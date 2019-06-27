Government of Canada helps Ottawa ease shelter pressures

OTTAWA, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is providing $10.1 million to help the City of Ottawa cover the costs incurred for temporary housing related to the influx of asylum claimants. This funding is in addition to the $7 million provided to the City of Ottawa in April 2019.



The rise in global migration and the number of asylum claimants seeking Canada's protection has resulted in an increase in demand for shelter space. Access to shelters is a necessary support for vulnerable families, seniors, women and children, and asylum claimants.

The Government of Canada continues to believe that provincial governments are best placed to distribute funds for temporary housing pressures. In the meantime, we are committed to working with provinces and municipalities to deal with the pressures they face in providing temporary housing to asylum claimants.

Quotes

"Cooperation among all orders of government is essential to managing the impact of increased global migration. Ottawa's partnership has been vital as we work to provide access to temporary housing for those most in need, including asylum claimants."

– The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction

"The City remains committed to supporting asylum claimants arriving in Ottawa. The ongoing volume of individuals seeking shelter in Ottawa continues to grow and today's announcement of federal funding helps mitigate these costs and will help us focus our efforts on expanding services locally. Through our Ten Year Housing and Homelessness Plan, the City of Ottawa is actively working to build a city where everyone has access to suitable and affordable housing with the supports they need."

– Mayor Jim Watson, City of Ottawa

