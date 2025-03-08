Eight proposals selected from Vehicle Theft Prevention challenge

OAKVILLE, ON, March 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to detecting, disrupting, and dismantling organized auto theft crime and auto theft, which is why it is exploring new and innovative solutions to prevent vehicle theft.

Today, the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, the Honourable Anita Anand, announced that the Government of Canada is providing over $1.1 million to eight innovative projects aimed at reducing auto theft.

The projects are part of the Vehicle Theft Prevention challenge, launched in August 2024 under the Innovative Solutions Canada Program and funded by Transport Canada, in collaboration with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and Public Safety Canada. The challenge invited Canadian small or medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to propose innovative solutions to deter auto theft.

The eight proposals selected for funding include ideas such as:

Smartphone-based security using biometrics and proximity detection;

Locking devices using artificial intelligence (AI) monitoring;

A system to replace a vehicle's starter relay;

Fingerprint authentication;

AI-powered steering wheel locks;

Sensors with gesture recognition;

A smart key fob protector; and

Miniaturized devices that could disable vehicle components should theft be detected.

Grant funding for these eight projects is being provided to support recipients in developing their 'proof of concept.' Should these projects be successful, one or two proposals will receive up to $1 million in funding to build a functional prototype.

Quotes

"Our Government is actively working to deter auto theft. I am pleased to see the number of promising proposals from small and medium-sized enterprises that emerged from this challenge. This is Canadian ingenuity in action, and I look forward to seeing these proposals evolve into working prototypes."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

"The Government of Canada recognizes that organized auto theft is not only a criminal enterprise but also a national security concern. By investing in innovative security solutions, we are strengthening Canada's resilience against threats that undermine public safety. Funding these innovative projects will help stop criminal operations and safeguard Canadians."

The Honourable Bill Blair

Minister of National Defence

"While we continue to make meaningful progress in fighting auto theft, we must also stay ahead of new technologies that could be used to steal vehicles. That is why we launched the Innovative Solutions Canada Vehicle Theft Prevention challenge in partnership with Transport Canada and the RCMP, which has helped us identify technologies that will enhance vehicle security and keep our communities safe. These are proactive measures our government is taking to combat auto theft in the long term, and I look forward to the results of the proposals."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

The National Action Plan on Combatting Auto Theft was developed in collaboration with other levels of government, law enforcement, and industry following the National Summit in February 2024 . At the Summit, the Government of Canada committed to launching a challenge to enhance protection against vehicle thefts.

. At the Summit, the Government of committed to launching a challenge to enhance protection against vehicle thefts. Innovative Solutions Canada challenges are competitive funding opportunities that address issues or gaps in the marketplace by using Canadian small business ingenuity.

Proposals for this challenge had to offer solutions that were affordable, safe, easy-to-install, and commercially viable.

In addition to partnering with Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada to launch the Vehicle Theft Prevention challenge, Transport Canada continues to make strong progress on its commitments under the Action Plan, including:

Launching pre-regulatory consultations on updates to the Canada Motor Vehicle Safety Standards;

Identifying cargo handling vulnerabilities through targeted security assessments of port facilities; and

Working with provincial and territorial counterparts to take action on combatting fraudulent vehicle registrations.

