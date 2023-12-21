BORDEN-CARLETON, PE, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada understands the critical role the Confederation Bridge plays as an economic and social lifeline for the province of Prince Edward Island and the region, and the importance of ensuring it remains an affordable transportation link for the region.

Today, the Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, announced that 2024 tolls will remain frozen for a second year, at current rates, for the Confederation Bridge. The bridge operator, Strait Crossing Bridge Limited (SCBL), will receive funding from Transport Canada to avoid increases in tolls related to high inflation.

Freezing tolls for 2024 on the Confederation Bridge will support bridge users, in particular Prince Edward Island residents and businesses who have been hit hard by high inflation, especially during a period of economic rebuilding and recovery.

Quotes

"We know the Confederation bridge has a huge impact for local community members and businesses, in PEI and the rest of the Atlantic region. With the current economic challenges, we decided to take action and provide relief by extending the toll freeze for another year."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport

"Strait Crossing Bridge Limited (SCBL) has been cooperating with the Government of Canada to support this initiative, while continuing to ensure 24/7 operations with the highest level of commitment to bridge users."

Mathieu Lisbonis

President of the Bridge Operator (SCBL)

Quick Facts

The Confederation Bridge is a federally owned asset.

has an agreement with the bridge operator, Strait Crossing Bridge Limited, for it to operate and maintain the bridge until 2032. The bridge operator has the exclusive right to collect all tolls.

