OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The Confederation Bridge—the largest bridge in Canada—is an iconic and key asset for Prince Edward Island and its residents, providing a vital link between Islanders and the mainland. The Government of Canada understands the critical role the Confederation Bridge plays as an economic and social lifeline for the province of Prince Edward Island and the region.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced that tolls for the Confederation Bridge will be frozen at current rates for 2023. The Bridge Operator, Strait Crossing Bridge Limited (SCBL), will receive funding from Transport Canada to avoid increases in tolls related to high inflation.

Freezing tolls for 2023 on the Confederation Bridge will support Prince Edward Island residents and businesses who have been hit hard by continued pandemic impacts, high inflation, and most recently Hurricane Fiona, especially during economic rebuilding and recovery.

Quote

"Our Government recognizes the important role the Confederation Bridge plays for Islanders and the economy of Prince Edward Island. This funding will freeze toll rates for 2023 and provide Islanders and businesses with toll increase protection during ongoing challenging times."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"Today's investment to freeze Confederation Bridge tolls will ensure that Islanders and Island businesses are not left paying the bill for revenue shortfalls that have been caused by pandemic related travel restrictions."

Heath MacDonald

Member of Parliament for Malpeque

"I am pleased to see this announcement today. It continues to build on our government's commitment to make life more affordable for Islanders."

Robert J. Morrissey

Member of Parliament for Egmont

"We are pleased to assist the Government of Canada in its undertaking to provide relief to Islanders and all users of the Confederation Bridge in these times of high inflation, while ensuring the highest level of commitment in delivering a 24/7 service that is essential to the community."

Mathieu Lisbonis

President of the Bridge Operator (SCBL)

Quick Facts

The Confederation Bridge is a federally owned asset.

The Government of Canada has an agreement with the Bridge Operator, Strait Crossing Bridge Limited, for it to operate and maintain the Bridge until 2032.

has an agreement with the Bridge Operator, Strait Crossing Bridge Limited, for it to operate and maintain the Bridge until 2032. The Bridge Operator has the exclusive right to collect all tolls.

Without federal funding, tolls were set to increase significantly in 2023 due to continued pandemic impacts and high inflation.

Transport Canada will make a payment to the Bridge Operator to freeze tolls in 2023.

Associated Links

