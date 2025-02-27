Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions invest over $6.2M to support the business's growth and the development of a new product.

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) and Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Government of Canada is granting a total of $6.248M in financial assistance to the Laiterie de l'Outaouais inc., a one-of-a-kind dairy that came into being through an unprecedented mobilization of citizens over 15 years ago now. The Gatineau SME produces pasteurized milk and various other products: chocolate milk, lactose-free milk, cream and butter.

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament for Gatineau, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, on behalf of the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, and on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, today announced the Government of Canada contributions. He was accompanied by Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, and by Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil‒La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Citizens' Services.

The aim of the Laiterie de l'Outaouais' project is to expand and acquire equipment. The Government of Canada funding will make it possible to expand the cooperative's plant, as well as automate its processes, increase its production capacity and develop new products.

As part of this project, the Government of Canada funding is detailed as follows:

A contribution of up to $4,748,500 is being provided by the AAFC under the Supply Management Processing Investment Fund. Launched in 2022, the Fund helps processors of supply-managed commodities increase their competitiveness and resiliency in the face of evolving markets. The Fund is a key element of the Government of Canada's commitment to support processors in these sectors as they face the impacts of recent international trade agreements.





The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies, among other things, on an agri-food sector with organizations that are rooted in the regional economy. The players in this industry are major contributors to it and represent key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener and more just economy for all.

Quotes:

"The Laiterie de l'Outaouais is a source of pride for me and for our region. It is a successful cooperative and entrepreneurial model. Our government is investing not only in innovation and competitiveness, but also in a business with solid roots in our community. This support will enable the Laiterie de l'Outaouais to continue to grow, diversify its range of products and contribute further to Gatineau's economic dynamism and agri-food innovation in the Outaouais region."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament for Gatineau, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"The Laiterie de l'Outaouais is an inspiring example of regional collaboration and innovation. By supporting its expansion, we are investing not only in the growth of a local business, but also in the economic vitality of our entire region. This project will strengthen our food autonomy and ensure that families in our region have access to high-quality dairy products, made here, by people from our community."

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"Our government has always been a strong supporter of supply management and the agri-food industry in the country. Today more than ever, it is crucial to strengthen our food supply and support the economic development of our businesses in the regions. The investments made in the expansion and innovation project of the Laiterie de l'Outaouais will enable the business to be competitive, develop new products, and bring economic benefits to our region in Outaouais."

Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil‒La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Citizens' Services

"We will always stand up for Canada's supply management system and the family farms and rural communities it supports. With this funding, the Laiterie de l'Outaouais will be able to add new automated equipment and boost its productivity so it can continue to provide folks with its top-quality products."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Supporting the growth of a regional business such as the Laiterie de l'Outaouais, which contributes to environmentally responsible consumption by offering a 100% local product, is a source of pride for the Government of Canada. This innovative SME is diversifying Gatineau's industrial fabric and strengthening Canada's food supply chain. Its project will enable it to continue to grow by strengthening its productivity and increasing its production capacity, which is a core priority and concern for us to ensure the development of an economy specific to each region in Quebec, just like here in Gatineau."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"The investments announced today in collaboration with the federal and provincial governments are, above all, a strong commitment to the development of the Laiterie de l'Outaouais and the region. Although we have already been working on planning this project for several years now, we are aware that, as the youngest dairy in Quebec, we must innovate to stand out among large dairy businesses. The aim of this project is to add more automation to our current production lines, and to invest to develop and market new products with regional flavours that will be available to everyone soon!"

Yannick Bouchard, President and Chief Executive Officer, Laiterie de l'Outaouais

Quick facts:

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across into tomorrow's economy. Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada supports Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector through initiatives that foster innovation and competitiveness.

agriculture and agri-food sector through initiatives that foster innovation and competitiveness. The Government of Canada has delivered on its commitment to fully and fairly compensate producers and processors who have lost market share under the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans‑Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Canada -United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). The total compensation will reach up to $4.8 billion .

