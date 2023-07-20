GATINEAU, QC, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is proud to celebrate the seventh anniversary of the Canada Child Benefit (CCB). Since its introduction in 2016, the CCB has supported millions of families across Canada with the costs of raising their children and has played a key role in reducing child poverty by providing financial support to families who need it the most.

By investing in programs like the CCB, the Government is making a real difference in the lives of children in Canada. Today, on its seventh anniversary, minister Gould is proud to announce that the maximum annual Canada Child Benefit will increase to help keep pace with the rising cost of living. For the 2023–24 benefit year, families most in need can receive up to $7,437 per child under the age of 6 and $6,275 per child aged 6 through 17. This represents an increase of 6.3% from the previous year.

The Canada Child Benefit has been indexed since 2018, using Consumer Price Index data as reported by Statistics Canada—a widely used measure of inflation. Indexing the CCB, which occurs every July, ensures that the benefit protects families from inflationary pressures and provides certainty and predictability of support.

In addition to the CCB, the Government of Canada is continuing to make significant investments through targeted social programs and income supplements to support families and increase well-being, including enhancements to the Canada Workers Benefit, the introduction of a Canada-wide early learning and child care system, the new Canada Dental Benefit, and the one-time Grocery Rebate paid on July 5, 2023.

"The Canada Child Benefit is one of the most important programs that our government has introduced. It has helped Canadian families with the costs of raising children under 18 years of age, which is essential to their well-being and the growth of our economy. We are committed to continuing to invest in programs like the CCB, which help make life more affordable for Canadians."

– Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould

Introduced in 2016, the Canada Child Benefit is tax-free, based on income and provides more support for low- to middle-income families with children, to help with the cost of raising children under 18 years of age.

For the July 2023 to June 2024 benefit year, eligible families can now receive up to $6,275 per child aged 6 through 17 and up to $7,437 per child under the age of 6.

to benefit year, eligible families can now receive up to per child aged 6 through 17 and up to per child under the age of 6. The CCB was indexed for the first time in July 2018 . This indexation means that the maximum benefit amounts and income thresholds at which benefits begin to be reduced are increased annually to keep pace with the rising cost of living, giving parents more support each month to help them provide for their children.

