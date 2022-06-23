Government of Canada boosts transportation sector's shift to electric with support for Propulsion Québec

CED grants over $2 million in financial assistance to Cluster for Electric and Smart Transportation.

MONTRÉAL, June 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting transportation electrification contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Member of Parliament for Laurier–Sainte-Marie and Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non-repayable contribution of $2,282,950 for Propulsion Québec.

This CED support will enable the organization to implement two new initiatives: A program to mentor SMEs in the traditional transportation sector as they transition to the electric and smart vehicle market; and a component aimed at developing the defence and security market.

CED's support will focus on the professional fees of consultants hired to diagnose SMEs' capacity, identify promising adaptations for products, develop marketing plans, and seek out opportunities with prospective clients in the defence and security sectors. The financial contribution will also cover promotional and communications activities, the organization of events, as well as the coordination and administration of both initiatives.

Founded in 2017 in the wake of the Government of Quebec's Plan d'action en électrification des transports 2015-2020, the Cluster for Electric and Smart Transportation (Propulsion Québec) has a mission to build a dynamic industrial hub to help generate wealth and reduce the ecological footprint in the transportation sector.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on the adoption of green technologies and the fight against climate change. Businesses that leverage clean technologies are major contributors to growth with a smaller ecological footprint, as well as key assets in rebuilding a greener, stronger, more resilient, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"Innovation is a core priority for CED, and our government is proud to support businesses and organizations as they make the green shift. By leveraging innovative projects such as transportation electrification, and by encouraging the adoption of cleaner energy processes, we are investing in the well-being of future generations. In addition, by helping SMEs become more innovative and competitive and by boosting innovation to develop greener technologies and products, we are paving the way for the jobs of tomorrow."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Member of Parliament for Laurier–Sainte-Marie and Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"The climate crisis remains one of the greatest challenges of our time. Our government therefore encourages homegrown businesses to develop more environmental processes and products, while also enhancing their competitive advantages and prospects for the future. In addition to driving our industries' competitiveness and economic growth, reducing our ecological footprint—a priority in our economic recovery plan—is helping to build healthier communities. Thank you to Propulsion Québec for working to make our transportation sector more sustainable!"

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"The two programs, Transition + and Positionnement des transports électriques et intelligents en Défense et Sécurité, support the electric and smart transportation ecosystem as it grows and develops. They anchor Propulsion Québec as a key player in accelerating transportation electrification, mentoring businesses shifting to electric, and helping to green the Quebec economy. Launching these programs is a concrete step in meeting one of the eight main themes of the Ambition TEI 2030 project: To lead the effort to transition to electric vehicles in North America. Together, let's make Quebec a world leader in electric and smart transportation."

Sarah Houde, President and CEO, Propulsion Québec, Cluster for Electric and Smart Transportation

Quick facts

This contribution has been granted under the Jobs and Growth Fund, which provides funding to businesses and organizations to help create jobs and position local economies for long‑term growth.

SMEs represent 99.7% of Quebec businesses and contribute to 50% of the province's GDP.

businesses and contribute to 50% of the province's GDP. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

