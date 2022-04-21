Granby business receives over $2M in financial assistance from CED.

GRANBY, QC , April 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting innovative manufacturers fosters economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, is today announcing a repayable contribution of $2,075,000 for Artopex (Pro-Meubles Plant). This CED support will enable the business to contribute to a green economy and enhance its competitiveness through automation.

Groupe Pro-Plus (Artopex) company Pro-Meubles, a leader in its sector in North America, specializes in manufacturing office furniture. With a plan to reduce its environmental impact, Artopex has adopted a philosophy centred around innovation and sustainable development.

Through CED's support, the Granby-based business will be able to double its production volume without increasing the amount of energy it consumes. The Agency's contribution will focus on the cost of acquiring and installing automated assembly lines and purchasing an automatic guided vehicle, and will lead to the creation of 20 jobs within the business.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on a manufacturing sector with organizations that have strong roots in the regional economy. The players in this industry are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

"We are continuing to work with innovative manufacturers to give them the tools they need to grow. Thanks to our government's support, businesses such as Artopex can leverage innovation to stimulate the local economy and create good jobs in their region. With this assistance, we are demonstrating our commitment to preparing for the economic recovery and our willingness to strengthen our position internationally. We are ensuring Quebec's manufacturing industry plays a major role in Canada's economic recovery."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"The Government of Canada's collaboration is key in our efforts to grow a business such as Artopex. With these investments, we will be able to remain competitive while holding to our sustainable development plan, thereby ensuring the business's staying power in an ever-more-demanding market."

Daniel Pelletier, President, Artopex

The funds have been granted under the Jobs and Growth Fund, which provides funding to businesses and organizations to help create jobs and position local economies for long-term growth.

SMEs represent 99.7% of Quebec businesses and contribute to 50% of the province's GDP.

businesses and contribute to 50% of the province's GDP. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

