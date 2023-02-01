GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking steps to encourage innovative approaches to address persistent social inequalities and environmental challenges faced by Canadians. The Social Innovation and Social Finance Strategy aims to provide better support for community organizations working to achieve positive solutions to persistent social problems, including those faced by marginalized populations.

Today, the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, announced the appointment of seven members to the Social Innovation Advisory Council, which is a foundational element of the Social Innovation and Social Finance Strategy. The members of the Advisory Council are leaders, practitioners and subject matter experts in the social innovation and social finance sector from across Canada. They offer a diverse range of skill sets, knowledge and experiences.

The Social Innovation Advisory Council will provide strategic advice and subject matter expertise to support Canada's social innovation and social finance approaches and the growth of social purpose organizations. It will provide an important perspective from within the stakeholder community, and it will provide feedback to the Government of Canada on the current initiatives and future direction of the Social Innovation and Social Finance Strategy, as well as on emerging issues facing the sector.

Quotes

"The launch of the Social Innovation Advisory Council is a significant step forward in implementing the Government of Canada's Social Innovation and Social Finance Strategy. Each member of this council will provide a unique perspective and add valuable insight about the challenges being faced by communities, social purpose organizations, and the social innovation and social finance sector. By investing in Canada's social innovation and social finance potential, the Government of Canada is helping to create the kind of economy that Canadians want."

– Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould

"Social innovation and social finance represent a game-changing agenda for equitable prosperity, to create an economy that works for everyone. The formation of the Social Innovation Advisory Council, one of the 12 recommendations made by the Social Innovation and Social Finance Strategy Co-Creation Steering Group in their report Inclusive Innovation, will be an important mechanism to continue advancing this bold agenda. In my role as chair, I look forward to working with social innovation and social finance stakeholders from across Canada and with social purpose organizations who are building a future where everyone sees opportunities for themselves and for future generations."

– Michael Toye, Chair of the Social Innovation Advisory Council

"The recommendations made by the Social Innovation and Social Finance Strategy Co-Creation Steering Group in their report Inclusive Innovation feel even more relevant at this point in time. The pandemic has held an ongoing spotlight on many societal issues around the world, and the need to act is critical. By continuing to support the development of the social purpose landscape across Canada, we have the opportunity to demonstrate ways of creating a more just and inclusive economy: one that serves both people and the planet. Collaboration and strong relationships will be instrumental in moving this work forward into the future."

– Lauren Sears, Vice-Chair of the Social Innovation Advisory Council

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada appointed members to the Social Innovation Advisory Council through a public call for applications in 2019. Members were selected to ensure that the Advisory Council represents varied skill sets and knowledge of Canada's social innovation and social finance sector.

Government officials will provide secretariat support to the Social Innovation Advisory Council and will serve as observers and resource people at Advisory Council meetings to provide policy, program, legislative and regulatory expertise.

