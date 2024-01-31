GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's greatest resource is its people. Businesses and organizations benefit from having a diverse and inclusive workforce where all Canadians, including persons with disabilities, get the opportunity to put their talents to use and reach their full potential. That is why the Government is making significant and targeted investments in Canada's workforce development—supporting Canadians in preparing for, obtaining and keeping good jobs, advancing in their careers or becoming self-employed.

Today, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages Randy Boissonnault announced the Inclusive Workplaces advertising campaign that runs until March 2024. The goal of this campaign is to raise awareness among employers that persons with disabilities are an important source of talent who can bring a broader range of experiences and skills in the workplace. By tapping into this labour pool, employers can address their employment needs and bring value to their workplaces.

The campaign is reaching small and medium-sized businesses through advertising on social media, the web, podcasts and radio, highlighting Canada.ca/right-here — a repository of information, tools and resources about how to hire persons with disabilities and how to create inclusive workplaces. These include:

the Enabling Accessibility Fund for projects that make Canadian communities and workplaces more accessible;

the Student Work Placement Program, which supports employers to hire post-secondary students and create work-integrated learning experiences;

the Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program, which funds sectoral projects that help employers attract and retain a skilled workforce that includes members of equity-deserving groups, including persons with disabilities;

the Canada Summer Jobs program, part of the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy, which provides funding for not-for-profit organizations, public sector employers and businesses with 50 or fewer full-time employees to create summer job opportunities for youth;

program, part of the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy, which provides funding for not-for-profit organizations, public sector employers and businesses with 50 or fewer full-time employees to create summer job opportunities for youth; the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy that aims to support a skilled, certified and inclusive trades workforce. Equity-deserving groups, including persons with disabilities, get the support they need to enter and succeed in the trades; and

the Opportunities Fund for Persons with Disabilities, which supports projects that help employers to hire and retain employees with disabilities and create more inclusive and accessible workplaces.

This campaign supports the efforts of the Government of Canada in helping all Canadians access the necessary resources to overcome barriers to employment and gain valuable work skills and experience to be ready for the jobs of today and tomorrow.

Quote s

"Workers with disabilities make innovative and unique contributions to workplaces across Canada. They are key to helping us grow our economy and making communities more resilient. That's why our government is working with employers to create a barrier-free Canada to build workplaces that are fair and free of physical, societal and attitudinal obstacles. Together, we are paving the way for economic growth that empowers all persons with disabilities to succeed as we build an economy that works for everyone."

- Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault

"When workplaces become more accessible, we all win. By continuing the Inclusive Workplaces campaign, our government is taking another step in making our country and its workplaces more inclusive for persons with disabilities. I encourage all Canadians to join me in raising awareness about accessibility and disability inclusion in their own communities and workplaces. I also encourage employers to learn more about the support and resources available for creating more accessible workplaces and enhancing the hiring and retention of employees with disabilities."

– Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera

Quick Facts

The Inclusive Workplaces campaign supports the employment pillar of the Government of Canada's Disability Inclusion Action Plan and contributes to ongoing government action to create an inclusive Canadian workforce.

Disability Inclusion Action Plan and contributes to ongoing government action to create an inclusive Canadian workforce. The 2022 Canada Survey on Disability found that 27% of Canadians aged 15 and over—or about 8 million persons—report having a disability that limits them in their daily activities. An estimated 30.4% of persons with a disability are not in the labour force.

Persons with disabilities are often excluded from education, employment and social networks, contributing to an increased likelihood of living in poverty. Approximately 645,000 Canadians with disabilities are not employed, not in school and have the potential to work.

Associated Links

Follow us on X (Twitter)

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Mathis Denis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, [email protected], 343-573-1846; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]