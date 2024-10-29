Government of Canada announces the appointment of new members to the National Advisory Council on Poverty

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada is building a future where poverty is eradicated and where every generation is given a fair chance to succeed. In 2019, the Government of Canada established the National Advisory Committee on Poverty to support the implementation of Opportunity for All: Canada's First Poverty Reduction Strategy.

Today, the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds, announced the appointment of two new members to the National Advisory Council on Poverty. Marie Christian will hold the position of member with particular responsibilities for children's issues, and Lindsay Kretschmer will hold the position of general member.

The Minister also announced the reappointment of two other Council members—general member Kwame Julius McKenzie, and Council Chairperson Scott MacAfee.

Minister Sudds thanks the two outgoing members, Sylvie Veilleux and Rachelle Metatawabin, for their contributions throughout their terms.

The Council plays a crucial role in supporting the implementation of the Poverty Reduction Strategy by engaging with Canadians and producing an annual report to provide an update on the progress achieved toward reducing poverty. This year's report was tabled on Monday, October 28th.

The Minister thanks the Council for its report. She continues to listen to the Council's recommendations to create a Canada where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.

Quotes

"New members bring fresh perspectives on how to tackle and reduce poverty in Canada. We remain steadfast in our commitment to making sure that no one is left behind, and we recognize the dedication of those working with us to achieve this goal. Together, we will keep acting with urgency, delivering for Canadians, and building a stronger, more inclusive Canada—one where everyone has the chance to succeed." – Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds

"This past year, the National Advisory Council on Poverty heard first-hand how more and more people are in survival mode, seeking some sort of stability amid rising costs. We hope our fifth annual report provides a compelling sense of urgency for continued courageous action to eradicate poverty. Canada must urgently act to improve the areas of people's lives they are struggling with now—for example, the rising costs of housing and food. This includes adapting and evolving current efforts and keeping in mind and at heart the importance of preventing more people from experiencing the trauma of poverty. As we welcome new members to the Council, we remain committed to holding the Government of Canada accountable to Canadians for lowering poverty." – National Advisory Council on Poverty Chairperson, Scott MacAfee

Quick facts

The Poverty Reduction Strategy established Canada's Official Poverty Line and set concrete poverty reduction targets to measure poverty and track progress. The targets are: a 20% reduction in poverty relative to 2015 levels by 2020; this target was met earlier than expected; a 50% reduction in poverty relative to 2015 levels by 2030, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The Poverty Reduction Strategy also committed to establishing the National Advisory Council on Poverty, whose mandate is to provide independent advice to the Government, to annually report on the progress achieved toward the Government's poverty reduction targets and to continue a dialogue with Canadians on poverty.

Council members were selected through an open, transparent and merit-based process that represents Canada's diversity. Members include Indigenous people, racialized people and people with lived experience of poverty.

diversity. Members include Indigenous people, racialized people and people with lived experience of poverty. In the 2024 report, the Council presents six recommendations along three overarching themes: Meeting vital needs to thrive : This includes measures to address the rising cost of living, to better meet basic housing needs and increase food security. Improving access to benefits and the delivery of services : This includes the need for low-barrier and equitable measures to facilitate access to benefits and services, and additional supports to system navigation initiatives and the non-profit sector. Building strong communities and enabling equity : This includes creating a plan to address poverty inequality to decrease the poverty rate in marginalized groups.



Associated links

