SUDBURY, ON, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's local and regional airports play an essential role in our country's economy. Local and regional airports are key connectors for business, health care, social services, and emerging resource development sectors, all in addition to supporting Canadians' travel.

Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt, Marc G. Serré, on behalf of the Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, announced today that the Government of Canada is making important investments to enhance air safety in Northern Ontario.

Through Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program, two airports in Northern Ontario are receiving over $500,000 in new funding for projects and equipment that will help maintain safe airport operations for passengers, crews, and airport workers.

The Moosonee Airport is receiving $382,500 to purchase a grader to be used in the removal and control of snow and ice on airside surfaces such as runways, taxiways and aprons.

The Greater Sudbury Airport is receiving $163,625 to replace wildlife control fencing that will help protect the airfield against incursions by medium to large size mammals, such as deer, coyotes, foxes and black bears.

This funding is in addition to the $1.2 million in Airports Capital Assistance Program funding provided in 2022 to the Moosonee Airport for the installation of wildlife control fencing and the purchase of a runway friction tester and a runway sweeper; and the $3 million provided to the Greater Sudbury Airport to purchase a runway sweeper and rehabilitate Taxiways A and B and Runway 04-22.

"Canada's airports keep our communities connected. They create good, middle-class jobs, and they strengthen our economy. Investments in our local and regional airports will help us build safer and stronger communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport

"The Moosonee and Greater Sudbury airports are important hubs for residents and businesses in Northern Ontario. They connect us with family and friends, help us discover new destinations, and are pivotal trade corridors for many businesses in this region. This funding will enhance safety for travellers, air crews and airport workers, while supporting jobs and our regional economy."

Marc G. Serré,

Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and to the Minister of Official Languages

Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program (ACAP) provides federal funding to help eligible airports finance capital projects that will help them maintain safety.

Airports Capital Assistance Program (ACAP) provides federal funding to help eligible airports finance capital projects that will help them maintain safety. Under the Airports Capital Assistance Program, eligible airports may apply for funding towards capital projects related to safety. Improvements include purchasing and replacing heavy airside mobile equipment; installing wildlife fencing; and rehabilitating runway pavements, airfield lighting and electrical systems.

Since the Airports Capital Assistance Program started in 1995, the Government of Canada has invested over $1.25 billion for 1,256 projects at 201 local, regional and National Airports System airports across the country.

SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

