Government of Canada announces investment to support the social inclusion of seniors in the Quebec City region

QUEBEC, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Seniors make significant and valuable contributions to their families, communities, and workplaces. That is why the Government of Canada remains committed to providing Canadian seniors with greater security and a better quality of life.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, on behalf of the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors, announced an investment of $4 million in funding through the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) for a project led by the Université Laval that will help increase social inclusion and address challenges facing seniors in communities across the Quebec City region.

The Université Laval, located in Quebec, is one of the successful applicants resulting from a call for concepts launched in December 2018 through the NHSP pan-Canadian funding stream. Up to $60 million in funding over five years is available for these projects, which are expected to begin in fall 2019.

Through Budget 2019, the Government of Canada announced an additional $100 million over five years for the NHSP, with $20 million per year ongoing to enhance the social inclusion of seniors. The new funding will help support more projects across the country that make a difference in the lives of Canadian seniors.

"Our government deeply values the contributions seniors make to our country. Through the New Horizons for Seniors Program, we are taking more steps to empower seniors by supporting opportunities where they can benefit from and contribute to the quality of life in their communities. By fostering community connections, seniors can enjoy the healthy, happy and secure life they worked hard for."

– The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors

"Seniors in our communities have worked hard to support their families, build strong communities and grow our economy. Their knowledge, skills and experience are the cornerstones our economy and country were built on. With the support of the New Horizons for Seniors Program, the Université Laval will help foster the social inclusion and engagement of seniors in the Quebec City region. By supporting projects like this one, our government is taking action to ensure that Quebec's seniors have a strong and active presence in their communities and receive the recognition, respect and support they deserve."

– The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

The NHSP is a federal grants and contributions program whose goal is to support projects that help improve the well-being and quality of life of seniors, and foster social inclusion and engagement of Canadian seniors in all aspects of society.

The Program's pan-Canadian stream supports organizations that develop collaborative and innovative approaches to increase the social inclusion of seniors.

To date, the pan-Canadian projects have engaged and connected more than 47,000 seniors to supports and services in their communities to reduce social isolation. As well, more than 5,600 professionals and volunteers have been trained to identify, support and respond to the needs of seniors.

Seniors are the fastest-growing demographic group in Canada . By 2031, close to one quarter of Canadians could be 65 years of age or older.

