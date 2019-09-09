Government of Canada announces funding for training equipment to help apprentices in Old Castle, Ontario, complete their training and find work in the skilled trades

OLD CASTLE, ON, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Giving every Canadian a real and fair chance at success means helping them get the skills and training they need to succeed in a changing economy. The skilled trades are good, well-paying, middle-class jobs, and the Government of Canada is committed to supporting key groups, such as women, Indigenous people, newcomers and persons with disabilities, to work in the skilled trades through funding for projects led by unions and other organizations.

That is why today, the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, announced that the Government of Canada is providing close to $213,000 to Labourers Local 625 Training Trust for two projects that will support 990 apprentices. Both projects are funded under the Investment in Training Equipment Stream of the Union Training and Innovation Program.

The Government is investing $25 million annually in support of the Union Training and Innovation Program through two streams:

Stream 1: Investments in Training Equipment Stream

Stream 2: Innovation in Apprenticeship Stream

Projects help unions across Canada improve the quality of training through investments in up-to-date training equipment and materials, and support innovation and enhanced partnerships to address long-standing challenges that limit apprenticeship outcomes in Canada. As a result of this investment, more apprentices will be able to develop their skills, complete their training and find good, well-paying jobs.

As part of the first project titled Elevated Bridge Work, Local 625 will receive close to $118,000 to purchase up-to-date training equipment including two hydro mobile mast climbing scaffolds, an articulating boom, a scissor lift and a swing stage. By getting trained on the modern equipment, apprentices will boost their skills sets and get certified to take up jobs in major construction projects such as the new Gordie Howe Bridge.

Through the second project titled Utility Training – Connect our Community, Local 625 will receive close to $95,000 for the purchase of a trailer, a line locator, a compactor, a compaction metre, an excavator and a Bob Cat. Apprentices will benefit from training on the new equipment and become ready for in-demand and well-paying jobs in the construction craft worker and cement finisher trades.

As Canada's economy continues to grow and create good, well-paying jobs, the Government is committed to ensuring that all Canadians share in and benefit from this success.

"Canada's future success depends on building an economy that is as inclusive as it is innovative. That's why our government is investing in this project that will help apprentices in Old Castle and surrounding communities, and especially those who face additional barriers to participate and succeed in the skilled trades, start exciting and well-paying careers in the trades."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour

"The Union Training and Innovation Program will help new generations of workers benefit from the mentorship and training that unions and other training organizations are so well equipped to offer. Through this project in Old Castle, our government is building stronger communities and strengthening the middle class."

– Minister Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs

"The Liuna Local 625 Training Centre provides our community with important apprenticeship, skills upgrade, as well as construction health and safety training, which in turn provides our contractor partners with a qualified skilled workforce. The federal funds that we have received through the Union Training and Innovation Program (UTIP) will allow us to, not only continue to offer this high level training, but also encourages us to adapt our innovative training to the ever-changing needs of the construction industry"

– Rob Petroni, Business Manager of LiUNA Local 625

Quick Facts

The Union Training and Innovation Program provides $25 million annually to support union-based apprenticeship training, innovation and enhanced partnerships in the Red Seal trades.

launched the Apprenticeship Incentive Grant for Women. This new grant provides per year/ level, up to a maximum amount of , to registered women apprentices who have successfully completed their first or second year/level of an apprenticeship program in eligible Red Seal trades where women are under‑represented. This, in combination with the existing Apprenticeship Completion Grant valued at $2,000 , could result in combined grant support of up to $8,000 to eligible women over the course of their training. Eligible apprentices can apply by visiting Canada.ca/apprenticeship-grants.

the Skilled Trades Awareness and Readiness Program with $46 million over five years, starting in 2018–19, with $10 million per year ongoing thereafter, to encourage groups facing barriers to explore careers in the trades, gain work experience, make informed career choices and develop the skills needed for the trades; and

the Women in Construction Fund with $10 million over three years, starting in 2018–19, to support projects building on existing models that have proven to be effective in attracting women to the trades, such as mentoring, coaching and tailored supports.

$40 million over four years in funding for Skills Canada , starting in 2020–21, and $10 million per year ongoing to encourage more young people to consider training and work in the skilled trades;

$6 million over two years, starting in 2019–20, to create a national campaign to promote the skilled trades as a first-choice career for young people. The new ministerial advisory committee to support that commitment was announced on August 16, 2019 ;

a new Apprenticeship Strategy to ensure that existing supports and programs available to apprentices address the barriers faced by those who want to work in the skilled trades and support employers who face challenges in hiring and retaining apprentices;

a lower interest rate on Canada Apprentice Loans starting in 2019–20 and making the first six months after a borrower completes their apprenticeship training interest-free; and

the new Canada Training Benefit, which would give workers money to help pay for training, provide income support during training and offer job protection so that workers can take the time they need to keep their skills relevant and in demand.

Backgrounder

Government of Canada's Investments in Skilled Trades

The Government of Canada invests significantly in apprenticeship through a number of means, including grants, loans, tax credits, as well as Employment Insurance benefits during in-school training and project funding.

These investments include:

Skilled Trades Awareness and Readiness Program

In Budget 2018, we announced $46 million over five years, with $10 million per year ongoing thereafter, to encourage all Canadians—including those who face barriers, such as women, Indigenous peoples, newcomers, people with disabilities, and youth—to explore and prepare for careers in the skilled trades.

The Skilled Trades Awareness and Readiness Program supports pre-apprenticeship training including:

Career exploration opportunities to build awareness of the skilled trades as a career of choice through "try a trade" events, career fairs, job shadowing, and mentorships.

Skills training to help participants upgrade their essential skills, such as literacy and numeracy, and technical skills so they are ready for apprenticeship training.

Work experience to explore the skilled trades with hands-on job experience, form connections with employers, and increase employment readiness.

The Government of Canada solicited projects in 2018 through a targeted process with a wide range of organizations eligible for this program. To date, eleven projects are underway.

Union Training and Innovation Program

Through a $25 million annual investment, the Union Training and Innovation Program (UTIP):

helps unions improve the quality of training through investments in up-to-date training equipment and materials.

supports innovative approaches and partnerships with other stakeholders to address challenges limiting apprenticeship outcomes.

reduces barriers to participation and success in the skilled trades for key groups, including women and Indigenous peoples.

The Government of Canada has approved 129 UTIP projects, including 34 in 2017–18, 75 in 2018–19 and 39 in 2019-20.

Women in Construction Fund

In Budget 2018, we announced the Women in Construction Fund with an investment of $10 million over three years to increase the participation of women in construction trades by helping them complete their training and retain jobs in the trades.

The Women in Construction Fund, which is expected to benefit approximately 2,800 women over three years, supports projects that target the construction trades. They focus on:

attracting and recruiting women into the trades (e.g. site visits, hands-on experiences, and career exploration).

supporting apprenticeship training and skills development through upgrading essential skills and providing a continuum of tailored services for women (e.g. child care, transportation, purchase of tools, coaching, and mentoring).

supporting employers by developing recruitment and retention tools and supports based on best practices for inclusive and respectful workplaces.

A wide range of organizations and partnerships are eligible for the program, including women's non‑profit organizations, employer and industry associations, unions, training providers, and provinces and territories.

The Government of Canada solicited three-year projects in 2018 through a targeted process with a wide range of organizations and partners eligible for this program. Four projects are currently underway.

Apprenticeship grants

The Government of Canada provides three kinds of apprenticeship grants : the Apprenticeship Incentive Grant, the Apprenticeship Incentive Grant for Women, and the Apprenticeship Completion Grant.

Since the introduction of the apprenticeship grants, the Government of Canada has provided almost 855,400 grants to Canadians. This represents over $1.1 billion in funding, including:

over 604,800 Apprenticeship Incentive Grants.

over 2,400 Apprenticeship Incentive Grants for Women.

248,100 Apprenticeship Completion Grants.

