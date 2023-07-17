MONCTON, NB, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's airports are essential to helping keep our communities connected and creating good, middle-class jobs. From visiting friends and family, to supporting essential medical services, to getting goods to market, we rely on our local and regional airports to support our local economies and sustain vibrant communities.

The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, and the Minister of Official languages, Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and Member of Parliament for Moncton—Riverview—Dieppe, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, today announced that the Government of Canada is making major investments to strengthen safety at the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport.

Through Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program, the Airport is receiving nearly $3.5 million to:

rehabilitate airfield lighting and electrical systems;

construct runway end safety areas (RESA); and

purchase a large snowblower, a loader, a runway sweeper and a plow truck.

The rehabilitation work and the new equipment will keep passengers, airport workers, and crew safe thorough maintenance of the runways and taxiways during de-icing and snow clearing.

This funding is in addition to the more than $5 million provided to the Airport through the Program in 2021-22 to rehabilitate Runway 11-29, install taxiway signage and purchase an aircraft rescue firefighting vehicle.

"Our country's airports help keep our supply chains moving and our communities connected from coast to coast to coast. This funding for the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport is good news for the communities the airport serves and will ensure that area residents are able to travel safely and efficiently, whether it be for personal or business reasons. Through investments like these in our air sector, we are building healthier, stronger communities for the residents of Moncton and across the country."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"Thousands of New Brunswick travellers and business owners rely on the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport every day to see family or get their goods to market. It's a key piece of our trade infrastructure – and the investment we are making today will further enable it to continue to be a vital economic engine for our region."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc

Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Airports and air services strengthen our supply chains, spur economic growth, and connect us. As the province's largest airport, the Roméo LeBlanc International Airport plays a key role in the daily lives of all New Brunswickers, and today's investment will help strengthen our region's competitive advantage while creating more economic opportunities for years to come."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor

Minister of Official languages, Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and Member of Parliament for Moncton—Riverview—Dieppe

"The Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport is an integral part of the regional economy and vital gateway to our community's strategic transportation hub. This important investment by the Government of Canada is key to ensuring critical infrastructure and essential services are maintained in a safe, reliable, and efficient manner."

Courtney Burns

President and CEO

Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport

Since the Airports Capital Assistance Program started in 1995, the Government of Canada has invested over $1.25 billion for 1,239 projects at 201 local, regional and National Airports System airports across the country. Funded projects include runway and taxiway repairs/rehabilitation, lighting enhancements, purchasing snow clearing equipment and firefighting vehicles and installing wildlife control fencing.

has invested over for 1,239 projects at 201 local, regional and National Airports System airports across the country. Funded projects include runway and taxiway repairs/rehabilitation, lighting enhancements, purchasing snow clearing equipment and firefighting vehicles and installing wildlife control fencing. The Airports Capital Assistance Program received a one-time funding top-up of $186 million over two years in 2020, and the temporary expansion of eligibility for the Program to allow some National Airports System airports, such as the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport, with less than one million annual passengers in 2019, to apply for funding in 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.

