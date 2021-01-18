Government of Canada announces appointments to the Canada Industrial Relations Board

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to appointing highly qualified candidates to best serve the interests of Canadians.

Today, the Minister of Labour, Filomena Tassi, announced the reappointments of three vice-chairs to the Canada Industrial Relations Board: Louise Fecteau, Paul Love and Lynne Poirier. All three were initially appointed following an open, transparent and merit-based selection process.

Two employer members, Richard Brabander and Barbara Mittleman, and one employee member, Paul Moist, were also reappointed to the Board following consultation with organizations representative of employees and employers. A third employer member, Elizabeth Cameron, was newly appointed following the same process.

Quote

"I am pleased to announce several reappointments to the Canada Industrial Relations Board. This group brings a collective wealth of knowledge and experience that will be an asset to the board's decisions on today's crucial labour relations issues."

– Minister of Labour, Filomena Tassi

Quick Facts

The Canada Industrial Relations Board is an independent, representational, quasi-judicial tribunal responsible for the interpretation and administration of Part I (Industrial Relations) and certain provisions of Part II (Occupational Health and Safety) and Part III (Labour Standards) of the Canada Labour Code . The Canada Industrial Relations Board is also responsible for the interpretation and administration of Part II (Professional Relations) of the Status of the Artist Act and appeals under the Wage Earner Protection Program Act .

Full-time Vice-Chairperson – Louise Fecteau

Ms. Louise Fecteau was first appointed as Vice-Chairperson of the CIRB on October 1, 2003.

Ms. Fecteau is a lawyer specializing in labour and administrative law. She served as Secretary General to the committee reviewing the Court of Quebec judges' salaries, pension plans and other benefits. She was also Vice-President and General Manager of the Canadian Manufacturers' Association. Ms. Fecteau has extensive experience in collective bargaining and arbitration of grievances.

Ms. Fecteau earned a Bachelor of Law from the Université Laval and a Master of Public International Law from the Paris-Sorbonne University.

Ms. Fecteau has been reappointed for a term of five years, effective December 1, 2020.

Part-time Vice-Chairperson – Paul Love

A lawyer since 1985, Paul Love has been active full time in adjudicative work since 2003. He has been a member of legal committees and associations for more than 20 years. He has participated in policy conferences related to key decisions as a tribunal member. He has adjudicated grievances for the Yukon Teachers Labour Relations Board. He has also served as a part-time member for the Public Service Labour Relations Board. He also works as a labour and commercial arbitrator and adjudicated sexual and physical abuse claims arising out of the operation of Indian Residential Schools.

Mr. Love has been reappointed for a term of five years, effective December 1, 2020.

Part-time Vice-Chairperson – Lynne Poirier

At the time of her appointment to the CIRB, Ms. Poirier was an arbitrator, mediator and workplace investigator, serving clients in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Ontario. Prior to establishing her ADR firm in 2015, Ms. Poirier had been legal counsel responsible for labour relations matters both with Nova Scotia Power Inc. and with the Royal Canadian Mint. During her time in Ottawa, Ms. Poirier also practised with two prominent law firms, where she provided clients with advice and representation before administrative tribunals in matters dealing with labour relations, human rights, employment standards, pay equity, and occupational health and safety.

Ms. Poirier sits on the Board of Directors of the ADR Atlantic Institute and holds professional designations as Qualified Mediator and Qualified Arbitrator from the ADR Institute of Canada. She is also a part-time Vice-Chairperson with the Nova Scotia Labour Board.

Fluent in French and English, Ms. Poirier earned a Bachelor of Laws from the Université de Moncton in 1997 and is a member of the bars of Ontario and Nova Scotia. She resides in Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia with her family.

Ms. Poirier has been reappointed for a term of five years, effective November 29, 2020.

Full-time Member (Employers) – Richard Brabander

Richard Brabander has been a full-time member of the Canada Industrial Relations Board since 2013.

Mr. Brabander has broad professional experience in labour matters and administrative law, which he practised with Heenan Blaikie from 1997 to 2011. Prior to that, he had established, and for 21 years led, a labour, employment and human rights group within the corporate law department of Bell Canada. Mr. Brabander studied both Arts and Law at the University of New Brunswick. Throughout his career, he has participated actively in the Canadian Bar Association and other conferences on labour law and related subjects as a speaker, panel chair or conference chair.

Mr. Brabander has been reappointed for a term of three years, effective December 22, 2020.

Full-time Member (Employers) – Elizabeth Cameron

Elizabeth Cameron has over 30 years of experience in human resources and labour relations, most recently in her position as Vice-President, Labour Relations at NAV CANADA. Prior to this, she was Director of Human Resources at Carleton University. Ms. Cameron has twice represented Canadian Employers as a delegate to the International Labour Organization and was Chair of Federally Regulated Employers - Transportation and Communications (FETCO). She has also provided her expertise to the Human Resources Committees for the Board of Directors at both the National Arts Centre and Orkidstra, and was a Vision Award winner for her work in Labour Relations in the Ottawa area. Ms. Cameron holds an Honours Bachelor of Commerce degree from Carleton University.

Ms. Cameron has been appointed for a term of three years, effective January 4, 2021.

Part-time Member (Employers) – Barbara Mittleman

Barbara Mittleman has been serving as a part-time employer representative member of the Canada Industrial Relations Board since 2016.

Prior to her appointment, Ms. Mittleman held the position of Legal Counsel, and subsequently, Director Employee Relations and Chief Privacy Officer at Canadian Pacific, where she played a key role in employment-related policy and legislative initiatives with various organizations, including Federally Regulated Employers - Transportation and Communications (FETCO), the Conference Board of Canada's Council of Chief Privacy Officers and the Canadian Human Rights Commission. Before joining Canadian Pacific, she practised in the fields of labour and employment law with the Canadian Air Line Pilots' Association and the law firm of Ogilvy Renault.

She obtained her Bachelor of Arts from McGill University, where she graduated with Distinction, and was awarded the Brian Dickson Award for the highest marks in the combined Civil and Common Law Program at the University of Ottawa. Ms. Mittleman has also received a Human Rights Leader Award from the Canadian Human Rights Commission, as well as a Platinum Award for Government Relations from Canadian Pacific.

Ms. Mittleman has been reappointed for a term of three years, effective December 21, 2020.

Part-time Member (Employees) – Paul Moist

Paul Moist is President Emeritus of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), Canada's largest union with 635,000 members, and served until his retirement in November 2015.

Paul was CUPE's 5th National President and its first from Western Canada. He was elected in 2003. He worked for CUPE for 32 years and was a CUPE member for 40 years.

Paul serves as a Research Associate with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives – Manitoba.

He has previously held numerous positions including: Treasurer of United Way of Winnipeg, Vice-Chair of the Manitoba Public Insurance Corporation, Co-Chair of the Premier's Economic Advisory Council (in his home province of Manitoba), and Vice-President of the Canadian Labour Congress.

In 2012, Paul was awarded the University of Manitoba's Faculty of Arts Distinguished Alumni Award. In October 2015, the Public Policy Forum awarded him the Peter Lougheed Award for meritorious contribution to public policy making in Canada.

He is a graduate of the University of Manitoba and lives in Winnipeg with his wife Marion.

Mr. Moist has been reappointed for a term of three years, effective December 21, 2020.

