Government of Canada advances support for seniors in St. John's

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadians deserve to age with dignity. For many seniors, staying connected and active in their community is a big part of that dignity. Every year, the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) funds community projects that tackle the issues facing Canadian seniors, including loneliness, elder abuse and adapting to an everchanging technological world.

Today, Minister of Seniors Steven MacKinnon announced that the Seniors Resource Centre Association of Newfoundland and Labrador Inc. (SeniorsNL) has been selected to advance to the final stage of the application process under the pan-Canadian stream of the 2023-2024 NHSP call for concepts. The Minister made the announcement alongside representatives from SeniorsNL while visiting Chancellor Park Senior's Home in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador.

The pan-Canadian stream of the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) supports multi-year projects that use innovative approaches to meet the growing social needs of seniors, such as loneliness.

SeniorsNL's application proposes to work with local organizations in St. John's to raise awareness of available resources and develop a more seamless approach of directing vulnerable seniors to support systems in their community.

The most recent call for pan-Canadian concepts, which launched in October 2023, is a two-step application process. In the first step, interested organizations had to submit a concept for a proposed collective impact plan focused on the social inclusion of vulnerable seniors. Successful applicants have now been invited to develop a full project proposal in this second and final stage.

Selected organizations are eligible to receive between $1 million and $5 million for projects lasting four to five years that create a significant impact in communities by using collaborative and innovative approaches to increase social inclusion and benefit the lives of vulnerable seniors.

Since its inception in 2004, the NHSP has funded over 39,000 local and national projects in hundreds of communities across Canada, investing more than $850 million in local senior-serving organizations.

"The New Horizons for Seniors Program helps seniors be more connected and active in their communities. The Program works best because it supports the local organizations that understand the needs of local seniors. Supporting these organizations is how we help Canadian seniors age with dignity."

– Minister of Labour and Seniors, Steven MacKinnon

"Seniors in St. John's East deserve to live out their golden years on their own terms and in their community. They deserve to stay connected to their friends and neighbours. The New Horizons For Seniors Program helps them do just that."

– Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East

"SeniorsNL is dedicated to enhancing the health, well-being, independence and quality of life of seniors, their families, their caregivers, families and communities. We are pleased to have been selected to advance to the final stage of the application process and deeply grateful to the federal government for their unwavering support and commitment. SeniorsNL's application proposes to lead a vital, collective, provincial initiative that will enhance the lives of vulnerable seniors. This will also create opportunities to engage seniors who are empowered and dynamic and who will guide and support their peers. Together with our partners, we will build a stronger, more inclusive community where every senior can live with dignity, connection, and purpose."

– Kimberly Leonard, CEO, SeniorsNL

Quick Facts

The NHSP is a federal grants and contributions program whose goal is to provide funding to organizations to help ensure that seniors can benefit from, and contribute to, the quality of life in their communities.

The NHSP's pan-Canadian stream funds multi-year projects that use collaborative and innovative approaches to build community capacity and increase seniors' social inclusion.

The latest NHSP call for concepts for pan-Canadian projects ran from October 4, 2023, to November 15, 2023. The call focused on projects that would increase social inclusion among vulnerable seniors through collaborative and innovative approaches.

Pan-Canadian projects funded through the 2018–19 NHSP call for concepts have received more than $57 million for their collective impact plans and projects. Most projects will end in fall 2024.

