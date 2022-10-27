CED grants $130,500 to the Conseil régional de l'environnement et du développement durable de l'Outaouais (CREDDO) to plant trees in Gatineau's urban parks.

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Shared public spaces such as parks are at the heart of our communities. They are important for residents and visitors, as well as for businesses contributing to our regions' dynamism. The pandemic has led us to rethink how we organize our public spaces, and the Government of Canada has a strategic vision to create living environments where everyone can thrive.

Today, Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull–Aylmer and Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and to the President of the Treasury Board, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, announced a non–repayable contribution of $130,500 for the CREDDO, provided through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF). The funding will be used to purchase and plant 300 trees in Gatineau's urban parks.

In operation since 1990, the CREDDO is one of the 16 regional environmental councils in the regions of Quebec. Its primary mandate is to ensure consultation among Outaouais-region stakeholders regarding environmental issues in the region. CED's funding will serve to upgrade urban parks with a view to revitalizing main streets and downtown cores; enhance outdoor spaces; and support green projects like the one by the Ville de Gatineau. The project is part of the "Vivre en vert" [living in green] campaign, the goal of which is to prioritize the greening of vulnerable communities in Gatineau in order to address the issue of urban heat islands.

The Government of Canada recognizes that community spaces promote social interaction and physical activity. By providing better access to recreational programs and facilities, we are contributing to the well-being of communities, families and individuals across the country. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of our local communities and their shared spaces.

"We are committed to developing regions, which is why we are supporting promising community initiatives. Through the CREDDO project, adding trees in the city's parks will not only help restore green spaces, but will also ensure a better living environment for the people of Gatineau and help promote community living. This federal funding is great news for the Ville de Gatineau."

Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull–Aylmer and Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and to the President of the Treasury Board

"Our funding for projects such as the one by CREDDO reflects our government's strategic vision and commitment to support Quebec's communities. Hats off to the entire CREDDO team on this initiative, which helps both to reduce greenhouse gases and to create pleasant shared spaces for Gatineau's residents!"

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"In addition to their ecological, social and economic benefits, trees are an important natural infrastructure in fighting and adapting to climate change. This funding comes as excellent news, given that the goal of the Ville de Gatineau's new urban forestry plan is to improve the city's canopy index. I would like to thank the Government of Canada and all the partners, and I assure you that I intend to fully collaborate in the rollout of this initiative."

France Bélisle, Mayor of Gatineau

"For a number of years, the CREDDO has been working with community stakeholders to make Gatineau's most vulnerable communities greener. Through this new project, we are proud to be working with the Ville de Gatineau—with the support of Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions—to increase tree canopy cover in our urban green spaces in order to improve citizens' quality of life. Parks will play a key role in the resilience of our communities, which is why we need to start upgrading them right away."

Benoit Delage, Director General, CREDDO

The CCRF was launched in June 2021 . A total of $500 million has been granted over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), including $107 million for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in Quebec. As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs and improve quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities:

build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

The CCRF is being deployed under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

