GA International, a world leader in exceptional labeling, enters new development phase

LAVAL, QC, March 5, 2020

Laval business GA International—a world leader in cryogenic labels resistant to extreme temperatures and powerful solvents—will enhance its productivity thanks to financial support from the Government of Canada.

The innovative life sciences business is receiving a repayable financial contribution of $162,000 from CED to adopt an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

GA International's growth benefits pharmaceutical companies and biomedical and biotechnological laboratories, as well as universities, hospitals and businesses specializing in the petroleum, gas, electric, optic and even jewelry industries.

Solutions to unique labeling challenges

GA International's clients have specific, unusual needs. For example, a laboratory may need labels to identify cryogenic storage flasks subject to temperatures as low as -196°C or for sterilisation in an environment heated to 121°C.

The business is making major investments in research and development and, thanks to its scientific expertise and ingenuity, it offers over 6000 products, developed for 20,000 clients and distributed in over 100 countries.

Global demand for GA International's products is growing. To meet this demand and pursue its expansion, the business recently made significant investments to automate its processes. The SME is continuing in this direction with the installation of an ERP system to improve, among other things, inventory management in its warehouses abroad.

In addition to helping to maximize the business's efficacy, CED's assistance will lead to the creation of 36 jobs during the project, on top of the 60 that already exist. During a visit to GA International's facilities today, Member of Parliament for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin ,Yves Robillard made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED.

"The Government of Canada has made it a priority to invest in promising industrial sectors for Greater Montréal and in innovative, thriving SMEs. GA International is an example of a high‑performance business bringing Canadian know-how to the world. It is a source of pride for me to be able to meet with this team who is contributing to the activities of a good many important businesses in our community."

Yves Robillard, Member of Parliament for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin

"Helping business to grow and innovate so they can enhance their competitiveness and create good-quality jobs is at the heart of our priorities. That is why we are providing our support to GA International, whose success is raising the profile of the entire Greater Montréal region and Canadian economy. We are here to support workers and Canadian SMEs; we are helping businesses to equip themselves adequately to remain competitive."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"The future for GA International is bright. We have breathtaking projects and daring ideas to develop and implement for years to come. We have an amazing team of motivated employees looking forward to advance our objectives. We have number of exciting projects happening now such as opening a location in India, vertical integration into primary materials' manufacturing, doubling our manufacturing and office facilities, acquiring major manufacturing equipment, developing new and innovative products and more. The new ERP system financed by CED is an indispensable tool for our company and will be essential in making those projects happen."

George Ambartsoumian, President and Founder, GA International

GA International was founded in 1999 by Dr. George Ambartsoumian , an internationally renowned biomedical scientist who completed over seven years of post-doctoral research in molecular biology. To learn more about the founding of the business and its future prospects, visit GA International's YouTube channel.

, an internationally renowned biomedical scientist who completed over seven years of post-doctoral research in molecular biology. To learn more about the founding of the business and its future prospects, visit GA International's YouTube channel. Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

The Honourable Mélanie Joly is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED is accompanying Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

