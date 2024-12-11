Funding announced for organizations advancing progress on the Sustainable Development Goals

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The United Nations 2030 Agenda and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are an ambitious call to action that aim to end poverty, protect the planet, and build a better, fairer future for every generation.

Advancing progress on the SDGs begins with communities, and with just six years left in the 2030 Agenda, collaboration is more important than ever. By fostering local solutions, we create tangible progress for all Canadians.

Today, the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds, announced $9.9 million over three years to support approximately 30 projects through the SDG Funding Program. Funded organizations will implement innovative projects within their own communities to increase the awareness of SDGs and accelerate progress on the 2030 Agenda.

This round of funding adds to the nearly $22 million previously allocated for 131 projects across Canada.

The SDG Funding Program showcases Canada's steadfast commitment to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda through a whole-of-society approach. The Government will continue to work in close partnership with organizations to help deliver improved outcomes for Canadians and create a future where no one is left behind.

Quotes

"Local and community-level action is the heartbeat of sustainable development. When we invest in and empower people to make a difference where they live and work, we create lasting solutions that drive progress on the Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda right here at home in Canada."

– The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds

Quick facts

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is a 15-year global framework adopted by Canada and all United Nations Member States in 2015.

and all United Nations Member States in 2015. The 2030 Agenda consist of 17 goals and 169 global targets to address today's most pressing social, economic and environmental challenges.

In 2018, the Government of Canada committed up to $59.8 million in funding over 13 years to support partners and stakeholders to advance progress on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and its SDGs.

committed up to in funding over 13 years to support partners and stakeholders to advance progress on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and its SDGs. To support domestic monitoring and reporting of the goals, Statistics Canada, in collaboration with federal departments and agencies, developed the Canadian Indicator Framework (CIF) in June 2019 and released a revised version in June 2021 . The CIF includes ambitions, indicators and targets to track progress on the goals in the Canadian context.

and released a revised version in . The CIF includes ambitions, indicators and targets to track progress on the goals in the Canadian context. In February 2021 , the Government of Canada released Moving Forward Together: Canada's 2030 Agenda National Strategy to encourage all Canadians to learn about the SDGs and take action in their own ways to help build stronger, safer, more inclusive communities that leave no one behind.

, the Government of released Moving Forward Together: 2030 Agenda National Strategy to encourage all Canadians to learn about the SDGs and take action in their own ways to help build stronger, safer, more inclusive communities that leave no one behind. In July 2021 , the Government of Canada released its Federal Implementation Plan (FIP) for the 2030 Agenda. The FIP articulates how the federal government will contribute to advancing the 2030 Agenda National Strategy and commits to reporting back annually to Canadians on progress.

, the Government of released its Federal Implementation Plan (FIP) for the 2030 Agenda. The FIP articulates how the federal government will contribute to advancing the 2030 Agenda National Strategy and commits to reporting back annually to Canadians on progress. The Government of Canada continues to deliver on this commitment of reporting on progress, including the release of two Voluntary National Reviews (2018 and 2023) and two Annual Reports (2022 and 2024).

Associated links

