OTTAWA, ON, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - As Nova Scotia experiences severe flooding, the Government of Canada is urgently mobilizing to help support communities and the people who live in them. This includes help for Canadians and for people who will be crucial to the rebuilding effort.

Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced special measures for people who have been impacted by the floods and need to replace vital documents or to extend or restore their status in Canada.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will issue free replacement documents for Canadians, permanent residents and temporary residents in Nova Scotia who have been directly affected by the floods. These include permanent resident cards, proof of citizenship, Canadian citizenship certificates, Canadian passports and other travel documents that are lost, damaged, destroyed or inaccessible as a result of this natural disaster.

International students, temporary foreign workers and other visitors who have been directly affected by the flooding in Nova Scotia and whose status will expire by November 30, 2023, will also be eligible to apply to restore or extend their status in Canada free of charge. This means that temporary workers who are unable to work because their workplace is closed due to the floods don't need to worry – they'll be able to extend their status and stay until their workplace reopens. In addition, international students can extend their study permits if their classes are delayed or cancelled and finish their studies without penalty.

These special measures will be in effect until November 30, 2023. They give Canadians, permanent residents and temporary residents time to sort out documents or temporary status issues, so they can focus on what matters most right now: their families, their homes and their communities.

"From severe wildfires to flooding, this has been a challenging few months for those in my home province of Nova Scotia. But it has also served as reminder of the strength and resiliency of our communities. Just as people in the province have been stepping up to help those in need, so too is the Government of Canada. My Department is introducing these new measures to make it easier for Canadians, permanent residents and temporary residents to replace lost documents. They will also help make sure temporary residents are not unduly penalized and are there to continue rebuilding our communities.

More information about who is eligible, how to apply, and what replacement documents are covered under the special measures will be available on IRCC's website in the coming days.

Those who apply for an extension of their work permit continue to benefit from maintained status while their application is being processed and remain eligible to work as per the conditions of their original work permit.

