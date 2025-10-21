QUÉBEC, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ministère de la Sécurité publique (MSP) will totally lift the ban on open fires in or near forests as of today, October 21, at 12:00 p.m., due to significant rainfall that has fallen and is still expected throughout the day. This decision was made in collaboration SOPFEU. The ban has been in effect since September 30th.

Provincial update

At present, there are 6 forest fires in Québec, in the intensive protection zone (IPZ). Since the start of the protection season, 501 fires have affected 1249,4 hectares of forest in IPZ. The average for the last 10 years at the same date is 448 fires for an area of 118 665,3 hectares affected.

For information on forest fires, please visit the Gouvernement du Québec's Forest Fires web page and the SOPFEU website.

Related links

To find out more about MSP activities, follow us on social media:

www.facebook.com/securitepublique/

twitter.com/secpubliqueqc

instagram.com/securitepubliqueqc

SOURCE Cabinet du ministre de la Sécurité publique

Information : Media Relations, Direction des communications, Ministère de la Sécurité publique, 418-646-6777, ext. 30274, [email protected]; SOPFEU: Siège social, Stéphane Caron, 418 906-6473, Direction régionale de l'Est, Isabelle Gariépy, 418 295-2300, Direction régionale du Centre, Josée Poitras, 418 275-6400, Direction régionale de l'Ouest, Melanie Morin, 819 449-4271