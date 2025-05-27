QUEBEC CITY, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ministère de la Sécurité publique (MSP) will prohibit open fires in or near certain forests as of May 28 at 8:00 a.m. due to current conditions. This decision has been made in collaboration with SOPFEU.

Here is a map showing the location of the entire territory in question:

Forest Fires - Ban on open fires in or near forests (CNW Group/Cabinet du ministre de la Sécurité publique)

The ban on open fires applies in the following territories:

NORD-DU-QUÉBEC : Jamésie (991), Eeyou Istchee (Waswanipi, Mistissini, Oujé-Bougoumou, Chisasibi, Eastmain, Nemiscau, Waskaganish, Wemindji) (993).

CÔTE-NORD : La Haute-Côte-Nord (95), Manicouagan (96), Sept-Rivières (971), Caniapiscau (972), Minganie (981), Le Golfe-du-Saint-Laurent (982).

SAGUENAY–LAC-SAINT-JEAN : Le Domaine-du-Roy (91), Maria-Chapdelaine (92), Lac-Saint-Jean-Est (93), Saguenay (941), Le Fjord-du-Saguenay (942).

ABITIBI-TÉMISCAMINGUE : Rouyn-Noranda (86), Abitibi-Ouest (87), Abitibi (88), La Vallée-de-l'Or (89).

MAURICIE : La Tuque (90) for its portion located north of latitude 48°.

BAS-SAINT-LAURENT : La Matanie (08).

GASPÉSIE–ÎLES-DE-LA-MADELEINE : Le Rocher-Percé (02), La Côte-de-Gaspé (03), La Haute-Gaspésie (04), Bonaventure (05).

The map encompassing the various territories in question is also available on the Forest Fires web page.

Currently, 1 fire is burning in Québec. Since the start of the protection season, 96 forest fires have impacted 106.8 hectares. The average for the last 10 years at the same date is 183 fires for an area of 199.1 hectares.

The aim of this ban is to limit the risk of forest fires. Everyone's cooperation is essential. Under section 155.1 of the Fire Safety Act, anyone who contravenes an order prohibiting the lighting of open fires in or near a forest, or any other measure imposed by the Minister, is liable to a fine in addition to the costs incurred.

For further information

For information on current bans or forest fires, please consult the Gouvernement du Québec's Forest Fires web page and the SOPFEU website.

