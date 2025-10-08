QUÉBEC, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ministère de la Sécurité publique (MSP) will partially lift the ban on open fires in or near certain forests as of october 8 at 17:00 p.m. due to the rainfall received in recent hours. This decision has been made in collaboration with SOPFEU.

Here is a map showing the location of the entire territory in question: [add map]

Forest fires - Modification of the ban on open fires in or near forests (CNW Group/Ministère de la Sécurité publique)

The ban on open fires now applies in the following territories:

LANAUDIÈRE : L'Assomption (60), Montcalm (63), Les Moulins (64).

LAURENTIDES : Deux-Montagnes (72), Thérèse-De Blainville (73), Mirabel (74), La Rivière-du-Nord (75), Argenteuil (76), Les Pays-d'en-Haut (77), Les Laurentides (78), Antoine-Labelle (79).

MONTÉRÉGIE : Vaudreuil-Soulanges (71).

OUTAOUAIS : Papineau (80), Gatineau (81), Les Collines-de-l'Outaouais (82), La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau (83), Pontiac (84).

The map encompassing the various territories in question is also available on the Partenariat Données Québec's web page.

Currently, 19 fires are burning in Québec. Since the start of the protection season, 450 forest fires have impacted 1 095,5 hectares. The average for the last 10 years at the same date is 443 fires for an area of 118 664,5 hectares.

The aim of this ban is to limit the risk of forest fires. Everyone's cooperation is essential.

Consequently, it is forbidden to set or maintain an open fire or to be in the vicinity of such an active fire.

Under section 155.1 of the Fire Safety Act, anyone who contravenes an order prohibiting the lighting of open fires in or near a forest, or any other measure imposed by the Minister, is liable to a fine in addition to the costs incurred.

For further information

For information on current bans or forest fires, please consult the Gouvernement du Québec's Forest Fires web page and the SOPFEU website.

SOURCE Ministère de la Sécurité publique

Source : Relations médias, Direction des communications, Ministère de la Sécurité publique