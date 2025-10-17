QUEBEC, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ministry of Public Security will modify the ban on open fires in or near forested areas as of October 17 at 6 p.m., expanding the area covered by the measure due to the current conditions in southern Quebec. This decision was made in collaboration with SOPFEU.

Here is a map showing the location of the entire territory in question:

Forest fires - Modification of the ban on open fires in or near forests (CNW Group/Ministère de la Sécurité publique)

The ban on open fires applies in the following territories:

CENTRE-DU-QUÉBEC : L'Érable (32), Bécancour (38), Arthabaska (39), Drummond (49), Nicolet-Yamaska (50).

ESTRIE : Le Granit (30), Les Sources (40), Le Haut-Saint-François (41), Le Val-Saint-François (42), Sherbrooke (43), Coaticook (44), Memphrémagog (45), Brome-Missisquoi (46), La Haute-Yamaska (47).

LANAUDIÈRE : L'Assomption (60), Montcalm (63), Les Moulins (64).

LAURENTIDES : Deux-Montagnes (72), Thérèse-De Blainville (73), Mirabel (74), La Rivière-du-Nord (75), Argenteuil (76), Les Pays-d'en-Haut (77), Les Laurentides (78), Antoine-Labelle (79).

LAVAL : Laval (65).

MONTÉRÉGIE : Acton (48), Pierre-De Saurel (53), Les Maskoutains (54), Rouville (55), Le Haut-Richelieu (56), La Vallée-du-Richelieu (57), Longueuil (58), Marguerite-D'Youville (59), Roussillon (67), Les Jardins-de-Napierville (68), Le Haut-Saint-Laurent (69), Beauharnois-Salaberry (70), Vaudreuil-Soulanges (71).

MONTRÉAL : Montréal (66).

OUTAOUAIS : Papineau (80), Gatineau (81), Les Collines-de-l'Outaouais (82), La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau (83), Pontiac (84).

The map encompassing the various territories in question is also available on the Partenariat Données Québec's web page.

Currently, 11 fires are burning in Québec. Since the start of the protection season, 487 forest fires have impacted 1229,5 hectares. The average for the last 10 years at the same date is 447 fires for an area of 118 665,1 hectares.

The aim of this ban is to limit the risk of forest fires. Everyone's cooperation is essential.

Consequently, it is forbidden to set or maintain an open fire or to be in the vicinity of such an active fire.

Under section 155.1 of the Fire Safety Act, anyone who contravenes an order prohibiting the lighting of open fires in or near a forest, or any other measure imposed by the Minister, is liable to a fine in addition to the costs incurred.

For further information

For information on current bans or forest fires, please consult the Gouvernement du Québec's Forest Fires web page and the SOPFEU website.

To find out more about MSP activities, follow us on social media:

www.facebook.com/securitepublique

twitter.com/secpubliqueqc

instagram.com/securitepubliqueqc

SOURCE Ministère de la Sécurité publique

Source: Relations médias, Direction des communications, Ministère de la Sécurité publique, 418 646-6777, poste 30274, [email protected]; For information: SOPFEU: Siège social: Stéphane Caron, 418 906-6473; Direction régionale de l'Est: Isabelle Gariépy, 418 295-2300; Direction régionale du Centre: Stéphane Caron, 418 906-6473; Direction régionale de l'Ouest: Melanie Morin, 819 449-4271