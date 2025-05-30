QUÉBEC, May 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ministère de la Sécurité publique (MSP) will totally lift the ban on open fires in or near forests as of May 30th, at 8:00 p.m. This decision was made in collaboration with SOPFEU. The ban has been in effect since May 28th.

Provincial update

At present in Quebec, there are no active forest fire in the intensive protection zone (IPZ). Since the start of the protection season, 104 fires have affected 105,8 hectares of forest in IPZ. The average for the last 10 years at the same date is 195 fires for an area of 253,8 hectares burned.

For information on forest fires, please visit the Gouvernement du Québec's Forest fires web page and the SOPFEU website.

Related links

To find out more about MSP activities, follow us on social media:

Facebook www.facebook.com/securitepublique/

X twitter.com/secpubliqueqc

Instagram instagram.com/securitepubliqueqc

SOURCE Cabinet du ministre de la Sécurité publique

Information : Media Relations, Direction des communications, Ministère de la Sécurité publique, 418-646-6777, ext. 30274, [email protected]; SOPFEU : Siège social, Stéphane Caron, 418 906-6473; Direction régionale de l'Est, Isabelle Gariépy, 418 295-2300; Direction régionale du Centre, Josée Poitras, 418 275-6400; Direction régionale de l'Ouest, Melanie Morin, 819 449-4271