QUEBEC, Sept. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ministère de la Sécurité publique (MSP) will prohibit open fires in or near certain forests as of October 1st at 8:00 a.m. due to current conditions. This decision has been made in collaboration with the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU).

Here is a map showing the location of the entire territory in question:

Forest fires - Ban on open fires in or near forests (CNW Group/Ministère de la Sécurité publique)

The ban on open fires applies in the following territories:

ABITIBI-TÉMISCAMINGUE : Témiscamingue (85), Rouyn-Noranda (86), Abitibi-Ouest (87), Abitibi (88), La Vallée-de-l'Or (89).

OUTAOUAIS : Papineau (80), Gatineau (81), Les Collines-de-l'Outaouais (82), La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau (83), Pontiac (84).

LAURENTIDES : Deux-Montagnes (72), Thérèse-De Blainville (73), Mirabel (74), La Rivière-du-Nord (75), Argenteuil (76), Les Pays-d'en-Haut (77), Les Laurentides (78), Antoine-Labelle (79).

LANAUDIÈRE : D'Autray (52), L'Assomption (60), Joliette (61), Matawinie (62), Montcalm (63), Les Moulins (64).

MONTÉRÉGIE : Vaudreuil-Soulanges (71).

The map encompassing the various territories in question is also available on the Partenariat Données Québec's web page.

Currently, 7 fires are burning in Québec. Since the start of the protection season, 372 forest fires have impacted 1052,9 hectares. The average for the last 10 years at the same date is 438 fires for an area of 118 662,8 hectares.

The aim of this ban is to limit the risk of forest fires. Everyone's cooperation is essential. Consequently, it is forbidden to set or maintain an open fire or to be in the vicinity of such an active fire.

Under section 155.1 of the Fire Safety Act, anyone who contravenes an order prohibiting the lighting of open fires in or near a forest, or any other measure imposed by the Minister, is liable to a fine in addition to the costs incurred.

For further information

For information on current bans or forest fires, please consult the Gouvernement du Québec's Forest Fires web page and the SOPFEU website.

