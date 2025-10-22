QUÉBEC, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Jonatan Julien, and Minister of Public Security, Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit and Minister Responsible for the Nord-du-Québec Region, Ian Lafrenière, announced that carrier enforcement officers will be equipped with a service weapon. This decision is part of the Government of Québec's vision to better protect the public, particularly on our roads.

To ensure proper sequencing and successful implementation of this plan, the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) will have to complete a number of steps in the coming weeks. Action has already been taken to facilitate a rapid and secure redeployment of patrol operations.

The SAAQ has also begun making profound changes to all of its practices related to the work of carrier enforcement officers through the submission of a detailed plan to the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) in order to conform to the 27 requirements issued by the Tribunal administratif du travail (TAT). The collaboration of the Ministère de la Sécurité publique and the Sûreté du Québec has been necessary to authorize some of the exemptions. The government is making all the decisions that are needed to make our roads safer, while not making any compromise on support and training for carrier enforcement officers.

Starting in November, monitoring sites will be set up in strategic areas. Other steps are already underway or pending:

CNESST analysis of the SAAQ's 27 action plans to improve occupational health and safety for carrier enforcement officers;

firearm guideline and policy development;

safe weapon storage unit installation;

firearm qualification and training development in conjunction with the École nationale de police du Québec, in accordance with police service standards.

"As soon as I arrived at the ministry, I made every effort to fully understand the reality of carrier enforcement officers and their safety issues. After numerous discussions with the partners involved, I took it upon myself to rally the stakeholders in order to reach a consensus. Choosing the service weapon, planning future training and implementing the action plan are concrete steps toward ensuring the safety of carrier enforcement officers and their return to our roads."

Jonatan Julien, Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility

"On September 29, we announced our strong commitment to reinforce highway surveillance and safety. Today, we are taking a decisive step toward better law enforcement on our roads. By allowing on-duty carrier enforcement officers to carry a firearm, we are stepping up efforts to protect them and the entire population."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister of Public Security, Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit and Minister Responsible for the Nord-du-Québec Region

Highlights:

On March 6, the Tribunal administratif du travail (TAT) ordered the immediate suspension of unscheduled roadside inspections by carrier enforcement officers, which halted regular patrol operations.

The role of carrier enforcement officers is to monitor and control highway transportation of persons and goods, within the limits of the powers attributed to them under the Highway Safety Code (chapter C24.2) (HSC). They mainly fulfill this duty through patrol operations (approximately 70% of the time).

