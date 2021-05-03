For the third consecutive year, VIA Rail is the most trusted transportation company

MONTRÉAL, May 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) has been recognized as one of the most trusted companies in Canada in 2021 by the Gustavson Brand Trust Index (GBTI), presented by the Peter B. Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria. The Corporation ranked first in the "Transportation" category for a third year in a row. Since 2015, the GBTI has been investigating overall consumer trust in brands, the factors that affect it and the brands that succeed at it. Comprising top researchers in their fields, the GBTI team emphasizes the role of brand values as part of its study of nearly 400 brands across the country.

"Despite the challenges faced since the beginning of the pandemic, we are humbled by the unwavering trust that Canadians have granted us for the third consecutive year. This accomplishment would not have been possible without the dedication and exemplary work of our employees," says Martin R. Landry, Chief Commercial Officer. "Not only does this vote of confidence reinforce the crucial role of passenger rail, it also drives us to work together and carry out our mission of putting passengers first. At VIA Rail, we are committed to enhancing our customers' travel journey by continuously improving our services, and offering the safest, most accessible and reliable experience. We believe this can only be achieved by listening to and integrating the needs of Canadians in our everyday decisions."

About the Gustavson Brand Trust Index

The Gustavson Brand Trust Index is provided by the University of Victoria's Gustavson School of Business. Nearly 9,000 Canadians were consulted between January 13 and February 8, 2021 on the way they view certain brands, including their consumer advocacy and social equity.

About VIA Rail

As Canada's national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and all its employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transported over 5 million passengers in 2019. The Corporation has been awarded nine Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada since 2005. Visit the "About VIA Rail" section at https://www.viarail.ca/en/about-via-rail.

