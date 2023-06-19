ST. JOHN'S, NL, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes the cultural, economic and historical significance of Northern cod to Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. We are committed to responsibly managing these and other stocks to ensure sustainable fisheries now and for future generations.

Today, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Joyce Murray announced that the Newfoundland and Labrador recreational groundfish fishery will open again this season for 39 days.

Like last year, the 2023 fishery will take place throughout the summer and fall to give recreational harvesters opportunities to safely participate in the fishery.

The recreational fishery will take place every Saturday, Sunday and Monday from July 1 up to and including September 4 and again from September 23 to October 1 .

up to and including and again from . As in previous years, individuals are allowed a daily bag limit of five groundfish per day.

A maximum boat limit of 15 fish applies when three or more people are fishing.

Communities across Canada depend on our oceans, and through responsible fisheries management, we can balance the health of stocks with the important significance of recreational fisheries.

"Today, I am announcing that this year's recreational groundfish fishery in Newfoundland and Labrador will start on July 1st. Like last year, this will give Newfoundlanders and Labradorians opportunities to enjoy the tradition of fishing cod over the summer and fall."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.

