OTTAWA, ON, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada continues to stand with the people of Ukraine, and is committed to helping Ukrainians find safe haven. That includes helping them travel to Canada and putting in place the necessary supports for Ukrainians and their families so they can be successful after they arrive.

Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, announced that Ukrainians arriving in Canada can now apply to receive transitional financial assistance. These funds will help Ukrainian nationals and their family members meet their basic needs—such as transportation and longer-term housing—as they arrive in communities across Canada and find a job. The benefit will consist of a direct, one-time payment of $3,000 per adult and $1,500 per child (17 years and under).

Ukrainians and their family members who are in Canada with a valid work permit, study permit, temporary resident permit or visitor record under the Canada-Ukraine authorization for emergency travel (CUAET) will all be eligible to receive this one-time payment. Applications for the assistance must be submitted through the Government of Canada's online portal, which opened today.

Payments are expected to be issued through direct deposit within 5 business days of the application being submitted. Applicants must therefore have a bank account with a Canadian financial institution. The name associated with the account must match the name written on the adult's temporary resident status document, and those arriving should also obtain a Canadian social insurance number (SIN) as soon as possible in order to be able to work.

This support is another example of how Canada is helping Ukrainians fleeing Russia's illegal invasion find a welcoming safe haven in our country. In addition to this transitional financial assistance, the Government of Canada provided 3 charter flights from Poland, the third of which will arrive in Halifax later today.

We are also offering settlement services to help Ukrainians adjust to their new life in Canada. These settlement services include language training, information about and orientation to life in Canada (such as help with enrolling children in school or opening a bank account) and information and services to help find a job. We'll continue to support Ukrainians before and after they arrive.

"Our commitment to Ukrainians fleeing Russia's illegal war doesn't stop once they've arrived in Canada. We will continue to help those seeking refuge live and thrive in communities across the country. This one-time financial assistance will be crucial in addressing the immediate challenges faced by Ukrainians who have left so much behind to find a safe haven in Canada."

"It is crucially important that Ukrainians fleeing the war in Ukraine are supported as they arrive in Canada. Service Canada is committed to delivering this financial assistance as quickly as possible to ensure that families have the necessary support they need as they are welcomed into their new communities."

To qualify for the transitional financial assistance, an individual must have

an IMM 1442 form (a visitor record, a study permit, or a work permit), containing the "CUAET-AVUCU" remark, provided by CBSA upon entering Canada



a unique client identifier (UCI) number



direct deposit information for a Canadian financial institution

While the Government of Canada is expecting to issue the payment within 5 days, please allow an additional 3 to 5 days for the payment to be processed by your bank in some cases.

Ukrainians who arrive on the 3 Government of Canada charter flights receive temporary accommodations for up to 14 nights if they do not have suitable arrangements. We are working to expand this measure to all Ukrainians arriving under the CUAET program in other key cities across the country who do not have any other accommodations.

Between March 17 and May 25, 2022, IRCC received more than 259,000 CUAET applications, of which over 120,600 have been approved.

Between January 1 and May 22, 2022, more than 35,455 Ukrainian citizens arrived in Canada at our land and air ports of entry. These arrival statistics cover all Ukrainian passport holders, including returning Canadian permanent residents of Ukrainian origin. Key figures are updated on a weekly basis.

