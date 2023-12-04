NANAIMO, BC, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - A 53-unit affordable rental housing building, supported by the federal and provincial governments, is now open in North Nanaimo.

Located at 6010 Hammond Bay Road the four-storey wood-frame building has one- and two-bedroom apartments. The housing will be operated by Ballenas Housing Society, which will have an office on-site to support residents.

Located at 6010 Hammond Bay Road the four-storey wood-frame building has 53 one- and two-bedroom apartments. (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

Half the units will have rent geared to income, where rent is calculated at 30 percent of the tenant's income. Some of the units will be rented to households with very low incomes, such as those receiving income or disability assistance, or a basic seniors' pension. Others will be at or below market rent.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

$13.5 million from the federal government, through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund.

from the federal government, through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund. $6.25 million contribution of joint funding through the Canada – British Columbia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

contribution of joint funding through the – British Columbia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy. $340,000 from the province, through BC Housing, in annual operating funding to ensure rents for 70 percent of the building are no more than 30 percent of tenant income.

from the province, through BC Housing, in annual operating funding to ensure rents for 70 percent of the building are no more than 30 percent of tenant income. Ballenas Housing Society purchased the land.

$221,000 in development fees were waived by the City of Nanaimo .

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and secure place to call their own, and that is why we are actively investing in affordable homes through the National Housing Strategy. These 53 new homes in Nanaimo will allow seniors and people living with disabilities to start their next chapters in their city, and this project shows what is possible when governments and the housing sector come together for the betterment of all. – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"I am pleased to see much needed affordable and accessible rental housing open in Nanaimo. This project is a strong example of collaboration between governments and organizations to bring needed housing to our communities. The Government of Canada will continue to work with our partners to make sure seniors and those with disabilities across Canada have the housing they need and deserve." – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Too many people have had to face the difficult choice of choosing to live in the community they call home or somewhere else more affordable. That's why our government is taking urgent action and working with partners at all levels to make sure that B.C. residents, including seniors, can afford to stay close to their friends, loved ones and their community as they age." – The Honourable Ravi Kahlon, B.C. Minister of Housing

"We all want B.C. seniors to have a safe and affordable place to call home. That's why we funded this building, so seniors, families, and people living with disabilities can have the peace of mind that comes with a place of their own." – The Honourable Sheila Malcolmson, MLA for Nanaimo and Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction

"The City of Nanaimo is incredibly grateful to CMHC and BC Housing and welcomes these much needed housing units to Nanaimo. This will profoundly and positively impact the lives of the residents." – Leonard Krog, Mayor, City of Nanaimo

"We extend our thanks to CMHC, BC Housing, and the City of Nanaimo who all contributed to making this new development possible. Ballenas believes everyone deserves well maintained housing with a sense of home and community." – David Brookes, Chair, Ballenas Housing Society

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a $13.2 billion program under the (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the province has delivered more than 76,000 new homes that have been completed or are underway, including more than 1,600 in Nanaimo .

Additional Information:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

housing information. CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

To learn about B.C.'s new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]