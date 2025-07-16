News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Jul 16, 2025, 08:15 ET
OTTAWA, ON, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts increased (3.6%) in June (253,081 units), according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.
Actual housing starts were up 14% year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, with 23,282 units recorded in June, compared to 20,509 units in June 2024. The year-to-date total was 114,411, up 4% from the same period in 2024.
The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was flat (0.4%) in June (283,734 units) compared to May (282,705 units).
"Through the first six months of the year, national housing starts have increased marginally compared to 2024, however, new home construction varies significantly across Canada. Québec and the Prairie provinces have accelerated the pace of construction for single-detached homes and purpose-built rentals. By contrast, weak condo market conditions in Toronto and Vancouver have contributed to declines in overall housing starts in these regions," said Kevin Hughes, CMHC's Deputy Chief Economist.
Key Facts:
- The monthly SAAR for Canada's centres with a population of 10,000 or greater was flat in June (261,705 units) compared to May (260,947 units).
- The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 22,029 units.
- Among Canada's big three cities, Vancouver recorded a 74% increase in starts this month, driven by higher multi-unit starts. Montreal posted an 8% year-over-year decrease in actual housing starts compared to June 2024, driven by fewer multi-unit starts. A decrease in multi-unit starts drove the 40% year-over-year decrease in Toronto's housing starts compared to June 2024.
- Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
- Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the July housing starts data on August 18 at 8:15 AM ET.
- CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
- Read about our definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.
Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.
CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility.
|
Table 2
|
Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
|
January - June 2024 - 2025
|
Area
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
Province
|
2024
|
2025
|
%
|
2024
|
2025
|
%
|
2024
|
2025
|
%
|
N.L.
|
254
|
274
|
8
|
104
|
179
|
72
|
358
|
453
|
27
|
P.E.I.
|
73
|
124
|
70
|
516
|
444
|
-14
|
589
|
568
|
-4
|
N.S.
|
692
|
691
|
0
|
3,454
|
3,257
|
-6
|
4,146
|
3,948
|
-5
|
N.B.
|
344
|
325
|
-6
|
1,618
|
1,747
|
8
|
1,962
|
2,072
|
6
|
Atlantic
|
1,363
|
1,414
|
4
|
5,692
|
5,627
|
-1
|
7,055
|
7,041
|
0
|
Que.
|
1,954
|
2,081
|
6
|
17,225
|
23,774
|
38
|
19,179
|
25,855
|
35
|
Ont.
|
5,500
|
4,412
|
-20
|
30,871
|
22,956
|
-26
|
36,371
|
27,368
|
-25
|
Man.
|
773
|
1,066
|
38
|
1,803
|
1,931
|
7
|
2,576
|
2,997
|
16
|
Sask.
|
524
|
789
|
51
|
992
|
2,002
|
102
|
1,516
|
2,791
|
84
|
Alta.
|
6,949
|
7,792
|
12
|
14,561
|
20,110
|
38
|
21,510
|
27,902
|
30
|
Prairies
|
8,246
|
9,647
|
17
|
17,356
|
24,043
|
39
|
25,602
|
33,690
|
32
|
B.C.
|
2,114
|
1,874
|
-11
|
20,172
|
18,583
|
-8
|
22,286
|
20,457
|
-8
|
Canada
|
19,177
|
19,428
|
1
|
91,316
|
94,983
|
4
|
110,493
|
114,411
|
4
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
83
|
78
|
-6
|
471
|
1,194
|
154
|
554
|
1,272
|
130
|
Barrie
|
198
|
75
|
-62
|
127
|
155
|
22
|
325
|
230
|
-29
|
Belleville - Quinte West
|
87
|
68
|
-22
|
91
|
184
|
102
|
178
|
252
|
42
|
Brantford
|
91
|
171
|
88
|
17
|
1,054
|
##
|
108
|
1,225
|
##
|
Calgary
|
3,343
|
3,548
|
6
|
7,835
|
11,164
|
42
|
11,178
|
14,712
|
32
|
Chilliwack
|
69
|
68
|
-1
|
260
|
250
|
-4
|
329
|
318
|
-3
|
Drummondville
|
70
|
120
|
71
|
261
|
481
|
84
|
331
|
601
|
82
|
Edmonton
|
2,958
|
3,448
|
17
|
5,490
|
7,420
|
35
|
8,448
|
10,868
|
29
|
Fredericton
|
100
|
87
|
-13
|
114
|
402
|
253
|
214
|
489
|
129
|
Greater/Grand Sudbury
|
38
|
26
|
-32
|
24
|
88
|
267
|
62
|
114
|
84
|
Guelph
|
25
|
11
|
-56
|
164
|
35
|
-79
|
189
|
46
|
-76
|
Halifax
|
373
|
365
|
-2
|
3,150
|
2,956
|
-6
|
3,523
|
3,321
|
-6
|
Hamilton
|
147
|
127
|
-14
|
888
|
765
|
-14
|
1,035
|
892
|
-14
|
Kamloops
|
60
|
50
|
-17
|
110
|
126
|
15
|
170
|
176
|
4
|
Kelowna
|
156
|
135
|
-13
|
2,558
|
1,679
|
-34
|
2,714
|
1,814
|
-33
|
Kingston
|
93
|
86
|
-8
|
66
|
715
|
##
|
159
|
801
|
404
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
214
|
152
|
-29
|
1,427
|
1,079
|
-24
|
1,641
|
1,231
|
-25
|
Lethbridge
|
106
|
173
|
63
|
183
|
190
|
4
|
289
|
363
|
26
|
London
|
264
|
238
|
-10
|
1,457
|
543
|
-63
|
1,721
|
781
|
-55
|
Moncton
|
91
|
107
|
18
|
994
|
1,094
|
10
|
1,085
|
1,201
|
11
|
Montréal
|
518
|
617
|
19
|
8,855
|
12,075
|
36
|
9,373
|
12,692
|
35
|
Nanaimo
|
83
|
47
|
-43
|
628
|
163
|
-74
|
711
|
210
|
-70
|
Oshawa
|
222
|
147
|
-34
|
836
|
172
|
-79
|
1,058
|
319
|
-70
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
784
|
776
|
-1
|
3,567
|
5,643
|
58
|
4,351
|
6,419
|
48
|
Gatineau
|
165
|
154
|
-7
|
1,353
|
1,115
|
-18
|
1,518
|
1,269
|
-16
|
Ottawa
|
619
|
622
|
0
|
2,214
|
4,528
|
105
|
2,833
|
5,150
|
82
|
Peterborough
|
78
|
28
|
-64
|
40
|
3
|
-93
|
118
|
31
|
-74
|
Québec
|
271
|
340
|
25
|
3,317
|
4,458
|
34
|
3,588
|
4,798
|
34
|
Red Deer
|
31
|
68
|
119
|
247
|
216
|
-13
|
278
|
284
|
2
|
Regina
|
111
|
170
|
53
|
558
|
769
|
38
|
669
|
939
|
40
|
Saguenay
|
112
|
112
|
-
|
112
|
209
|
87
|
224
|
321
|
43
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
365
|
205
|
-44
|
517
|
740
|
43
|
882
|
945
|
7
|
Saint John
|
84
|
81
|
-4
|
312
|
118
|
-62
|
396
|
199
|
-50
|
St. John's
|
218
|
256
|
17
|
94
|
172
|
83
|
312
|
428
|
37
|
Saskatoon
|
381
|
582
|
53
|
430
|
1,145
|
166
|
811
|
1,727
|
113
|
Sherbrooke
|
135
|
120
|
-11
|
567
|
692
|
22
|
702
|
812
|
16
|
Thunder Bay
|
23
|
29
|
26
|
38
|
37
|
-3
|
61
|
66
|
8
|
Toronto
|
1,789
|
1,465
|
-18
|
20,740
|
11,110
|
-46
|
22,529
|
12,575
|
-44
|
Trois-Rivières
|
71
|
88
|
24
|
486
|
632
|
30
|
557
|
720
|
29
|
Vancouver
|
1,057
|
944
|
-11
|
13,221
|
11,827
|
-11
|
14,278
|
12,771
|
-11
|
Victoria
|
143
|
126
|
-12
|
1,763
|
2,213
|
26
|
1,906
|
2,339
|
23
|
Windsor
|
163
|
150
|
-8
|
902
|
265
|
-71
|
1,065
|
415
|
-61
|
Winnipeg
|
650
|
978
|
50
|
1,720
|
1,663
|
-3
|
2,370
|
2,641
|
11
|
Total
|
15,855
|
16,462
|
4
|
84,637
|
85,896
|
1
|
100,492
|
102,358
|
2
|
1Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey
|
Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
June 2024
|
June 2025
|
%
|
June 2024
|
June 2025
|
%
|
June 2024
|
June 2025
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.-L.
|
96
|
81
|
-16
|
36
|
40
|
11
|
132
|
121
|
-8
|
P.E.I.
|
6
|
24
|
##
|
38
|
15
|
-61
|
44
|
39
|
-11
|
N.S.
|
178
|
212
|
19
|
769
|
505
|
-34
|
947
|
717
|
-24
|
N.B.
|
124
|
122
|
-2
|
358
|
531
|
48
|
482
|
653
|
35
|
Atlantic
|
404
|
439
|
9
|
1,201
|
1,091
|
-9
|
1,605
|
1,530
|
-5
|
Qc
|
434
|
507
|
17
|
4,561
|
4,351
|
-5
|
4,995
|
4,858
|
-3
|
Ont.
|
1,142
|
1,155
|
1
|
4,539
|
4,076
|
-10
|
5,681
|
5,231
|
-8
|
Man.
|
160
|
196
|
23
|
563
|
247
|
-56
|
723
|
443
|
-39
|
Sask.
|
154
|
155
|
1
|
217
|
237
|
9
|
371
|
392
|
6
|
Alta.
|
1,586
|
1,429
|
-10
|
2,205
|
3,934
|
78
|
3,791
|
5,363
|
41
|
Prairies
|
1,900
|
1,780
|
-6
|
2,985
|
4,418
|
48
|
4,885
|
6,198
|
27
|
B.C.
|
484
|
407
|
-16
|
2,859
|
5,058
|
77
|
3,343
|
5,465
|
63
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
4,364
|
4,288
|
-2
|
16,145
|
18,994
|
18
|
20,509
|
23,282
|
14
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
12
|
20
|
67
|
29
|
292
|
##
|
41
|
312
|
##
|
Barrie
|
34
|
30
|
-12
|
38
|
34
|
-11
|
72
|
64
|
-11
|
Belleville - Quinte West
|
19
|
25
|
32
|
8
|
19
|
138
|
27
|
44
|
63
|
Brantford
|
4
|
67
|
##
|
4
|
121
|
##
|
8
|
188
|
##
|
Calgary
|
719
|
579
|
-19
|
1,247
|
1,721
|
38
|
1,966
|
2,300
|
17
|
Chilliwack
|
11
|
14
|
27
|
104
|
9
|
-91
|
115
|
23
|
-80
|
Drummondville
|
15
|
29
|
93
|
85
|
144
|
69
|
100
|
173
|
73
|
Edmonton
|
737
|
650
|
-12
|
738
|
2,039
|
176
|
1,475
|
2,689
|
82
|
Fredericton
|
37
|
41
|
11
|
43
|
168
|
291
|
80
|
209
|
##
|
Greater/Grand Sudbury
|
0
|
11
|
##
|
0
|
14
|
##
|
0
|
25
|
##
|
Guelph
|
7
|
3
|
-57
|
30
|
10
|
-67
|
37
|
13
|
-65
|
Halifax
|
97
|
99
|
2
|
695
|
401
|
-42
|
792
|
500
|
-37
|
Hamilton
|
19
|
53
|
##
|
6
|
74
|
##
|
25
|
127
|
##
|
Kamloops
|
6
|
4
|
-33
|
6
|
16
|
167
|
12
|
20
|
67
|
Kelowna
|
38
|
30
|
-21
|
572
|
632
|
10
|
610
|
662
|
9
|
Kingston
|
28
|
24
|
-14
|
7
|
497
|
##
|
35
|
521
|
##
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
47
|
36
|
-23
|
538
|
24
|
-96
|
585
|
60
|
-90
|
Lethbridge
|
17
|
49
|
##
|
15
|
10
|
-33
|
32
|
59
|
84
|
London
|
77
|
69
|
-10
|
129
|
292
|
126
|
206
|
361
|
75
|
Moncton
|
27
|
41
|
52
|
197
|
285
|
45
|
224
|
326
|
46
|
Montréal
|
121
|
149
|
23
|
2,841
|
2,580
|
-9
|
2,962
|
2,729
|
-8
|
Nanaimo
|
17
|
14
|
-18
|
62
|
40
|
-35
|
79
|
54
|
-32
|
Oshawa
|
32
|
42
|
31
|
214
|
26
|
-88
|
246
|
68
|
-72
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
184
|
141
|
-23
|
487
|
1,039
|
113
|
671
|
1,180
|
76
|
Gatineau
|
36
|
57
|
58
|
107
|
100
|
-7
|
143
|
157
|
10
|
Ottawa
|
148
|
84
|
-43
|
380
|
939
|
147
|
528
|
1,023
|
94
|
Peterborough
|
42
|
6
|
-86
|
24
|
0
|
###
|
66
|
6
|
-91
|
Québec
|
68
|
54
|
-21
|
761
|
534
|
-30
|
829
|
588
|
-29
|
Red Deer
|
4
|
20
|
##
|
5
|
19
|
280
|
9
|
39
|
##
|
Regina
|
37
|
39
|
5
|
91
|
48
|
-47
|
128
|
87
|
-32
|
Saguenay
|
25
|
28
|
12
|
24
|
8
|
-67
|
49
|
36
|
-27
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
37
|
45
|
22
|
33
|
272
|
##
|
70
|
317
|
##
|
Saint John
|
36
|
27
|
-25
|
68
|
41
|
-40
|
104
|
68
|
-35
|
St. John's
|
86
|
73
|
-15
|
33
|
37
|
12
|
119
|
110
|
-8
|
Saskatoon
|
112
|
111
|
-1
|
126
|
177
|
40
|
238
|
288
|
21
|
Sherbrooke
|
29
|
29
|
-
|
194
|
257
|
32
|
223
|
286
|
28
|
Thunder Bay
|
9
|
15
|
67
|
6
|
6
|
-
|
15
|
21
|
40
|
Toronto
|
324
|
360
|
11
|
2,523
|
1,341
|
-47
|
2,847
|
1,701
|
-40
|
Trois-Rivières
|
17
|
17
|
-
|
80
|
93
|
16
|
97
|
110
|
13
|
Vancouver
|
300
|
190
|
-37
|
1,467
|
2,889
|
97
|
1,767
|
3,079
|
74
|
Victoria
|
22
|
43
|
95
|
312
|
917
|
194
|
334
|
960
|
##
|
Windsor
|
58
|
42
|
-28
|
305
|
126
|
-59
|
363
|
168
|
-54
|
Winnipeg
|
130
|
184
|
42
|
549
|
182
|
-67
|
679
|
366
|
-46
|
Total
|
3,641
|
3,503
|
-4
|
14,696
|
17,434
|
19
|
18,337
|
20,937
|
14
|
Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey
|
## not calculable / extreme value
|
Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
May 2025
|
June 2025
|
%
|
May 2025
|
June 2025
|
%
|
May 2025
|
June 2025
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.L.
|
748
|
611
|
-18
|
382
|
476
|
25
|
1,130
|
1,087
|
-4
|
P.E.I.
|
248
|
351
|
42
|
96
|
180
|
88
|
344
|
531
|
54
|
N.S.
|
1,795
|
2,023
|
13
|
6,927
|
6,023
|
-13
|
8,722
|
8,046
|
-8
|
N.B.
|
932
|
817
|
-12
|
5,442
|
6,294
|
16
|
6,374
|
7,111
|
12
|
Qc
|
4,308
|
4,626
|
7
|
54,404
|
46,056
|
-15
|
58,712
|
50,682
|
-14
|
Ont.
|
9,902
|
12,212
|
23
|
58,453
|
46,830
|
-20
|
68,355
|
59,042
|
-14
|
Man.
|
2,224
|
2,136
|
-4
|
6,132
|
2,964
|
-52
|
8,356
|
5,100
|
-39
|
Sask.
|
1,895
|
1,729
|
-9
|
3,456
|
2,844
|
-18
|
5,351
|
4,573
|
-15
|
Alta.
|
16,441
|
14,289
|
-13
|
50,791
|
47,050
|
-7
|
67,232
|
61,339
|
-9
|
B.C.
|
3,844
|
3,880
|
1
|
32,527
|
60,314
|
85
|
36,371
|
64,194
|
76
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
42,337
|
42,674
|
1
|
218,610
|
219,031
|
0
|
260,947
|
261,705
|
0
|
Canada (All Areas)
|
56,216
|
56,645
|
1
|
226,487
|
227,086
|
0
|
282,705
|
283,734
|
0
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
152
|
218
|
43
|
540
|
3,504
|
##
|
692
|
3,722
|
438
|
Barrie
|
281
|
252
|
-10
|
276
|
408
|
48
|
557
|
660
|
18
|
Belleville - Quinte West
|
103
|
203
|
97
|
0
|
228
|
##
|
103
|
431
|
318
|
Brantford
|
0
|
735
|
##
|
4,236
|
1,452
|
-66
|
4,236
|
2,187
|
-48
|
Calgary
|
7,037
|
6,195
|
-12
|
28,776
|
20,652
|
-28
|
35,813
|
26,847
|
-25
|
Chilliwack
|
185
|
183
|
-1
|
185
|
108
|
-42
|
233
|
291
|
25
|
Drummondville
|
212
|
294
|
39
|
996
|
1,728
|
73
|
1,208
|
2,022
|
67
|
Edmonton
|
7,317
|
6,078
|
-17
|
18,204
|
24,468
|
34
|
25,521
|
30,546
|
20
|
Fredericton
|
235
|
239
|
2
|
1,308
|
2,016
|
54
|
1,543
|
2,255
|
46
|
Greater/Grand Sudbury
|
95
|
180
|
89
|
828
|
168
|
-80
|
923
|
348
|
-62
|
Guelph
|
2
|
12
|
##
|
216
|
120
|
-44
|
218
|
132
|
-39
|
Halifax
|
783
|
710
|
-9
|
5,856
|
4,812
|
-18
|
6,639
|
5,522
|
-17
|
Hamilton
|
244
|
535
|
##
|
792
|
888
|
12
|
1,036
|
1,423
|
37
|
Kamloops
|
41
|
51
|
24
|
48
|
192
|
300
|
89
|
243
|
173
|
Kelowna
|
362
|
257
|
-29
|
4,548
|
7,584
|
67
|
4,910
|
7,841
|
60
|
Kingston
|
225
|
220
|
-2
|
24
|
5,964
|
##
|
249
|
6,184
|
##
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
237
|
278
|
17
|
444
|
288
|
-35
|
681
|
566
|
-17
|
Lethbridge
|
511
|
463
|
-9
|
456
|
120
|
-74
|
967
|
583
|
-40
|
London
|
278
|
842
|
##
|
312
|
3,504
|
##
|
590
|
4,346
|
##
|
Moncton
|
290
|
310
|
7
|
3,144
|
3,420
|
9
|
3,434
|
3,730
|
9
|
Montréal
|
1,228
|
1,162
|
-5
|
30,366
|
30,806
|
1
|
31,594
|
31,968
|
1
|
Nanaimo
|
40
|
123
|
##
|
216
|
480
|
122
|
256
|
603
|
136
|
Oshawa
|
387
|
416
|
7
|
528
|
312
|
-41
|
915
|
728
|
-20
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
1,190
|
1,618
|
36
|
11,196
|
12,468
|
11
|
12,386
|
14,086
|
14
|
Gatineau
|
376
|
689
|
83
|
4,668
|
1,200
|
-74
|
5,044
|
1,889
|
-63
|
Ottawa
|
814
|
929
|
14
|
6,528
|
11,268
|
73
|
7,342
|
12,197
|
66
|
Peterborough
|
70
|
74
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
70
|
74
|
6
|
Québec
|
913
|
575
|
-37
|
23,424
|
6,408
|
-73
|
24,337
|
6,983
|
-71
|
Red Deer
|
90
|
262
|
##
|
2,160
|
228
|
-89
|
2,250
|
490
|
-78
|
Regina
|
381
|
379
|
-1
|
336
|
576
|
71
|
717
|
955
|
33
|
Saguenay
|
244
|
198
|
-19
|
600
|
96
|
-84
|
844
|
294
|
-65
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
438
|
598
|
37
|
936
|
3,264
|
249
|
1,374
|
3,862
|
181
|
Saint John
|
193
|
164
|
-15
|
600
|
492
|
-18
|
793
|
656
|
-17
|
St. John's
|
650
|
534
|
-18
|
360
|
444
|
23
|
1,010
|
978
|
-3
|
Saskatoon
|
1,450
|
1,173
|
-19
|
2,988
|
2,124
|
-29
|
4,438
|
3,297
|
-26
|
Sherbrooke
|
222
|
250
|
13
|
660
|
3,084
|
367
|
882
|
3,334
|
278
|
Thunder Bay
|
108
|
115
|
6
|
132
|
72
|
-45
|
240
|
187
|
-22
|
Toronto
|
4,490
|
4,716
|
5
|
38,424
|
16,092
|
-58
|
42,914
|
20,808
|
-52
|
Trois-Rivières
|
127
|
102
|
-20
|
3,756
|
1,116
|
-70
|
3,883
|
1,218
|
-69
|
Vancouver
|
1,978
|
1,802
|
-9
|
19,116
|
34,668
|
81
|
21,094
|
36,470
|
73
|
Victoria
|
157
|
557
|
##
|
4,344
|
11,004
|
153
|
4,501
|
11,561
|
157
|
Windsor
|
409
|
368
|
-10
|
372
|
1,512
|
306
|
781
|
1,880
|
141
|
Winnipeg
|
1,996
|
1,959
|
-2
|
5,988
|
2,184
|
-64
|
7,984
|
4,143
|
-48
|
Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey
|
## not calculable / extreme value
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Information on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]
