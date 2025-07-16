Housing starts for June 2025 Français

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Jul 16, 2025

OTTAWA, ON, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts increased (3.6%) in June (253,081 units), according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

Actual housing starts were up 14% year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, with 23,282 units recorded in June, compared to 20,509 units in June 2024. The year-to-date total was 114,411, up 4% from the same period in 2024.

The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was flat (0.4%) in June (283,734 units) compared to May (282,705 units).

"Through the first six months of the year, national housing starts have increased marginally compared to 2024, however, new home construction varies significantly across Canada. Québec and the Prairie provinces have accelerated the pace of construction for single-detached homes and purpose-built rentals. By contrast, weak condo market conditions in Toronto and Vancouver have contributed to declines in overall housing starts in these regions," said Kevin Hughes, CMHC's Deputy Chief Economist.

Key Facts:

  • The monthly SAAR for Canada's centres with a population of 10,000 or greater was flat in June (261,705 units) compared to May (260,947 units).
  • The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 22,029 units.
  • Among Canada's big three cities, Vancouver recorded a 74% increase in starts this month, driven by higher multi-unit starts. Montreal posted an 8% year-over-year decrease in actual housing starts compared to June 2024, driven by fewer multi-unit starts. A decrease in multi-unit starts drove the 40% year-over-year decrease in Toronto's housing starts compared to June 2024.
  Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the July housing starts data on August 18 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • Read about our definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. 

Related Links:

Table 2









Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
















January - June 2024 - 2025








Area

Single-Detached 

All Others

Total

Province











2024

2025

%

2024

2025

%

2024

2025

%

N.L.

254

274

8

104

179

72

358

453

27

P.E.I.    

73

124

70

516

444

-14

589

568

-4

N.S.    

692

691

0

3,454

3,257

-6

4,146

3,948

-5

N.B.    

344

325

-6

1,618

1,747

8

1,962

2,072

6

Atlantic

1,363

1,414

4

5,692

5,627

-1

7,055

7,041

0

Que.   

1,954

2,081

6

17,225

23,774

38

19,179

25,855

35

Ont.    

5,500

4,412

-20

30,871

22,956

-26

36,371

27,368

-25

Man.    

773

1,066

38

1,803

1,931

7

2,576

2,997

16

Sask.    

524

789

51

992

2,002

102

1,516

2,791

84

Alta.    

6,949

7,792

12

14,561

20,110

38

21,510

27,902

30

Prairies

8,246

9,647

17

17,356

24,043

39

25,602

33,690

32

B.C.    

2,114

1,874

-11

20,172

18,583

-8

22,286

20,457

-8

Canada

19,177

19,428

1

91,316

94,983

4

110,493

114,411

4

Metropolitan Areas




















Abbotsford-Mission

83

78

-6

471

1,194

154

554

1,272

130

Barrie

198

75

-62

127

155

22

325

230

-29

Belleville - Quinte West

87

68

-22

91

184

102

178

252

42

Brantford

91

171

88

17

1,054

##

108

1,225

##

Calgary

3,343

3,548

6

7,835

11,164

42

11,178

14,712

32

Chilliwack

69

68

-1

260

250

-4

329

318

-3

Drummondville

70

120

71

261

481

84

331

601

82

Edmonton

2,958

3,448

17

5,490

7,420

35

8,448

10,868

29

Fredericton

100

87

-13

114

402

253

214

489

129

Greater/Grand Sudbury

38

26

-32

24

88

267

62

114

84

Guelph

25

11

-56

164

35

-79

189

46

-76

Halifax

373

365

-2

3,150

2,956

-6

3,523

3,321

-6

Hamilton

147

127

-14

888

765

-14

1,035

892

-14

Kamloops

60

50

-17

110

126

15

170

176

4

Kelowna

156

135

-13

2,558

1,679

-34

2,714

1,814

-33

Kingston

93

86

-8

66

715

##

159

801

404

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

214

152

-29

1,427

1,079

-24

1,641

1,231

-25

Lethbridge

106

173

63

183

190

4

289

363

26

London

264

238

-10

1,457

543

-63

1,721

781

-55

Moncton

91

107

18

994

1,094

10

1,085

1,201

11

Montréal

518

617

19

8,855

12,075

36

9,373

12,692

35

Nanaimo

83

47

-43

628

163

-74

711

210

-70

Oshawa

222

147

-34

836

172

-79

1,058

319

-70

Ottawa-Gatineau

784

776

-1

3,567

5,643

58

4,351

6,419

48

  Gatineau

165

154

-7

1,353

1,115

-18

1,518

1,269

-16

  Ottawa

619

622

0

2,214

4,528

105

2,833

5,150

82

Peterborough

78

28

-64

40

3

-93

118

31

-74

Québec

271

340

25

3,317

4,458

34

3,588

4,798

34

Red Deer

31

68

119

247

216

-13

278

284

2

Regina

111

170

53

558

769

38

669

939

40

Saguenay

112

112

-

112

209

87

224

321

43

St. Catharines-Niagara

365

205

-44

517

740

43

882

945

7

Saint John

84

81

-4

312

118

-62

396

199

-50

St. John's

218

256

17

94

172

83

312

428

37

Saskatoon

381

582

53

430

1,145

166

811

1,727

113

Sherbrooke

135

120

-11

567

692

22

702

812

16

Thunder Bay

23

29

26

38

37

-3

61

66

8

Toronto

1,789

1,465

-18

20,740

11,110

-46

22,529

12,575

-44

Trois-Rivières

71

88

24

486

632

30

557

720

29

Vancouver

1,057

944

-11

13,221

11,827

-11

14,278

12,771

-11

Victoria

143

126

-12

1,763

2,213

26

1,906

2,339

23

Windsor

163

150

-8

902

265

-71

1,065

415

-61

Winnipeg

650

978

50

1,720

1,663

-3

2,370

2,641

11

Total

15,855

16,462

4

84,637

85,896

1

100,492

102,358

2

1Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over 

Single-Detached 

All Others

Total


June 2024

June 2025

%

June 2024

June 2025

%

June 2024

June 2025

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

96

81

-16

36

40

11

132

121

-8

P.E.I.    

6

24

##

38

15

-61

44

39

-11

N.S.    

178

212

19

769

505

-34

947

717

-24

N.B.    

124

122

-2

358

531

48

482

653

35

Atlantic

404

439

9

1,201

1,091

-9

1,605

1,530

-5

Qc

434

507

17

4,561

4,351

-5

4,995

4,858

-3

Ont.    

1,142

1,155

1

4,539

4,076

-10

5,681

5,231

-8

Man.    

160

196

23

563

247

-56

723

443

-39

Sask.    

154

155

1

217

237

9

371

392

6

Alta.    

1,586

1,429

-10

2,205

3,934

78

3,791

5,363

41

Prairies

1,900

1,780

-6

2,985

4,418

48

4,885

6,198

27

B.C.    

484

407

-16

2,859

5,058

77

3,343

5,465

63

Canada (10,000+)

4,364

4,288

-2

16,145

18,994

18

20,509

23,282

14

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

12

20

67

29

292

##

41

312

##

Barrie

34

30

-12

38

34

-11

72

64

-11

Belleville - Quinte West

19

25

32

8

19

138

27

44

63

Brantford

4

67

##

4

121

##

8

188

##

Calgary

719

579

-19

1,247

1,721

38

1,966

2,300

17

Chilliwack

11

14

27

104

9

-91

115

23

-80

Drummondville

15

29

93

85

144

69

100

173

73

Edmonton

737

650

-12

738

2,039

176

1,475

2,689

82

Fredericton

37

41

11

43

168

291

80

209

##

Greater/Grand Sudbury

0

11

##

0

14

##

0

25

##

Guelph

7

3

-57

30

10

-67

37

13

-65

Halifax

97

99

2

695

401

-42

792

500

-37

Hamilton

19

53

##

6

74

##

25

127

##

Kamloops

6

4

-33

6

16

167

12

20

67

Kelowna

38

30

-21

572

632

10

610

662

9

Kingston

28

24

-14

7

497

##

35

521

##

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

47

36

-23

538

24

-96

585

60

-90

Lethbridge

17

49

##

15

10

-33

32

59

84

London

77

69

-10

129

292

126

206

361

75

Moncton

27

41

52

197

285

45

224

326

46

Montréal

121

149

23

2,841

2,580

-9

2,962

2,729

-8

Nanaimo

17

14

-18

62

40

-35

79

54

-32

Oshawa

32

42

31

214

26

-88

246

68

-72

Ottawa-Gatineau

184

141

-23

487

1,039

113

671

1,180

76

  Gatineau

36

57

58

107

100

-7

143

157

10

  Ottawa

148

84

-43

380

939

147

528

1,023

94

Peterborough

42

6

-86

24

0

###

66

6

-91

Québec

68

54

-21

761

534

-30

829

588

-29

Red Deer

4

20

##

5

19

280

9

39

##

Regina

37

39

5

91

48

-47

128

87

-32

Saguenay

25

28

12

24

8

-67

49

36

-27

St. Catharines-Niagara

37

45

22

33

272

##

70

317

##

Saint John

36

27

-25

68

41

-40

104

68

-35

St. John's

86

73

-15

33

37

12

119

110

-8

Saskatoon

112

111

-1

126

177

40

238

288

21

Sherbrooke

29

29

-

194

257

32

223

286

28

Thunder Bay

9

15

67

6

6

-

15

21

40

Toronto

324

360

11

2,523

1,341

-47

2,847

1,701

-40

Trois-Rivières

17

17

-

80

93

16

97

110

13

Vancouver

300

190

-37

1,467

2,889

97

1,767

3,079

74

Victoria

22

43

95

312

917

194

334

960

##

Windsor

58

42

-28

305

126

-59

363

168

-54

Winnipeg

130

184

42

549

182

-67

679

366

-46

Total

3,641

3,503

-4

14,696

17,434

19

18,337

20,937

14

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

## not calculable / extreme value

Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)

Single-Detached 

All Others

Total

May 2025

June 2025

%

May 2025

June 2025

%

May 2025

June 2025

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

748

611

-18

382

476

25

1,130

1,087

-4

P.E.I.    

248

351

42

96

180

88

344

531

54

N.S.    

1,795

2,023

13

6,927

6,023

-13

8,722

8,046

-8

N.B.    

932

817

-12

5,442

6,294

16

6,374

7,111

12

Qc   

4,308

4,626

7

54,404

46,056

-15

58,712

50,682

-14

Ont.    

9,902

12,212

23

58,453

46,830

-20

68,355

59,042

-14

Man.    

2,224

2,136

-4

6,132

2,964

-52

8,356

5,100

-39

Sask.    

1,895

1,729

-9

3,456

2,844

-18

5,351

4,573

-15

Alta.    

16,441

14,289

-13

50,791

47,050

-7

67,232

61,339

-9

B.C.    

3,844

3,880

1

32,527

60,314

85

36,371

64,194

76

Canada (10,000+)

42,337

42,674

1

218,610

219,031

0

260,947

261,705

0

Canada (All Areas)

56,216

56,645

1

226,487

227,086

0

282,705

283,734

0

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

152

218

43

540

3,504

##

692

3,722

438

Barrie

281

252

-10

276

408

48

557

660

18

Belleville - Quinte West

103

203

97

0

228

##

103

431

318

Brantford

0

735

##

4,236

1,452

-66

4,236

2,187

-48

Calgary

7,037

6,195

-12

28,776

20,652

-28

35,813

26,847

-25

Chilliwack

185

183

-1

185

108

-42

233

291

25

Drummondville

212

294

39

996

1,728

73

1,208

2,022

67

Edmonton

7,317

6,078

-17

18,204

24,468

34

25,521

30,546

20

Fredericton

235

239

2

1,308

2,016

54

1,543

2,255

46

Greater/Grand Sudbury

95

180

89

828

168

-80

923

348

-62

Guelph

2

12

##

216

120

-44

218

132

-39

Halifax

783

710

-9

5,856

4,812

-18

6,639

5,522

-17

Hamilton

244

535

##

792

888

12

1,036

1,423

37

Kamloops

41

51

24

48

192

300

89

243

173

Kelowna

362

257

-29

4,548

7,584

67

4,910

7,841

60

Kingston

225

220

-2

24

5,964

##

249

6,184

##

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

237

278

17

444

288

-35

681

566

-17

Lethbridge

511

463

-9

456

120

-74

967

583

-40

London

278

842

##

312

3,504

##

590

4,346

##

Moncton

290

310

7

3,144

3,420

9

3,434

3,730

9

Montréal

1,228

1,162

-5

30,366

30,806

1

31,594

31,968

1

Nanaimo

40

123

##

216

480

122

256

603

136

Oshawa

387

416

7

528

312

-41

915

728

-20

Ottawa-Gatineau

1,190

1,618

36

11,196

12,468

11

12,386

14,086

14

  Gatineau

376

689

83

4,668

1,200

-74

5,044

1,889

-63

  Ottawa

814

929

14

6,528

11,268

73

7,342

12,197

66

Peterborough

70

74

6

0

0

-

70

74

6

Québec

913

575

-37

23,424

6,408

-73

24,337

6,983

-71

Red Deer

90

262

##

2,160

228

-89

2,250

490

-78

Regina

381

379

-1

336

576

71

717

955

33

Saguenay

244

198

-19

600

96

-84

844

294

-65

St. Catharines-Niagara

438

598

37

936

3,264

249

1,374

3,862

181

Saint John

193

164

-15

600

492

-18

793

656

-17

St. John's

650

534

-18

360

444

23

1,010

978

-3

Saskatoon

1,450

1,173

-19

2,988

2,124

-29

4,438

3,297

-26

Sherbrooke

222

250

13

660

3,084

367

882

3,334

278

Thunder Bay

108

115

6

132

72

-45

240

187

-22

Toronto

4,490

4,716

5

38,424

16,092

-58

42,914

20,808

-52

Trois-Rivières

127

102

-20

3,756

1,116

-70

3,883

1,218

-69

Vancouver

1,978

1,802

-9

19,116

34,668

81

21,094

36,470

73

Victoria

157

557

##

4,344

11,004

153

4,501

11,561

157

Windsor

409

368

-10

372

1,512

306

781

1,880

141

Winnipeg

1,996

1,959

-2

5,988

2,184

-64

7,984

4,143

-48

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

## not calculable / extreme value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

