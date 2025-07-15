News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Jul 15, 2025, 12:00 ET
PRINCE ALBERT, SK, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs. To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan today announced funding of $3.76 million to help build a new transitional housing apartment for individuals in need in Prince Albert, with a focus on women experiencing hardship. This low-rise apartment will provide affordable and supportive housing and will offer temporary accommodation and aims to assist individuals in moving from challenging circumstances toward stability, well-being and independence.
Developed by YWCA Prince Albert, the multi-million-dollar project will add 20 one-bedroom units to the city, which will contain 10 bachelor units, eight one-bedroom units, two one-bedroom barrier-free units and a common area for services. The property will be located on 18th Street West and the units are expected to be completed in early 2027.
YWCA Prince Albert is a non-profit organization providing shelter, supportive housing, and assistance to marginalized populations to help break the cycle of poverty. For this project, YWCA Prince Albert (YWCA) plans to give priority tenancy to women transitioning from YWCA programs, which includes women and youth at risk of violence and homelessness and young mothers. Tenants will receive support services through YWCA Prince Albert's various programs.
As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working hand-in-hand with the non-profit sector to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and speed not seen since the Second World War.
"These homes being built by YWCA Prince Albert will provide individuals in need a safe space and peace of mind. The federal government is committed to supporting communities across the country in ensuring every Canadian has a place to call home." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada
"This investment will provide vulnerable women with a safe, supportive place to call home and hope for a brighter future. With strong support of community partners, we are happy to see construction begin on this new transitional housing development that will provide stability and life-changing support for women in need," – The Honourable Terry Jenson, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC)
"We are glad to be starting construction on this much-needed project in partnership with the municipal, provincial, and federal governments. Between rising costs and low housing supply in Prince Albert, finding appropriate housing is challenging, particularly on limited or fixed incomes. Our new twenty-unit low-income housing build will help to address some of the gaps we're seeing for individuals and families living in the lower income brackets. We will be providing support as needed through our Community Connection Centre for things such as employment assistance, renter information, and more." --Donna Brooks, YWCA Prince Albert CEO.
"We're pleased to support this important initiative. Affordable housing is a vital part of a healthy community, and this project is an important step toward ensuring everyone in Prince Albert has access to safe, stable housing," – Michael Nelson, Planning and Development Manager, City of Prince Albert.
