Jul 15, 2025, 13:42 ET
TORONTO, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs. To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the government is supporting the construction of 1,285 new rental homes with an investment of over $650 million through the Apartment Construction Loan Program (ACLP).
The announcement was made by Michael Coteau, Member of Parliament for Scarborough-Woburn, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Roberston, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, alongside Deputy Mayor Paul Ainslie, Scarborough-Guildwood.
The 1,285 rental units will be comprised of three 45, 35, and 41-storey residential towers, located at 25 Borough Drive, and will be developed by Oxford Properties Group, the global real estate arm of OMERS. The development will feature residential and retail space and will offer a broad unit mix of 51 studios, 693 one-bedrooms, 411 two-bedrooms and 130 three-bedroom units, including 23 townhomes for people from various economic backgrounds, age demographics, and family structures. The site is located close to Scarborough Town Centre Shopping mall and will be near Scarborough Centre TTC station, which include GO Transit, and the future Scarborough Subway Expansion.
As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working hand-in-hand with our partners to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and speed not seen since the Second World War.
"Our government is committed to driving housing supply to bring down costs. This project will create more rental homes for people living and working in Scarborough and is an example of what's possible when we work together in partnership with the private sector. This is another step forward in our bold, ambitious plan to build Canada strong." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada
"We are building more affordable homes to address the housing crisis. The project at 25 Borough Drive will create 1,285 new homes for Torontonians, including studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. The City of Toronto is proud to support this project through the Rental Housing Supply Program. We are stronger together, working with the Government of Canada to create more affordable homes in Scarborough to meet the needs of our growing city."" – Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto
"Oxford is a high-conviction investor in the living sector, and we're proud to leverage our strong development expertise in Canada to help address our nation's housing crisis. The ACLP loan allows us to accelerate our plan to intensify the lands at our Brimley site to deliver much-needed housing solutions in Scarborough. Our partnership with CMHC is a tremendous example of how a public-private solution can drive transformative, meaningful impact for communities." – Daniel Fournier, Executive Chair at Oxford Properties
