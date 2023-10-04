GANDER, NL, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Seven families will soon be moving into newly constructed affordable housing units, six on Brown Crescent in Gander and one in Peterview. The $1.52 million investment for the new housing developments was made possible through the Governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador under the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Bilateral Agreement on Housing under the National Housing Strategy. These homes will be owned and operated by the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation.

On behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista-Burin-Trinity was present along with the Honourable Paul Pike, Minister Responsible for Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation. They were joined by the Honourable John Haggie, Member of the House of Assembly for Gander and His Worship Percy Farwell, Mayor for the Town of Gander.

The six new homes in Gander are a mix of one- and two-bedroom units and include three fully accessible ground floor units. The new building in Peterview is a one-unit, two-bedroom ground level home with universal design features. Energy efficiency and sustainability were also a key element in the design and construction of these homes which exceed the energy performance requirements in the National Building Code.

Quotes:

"Today's announcement builds on the strong partnership between the Government of Canada and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. Through our shared dedication and combined efforts, we are getting more homes built for Canadians."- The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities



"Access to affordable housing is so important and this partnership brings us closer to that goal. I am pleased to see that together with the province, we're making progress to find Canadians safe and affordable places to call home. Both here in Newfoundland and Labrador and country-wide." - Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista-Burin-Trinity

"Safe and affordable housing – a place to call home – is key to improving social and economic outcomes for individuals, families and our communities. We are excited today to be opening seven new homes where families can live and build a stable and secure future in their community. We look forward to our continued work with our federal and municipal partners in addressing housing needs throughout the province." - Honourable Paul Pike, Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation

"We are very pleased to be a partner in this development which has helped to increase the supply of affordable housing options here in the Gander region. Access to such housing is a key social determinant of health and promotes social and economic inclusivity."- Honourable John Haggie, Minister of Municipal and Provincial Affairs, Member of the House of Assembly for Gander

"This initiative marks an important initial step in a comprehensive plan to address housing challenges in Gander. Housing plays a foundational role in shaping a growing community that is inclusive, where all residents have access to safe, accessible, and affordable homes. We are grateful to the NLHC and the Government of Canada for their support with this investment. Building on this initial milestone, we will continue to actively pursue and support opportunities to strengthen our housing infrastructure, forging a better Gander for all."

- His Worship Percy Farwell, Mayor of Gander

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities. For more information on Government of Canada housing initiatives: Housing Canada

