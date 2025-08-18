OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts increased (3.7%) in July (263,088 units), according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

Actual housing starts were up 4% year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, with 23,464 units recorded in July, compared to 22,610 units in July 2024. The year-to-date total was 137,875, up 4% from the same period in 2024.

The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was up 4% in July (294,085 units) compared to June (283,523 units).

"Through the first seven months of the year, actual housing starts have remained above 2024 levels, primarily driven by increased multi-unit starts in the Prairie Provinces and Québec. These persistently elevated national results are reflective of investment decisions made months or even years ago, highlighting the influence of previous market conditions and builder sentiment on current construction trends," said Tania Bourassa-Ochoa, CMHC's Deputy Chief Economist.

Key Facts:

CMHC's Starts and Completions Survey provides Canadians with objective, accurate and timely information on actual new residential construction in Canada . Read more about why housing starts matter on CMHC's Housing Observer .

. The monthly SAAR for Canada's centres with a population of 10,000 or greater was up 5% in July (273,618 units) compared to June (261,171 units).

centres with a population of 10,000 or greater was up 5% in July (273,618 units) compared to June (261,171 units). The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 20,467 units.

Among Canada's big three cities, Vancouver recorded a 24% increase in starts this month, driven by higher multi-unit starts. Montreal posted a 212% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts, driven by significantly higher multi-unit starts. A decrease in multi-unit and single-detached starts drove the 69% year-over-year decrease in Toronto's housing starts compared to July 2024 .

big three cities, recorded a 24% increase in starts this month, driven by higher multi-unit starts. posted a 212% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts, driven by significantly higher multi-unit starts. A decrease in multi-unit and single-detached starts drove the 69% year-over-year decrease in housing starts compared to . Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.

Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the August housing starts data on September 16 at 8:15 AM ET .

. CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Read about our definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data CMHC collects as part of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating co-operation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

January - July 2024 - 2025















Area

Single-Detached All Others Total Province























2024 2025 % 2024 2025 % 2024 2025 % N.L.

323 376 16 136 217 60 459 593 29 P.E.I.

119 172 45 667 614 -8 786 786 - N.S.

872 872 - 3,787 4,516 19 4,659 5,388 16 N.B.

492 450 -9 1,844 2,356 28 2,336 2,806 20 Atlantic

1,806 1,870 4 6,434 7,703 20 8,240 9,573 16 Que.

2,349 2,607 11 19,757 27,913 41 22,106 30,520 38 Ont.

6,746 5,421 -20 38,576 28,400 -26 45,322 33,821 -25 Man.

935 1,291 38 2,414 2,154 -11 3,349 3,445 3 Sask.

646 926 43 1,482 2,276 54 2,128 3,202 50 Alta.

8,410 9,205 9 17,402 23,089 33 25,812 32,294 25 Prairies

9,991 11,422 14 21,298 27,519 29 31,289 38,941 24 B.C.

2,516 2,236 -11 23,630 22,784 -4 26,146 25,020 -4 Canada

23,408 23,556 1 109,695 114,319 4 133,103 137,875 4 Metropolitan Areas









































Abbotsford-Mission 103 99 -4 500 1,392 178 603 1,491 147 Barrie

234 92 -61 189 472 150 423 564 33 Belleville - Quinte West

101 89 -12 101 271 168 202 360 78 Brantford

114 188 65 19 1,054 ## 133 1,242 ## Calgary

3,968 4,129 4 9,681 12,472 29 13,649 16,601 22 Chilliwack

87 71 -18 269 266 -1 356 337 -5 Drummondville

85 140 65 470 568 21 555 708 28 Edmonton

3,664 4,103 12 6,392 8,956 40 10,056 13,059 30 Fredericton

153 136 -11 121 619 412 274 755 176 Greater/Grand Sudbury

40 53 33 37 111 200 77 164 113 Guelph

33 16 -52 271 77 -72 304 93 -69 Halifax

465 443 -5 3,387 4,071 20 3,852 4,514 17 Hamilton

163 160 -2 1,187 1,658 40 1,350 1,818 35 Kamloops

63 57 -10 131 300 129 194 357 84 Kelowna

192 162 -16 2,948 1,849 -37 3,140 2,011 -36 Kingston

107 108 1 77 730 ## 184 838 355 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

241 208 -14 1,639 1,409 -14 1,880 1,617 -14 Lethbridge

114 214 88 187 198 6 301 412 37 London

299 282 -6 2,026 895 -56 2,325 1,177 -49 Moncton

137 134 -2 1,161 1,429 23 1,298 1,563 20 Montréal

616 751 22 9,524 14,332 50 10,140 15,083 49 Nanaimo

94 49 -48 664 169 -75 758 218 -71 Oshawa

250 188 -25 879 236 -73 1,129 424 -62 Ottawa-Gatineau 946 947 0 4,665 6,938 49 5,611 7,885 41 Gatineau

207 236 14 1,654 1,335 -19 1,861 1,571 -16 Ottawa

739 711 -4 3,011 5,603 86 3,750 6,314 68 Peterborough

91 41 -55 40 17 -58 131 58 -56 Québec

330 402 22 3,890 5,097 31 4,220 5,499 30 Red Deer

47 78 66 247 219 -11 294 297 1 Regina

136 198 46 679 811 19 815 1,009 24 Saguenay

131 142 8 135 251 86 266 393 48 St. Catharines-Niagara

431 261 -39 602 972 61 1,033 1,233 19 Saint John

116 113 -3 339 160 -53 455 273 -40 St. John's

276 346 25 117 205 75 393 551 40 Saskatoon

469 685 46 788 1,364 73 1,257 2,049 63 Sherbrooke

154 153 -1 618 732 18 772 885 15 Thunder Bay

34 46 35 102 63 -38 136 109 -20 Toronto

2,291 1,724 -25 25,761 12,571 -51 28,052 14,295 -49 Trois-Rivières

93 102 10 524 683 30 617 785 27 Vancouver

1,244 1,138 -9 15,550 14,741 -5 16,794 15,879 -5 Victoria

167 158 -5 2,092 2,762 32 2,259 2,920 29 Windsor

219 188 -14 1,032 469 -55 1,251 657 -47 Winnipeg

771 1,178 53 2,152 1,859 -14 2,923 3,037 4 Total

19,269 19,772 3 101,193 103,448 2 120,462 123,220 2 1Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey















Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over

Single-Detached All Others Total



July 2024 July 2025 % July 2024 July 2025 % July 2024 July 2025 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L. 69 102 48 32 38 19 101 140 39 P.E.I. 46 48 4 151 170 13 197 218 11 N.S. 180 181 1 333 1,259 278 513 1,440 181 N.B. 148 125 -16 226 609 169 374 734 96 Atlantic 443 456 3 742 2,076 180 1,185 2,532 114 Qc 395 526 33 2,532 4,139 63 2,927 4,665 59 Ont. 1,246 1,009 -19 7,705 5,444 -29 8,951 6,453 -28 Man. 162 225 39 611 223 -64 773 448 -42 Sask. 122 137 12 490 274 -44 612 411 -33 Alta. 1,461 1,413 -3 2,841 2,979 5 4,302 4,392 2 Prairies 1,745 1,775 2 3,942 3,476 -12 5,687 5,251 -8 B.C. 402 362 -10 3,458 4,201 21 3,860 4,563 18 Canada (10,000+) 4,231 4,128 -2 18,379 19,336 5 22,610 23,464 4 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 20 21 5 29 198 ## 49 219 347 Barrie 36 17 -53 62 317 411 98 334 241 Belleville - Quinte West 14 21 50 10 87 ## 24 108 350 Brantford 23 17 -26 2 0 -100 25 17 -32 Calgary 625 581 -7 1,846 1,308 -29 2,471 1,889 -24 Chilliwack 18 3 -83 9 16 78 27 19 -30 Drummondville 15 20 33 209 87 -58 224 107 -52 Edmonton 706 655 -7 902 1,536 70 1,608 2,191 36 Fredericton 53 49 -8 7 217 ## 60 266 343 Greater/Grand Sudbury 2 27 ## 13 23 77 15 50 233 Guelph 8 5 -38 107 42 -61 115 47 -59 Halifax 92 78 -15 237 1,115 370 329 1,193 263 Hamilton 16 33 106 299 893 199 315 926 194 Kamloops 3 7 133 21 174 ## 24 181 ## Kelowna 36 27 -25 390 170 -56 426 197 -54 Kingston 14 22 57 11 15 36 25 37 48 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 27 56 107 212 330 56 239 386 62 Lethbridge 8 41 413 4 8 100 12 49 308 London 35 44 26 569 352 -38 604 396 -34 Moncton 46 27 -41 167 335 101 213 362 70 Montréal 98 134 37 669 2,257 237 767 2,391 212 Nanaimo 11 2 -82 36 6 -83 47 8 -83 Oshawa 28 41 46 43 64 49 71 105 48 Ottawa-Gatineau 162 171 6 1,098 1,295 18 1,260 1,466 16 Gatineau 42 82 95 301 220 -27 343 302 -12 Ottawa 120 89 -26 797 1,075 35 917 1,164 27 Peterborough 13 13 - 0 14 ## 13 27 108 Québec 59 62 5 573 639 12 632 701 11 Red Deer 16 10 -38 0 3 ## 16 13 -19 Regina 25 28 12 121 42 -65 146 70 -52 Saguenay 19 30 58 23 42 83 42 72 71 St. Catharines-Niagara 66 56 -15 85 232 173 151 288 91 Saint John 32 32 - 27 42 56 59 74 25 St. John's 58 90 55 23 33 43 81 123 52 Saskatoon 88 103 17 358 219 -39 446 322 -28 Sherbrooke 19 33 74 51 40 -22 70 73 4 Thunder Bay 11 17 55 64 26 -59 75 43 -43 Toronto 502 259 -48 5,021 1,461 -71 5,523 1,720 -69 Trois-Rivières 22 14 -36 38 51 34 60 65 8 Vancouver 187 194 4 2,329 2,914 25 2,516 3,108 24 Victoria 24 32 33 329 549 67 353 581 65 Windsor 56 38 -32 130 204 57 186 242 30 Winnipeg 121 200 65 432 196 -55 553 396 -28 Total 3,414 3,310 -3 16,556 17,552 6 19,970 20,862 4 Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey ## not calculable / extreme value























Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)

Single-Detached All Others Total



June 2025 July 2025 % June 2025 July 2025 % June 2025 July 2025 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L. 617 804 30 478 435 -9 1,095 1,239 13 P.E.I. 359 390 9 180 2,040 ## 539 2,430 351 N.S. 1,992 1,671 -16 6,033 15,033 149 8,025 16,704 108 N.B. 833 1,006 21 6,300 7,236 15 7,133 8,242 16 Qc 4,745 5,099 7 46,014 51,242 11 50,759 56,341 11 Ont. 11,704 10,492 -10 46,652 63,856 37 58,356 74,348 27 Man. 2,124 2,355 11 2,964 2,676 -10 5,088 5,031 -1 Sask. 1,689 1,525 -10 2,844 3,288 16 4,533 4,813 6 Alta. 14,282 15,181 6 47,059 34,942 -26 61,341 50,123 -18 B.C. 3,929 3,953 1 60,373 50,394 -17 64,302 54,347 -15 Canada (10,000+) 42,274 42,476 0 218,897 231,142 6 261,171 273,618 5 Canada (All Areas) 56,110 55,740 -1 227,412 238,342 5 283,523 294,085 4 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 238 256 8 3,504 2,376 -32 3,742 2,632 -30 Barrie 242 187 -23 408 3,804 ## 650 3,991 ## Belleville - Quinte West 211 223 6 228 1,044 358 439 1,267 189 Brantford 773 231 -70 1,452 0 -100 2,225 231 -90 Calgary 6,227 6,471 4 20,652 15,696 -24 26,879 22,167 -18 Chilliwack 176 52 -70 176 192 9 284 244 -14 Drummondville 289 200 -31 1,728 1,044 -40 2,017 1,244 -38 Edmonton 6,210 6,723 8 24,468 18,432 -25 30,678 25,155 -18 Fredericton 251 346 38 2,016 2,604 29 2,267 2,950 30 Greater/Grand Sudbury 177 191 8 168 276 64 345 467 35 Guelph 14 35 150 120 504 320 134 539 302 Halifax 709 704 -1 4,812 13,380 178 5,521 14,084 155 Hamilton 519 408 -21 888 10,716 ## 1,407 11,124 ## Kamloops 55 90 64 192 2,088 ## 247 2,178 ## Kelowna 260 308 18 7,584 2,040 -73 7,844 2,348 -70 Kingston 219 200 -9 5,964 180 -97 6,183 380 -94 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 295 694 135 288 3,960 ## 583 4,654 ## Lethbridge 446 388 -13 120 96 -20 566 484 -14 London 629 523 -17 3,504 4,224 21 4,133 4,747 15 Moncton 298 194 -35 3,420 4,020 18 3,718 4,214 13 Montréal 1,180 1,302 10 30,859 26,935 -13 32,039 28,237 -12 Nanaimo 142 40 -72 480 72 -85 622 112 -82 Oshawa 418 414 -1 312 768 146 730 1,182 62 Ottawa-Gatineau 1,639 1,690 3 12,468 15,540 25 14,107 17,230 22 Gatineau 711 721 1 1,200 2,640 120 1,911 3,361 76 Ottawa 928 969 4 11,268 12,900 14 12,196 13,869 14 Peterborough 79 111 41 0 168 ## 79 279 253 Québec 562 593 6 6,408 7,668 20 6,970 8,261 19 Red Deer 265 157 -41 228 36 -84 493 193 -61 Regina 362 280 -23 576 504 -13 938 784 -16 Saguenay 208 311 50 96 504 425 304 815 168 St. Catharines-Niagara 612 549 -10 3,264 2,784 -15 3,876 3,333 -14 Saint John 176 265 51 492 504 2 668 769 15 St. John's 542 792 46 444 396 -11 986 1,188 20 Saskatoon 1,155 1,239 7 2,124 2,628 24 3,279 3,867 18 Sherbrooke 255 350 37 3,084 480 -84 3,339 830 -75 Thunder Bay 114 113 -1 72 312 333 186 425 128 Toronto 4,655 2,590 -44 16,092 17,532 9 20,747 20,122 -3 Trois-Rivières 101 125 24 1,116 612 -45 1,217 737 -39 Vancouver 1,861 2,124 14 34,668 34,968 1 36,529 37,092 2 Victoria 569 332 -42 11,004 6,588 -40 11,573 6,920 -40 Windsor 364 366 1 1,512 2,448 62 1,876 2,814 50 Winnipeg 1,957 2,209 13 2,184 2,352 8 4,141 4,561 10 Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey ## not calculable / extreme value





















