News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Aug 18, 2025, 08:15 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts increased (3.7%) in July (263,088 units), according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.
Actual housing starts were up 4% year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, with 23,464 units recorded in July, compared to 22,610 units in July 2024. The year-to-date total was 137,875, up 4% from the same period in 2024.
The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was up 4% in July (294,085 units) compared to June (283,523 units).
"Through the first seven months of the year, actual housing starts have remained above 2024 levels, primarily driven by increased multi-unit starts in the Prairie Provinces and Québec. These persistently elevated national results are reflective of investment decisions made months or even years ago, highlighting the influence of previous market conditions and builder sentiment on current construction trends," said Tania Bourassa-Ochoa, CMHC's Deputy Chief Economist.
Key Facts:
- CMHC's Starts and Completions Survey provides Canadians with objective, accurate and timely information on actual new residential construction in Canada. Read more about why housing starts matter on CMHC's Housing Observer.
- The monthly SAAR for Canada's centres with a population of 10,000 or greater was up 5% in July (273,618 units) compared to June (261,171 units).
- The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 20,467 units.
- Among Canada's big three cities, Vancouver recorded a 24% increase in starts this month, driven by higher multi-unit starts. Montreal posted a 212% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts, driven by significantly higher multi-unit starts. A decrease in multi-unit and single-detached starts drove the 69% year-over-year decrease in Toronto's housing starts compared to July 2024.
- Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
- Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the August housing starts data on September 16 at 8:15 AM ET.
- CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
- Read about our definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.
Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data CMHC collects as part of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.
CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating co-operation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.
|
Table 2
|
Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
|
January - July 2024 - 2025
|
Area
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
Province
|
2024
|
2025
|
%
|
2024
|
2025
|
%
|
2024
|
2025
|
%
|
N.L.
|
323
|
376
|
16
|
136
|
217
|
60
|
459
|
593
|
29
|
P.E.I.
|
119
|
172
|
45
|
667
|
614
|
-8
|
786
|
786
|
-
|
N.S.
|
872
|
872
|
-
|
3,787
|
4,516
|
19
|
4,659
|
5,388
|
16
|
N.B.
|
492
|
450
|
-9
|
1,844
|
2,356
|
28
|
2,336
|
2,806
|
20
|
Atlantic
|
1,806
|
1,870
|
4
|
6,434
|
7,703
|
20
|
8,240
|
9,573
|
16
|
Que.
|
2,349
|
2,607
|
11
|
19,757
|
27,913
|
41
|
22,106
|
30,520
|
38
|
Ont.
|
6,746
|
5,421
|
-20
|
38,576
|
28,400
|
-26
|
45,322
|
33,821
|
-25
|
Man.
|
935
|
1,291
|
38
|
2,414
|
2,154
|
-11
|
3,349
|
3,445
|
3
|
Sask.
|
646
|
926
|
43
|
1,482
|
2,276
|
54
|
2,128
|
3,202
|
50
|
Alta.
|
8,410
|
9,205
|
9
|
17,402
|
23,089
|
33
|
25,812
|
32,294
|
25
|
Prairies
|
9,991
|
11,422
|
14
|
21,298
|
27,519
|
29
|
31,289
|
38,941
|
24
|
B.C.
|
2,516
|
2,236
|
-11
|
23,630
|
22,784
|
-4
|
26,146
|
25,020
|
-4
|
Canada
|
23,408
|
23,556
|
1
|
109,695
|
114,319
|
4
|
133,103
|
137,875
|
4
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
103
|
99
|
-4
|
500
|
1,392
|
178
|
603
|
1,491
|
147
|
Barrie
|
234
|
92
|
-61
|
189
|
472
|
150
|
423
|
564
|
33
|
Belleville - Quinte West
|
101
|
89
|
-12
|
101
|
271
|
168
|
202
|
360
|
78
|
Brantford
|
114
|
188
|
65
|
19
|
1,054
|
##
|
133
|
1,242
|
##
|
Calgary
|
3,968
|
4,129
|
4
|
9,681
|
12,472
|
29
|
13,649
|
16,601
|
22
|
Chilliwack
|
87
|
71
|
-18
|
269
|
266
|
-1
|
356
|
337
|
-5
|
Drummondville
|
85
|
140
|
65
|
470
|
568
|
21
|
555
|
708
|
28
|
Edmonton
|
3,664
|
4,103
|
12
|
6,392
|
8,956
|
40
|
10,056
|
13,059
|
30
|
Fredericton
|
153
|
136
|
-11
|
121
|
619
|
412
|
274
|
755
|
176
|
Greater/Grand Sudbury
|
40
|
53
|
33
|
37
|
111
|
200
|
77
|
164
|
113
|
Guelph
|
33
|
16
|
-52
|
271
|
77
|
-72
|
304
|
93
|
-69
|
Halifax
|
465
|
443
|
-5
|
3,387
|
4,071
|
20
|
3,852
|
4,514
|
17
|
Hamilton
|
163
|
160
|
-2
|
1,187
|
1,658
|
40
|
1,350
|
1,818
|
35
|
Kamloops
|
63
|
57
|
-10
|
131
|
300
|
129
|
194
|
357
|
84
|
Kelowna
|
192
|
162
|
-16
|
2,948
|
1,849
|
-37
|
3,140
|
2,011
|
-36
|
Kingston
|
107
|
108
|
1
|
77
|
730
|
##
|
184
|
838
|
355
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
241
|
208
|
-14
|
1,639
|
1,409
|
-14
|
1,880
|
1,617
|
-14
|
Lethbridge
|
114
|
214
|
88
|
187
|
198
|
6
|
301
|
412
|
37
|
London
|
299
|
282
|
-6
|
2,026
|
895
|
-56
|
2,325
|
1,177
|
-49
|
Moncton
|
137
|
134
|
-2
|
1,161
|
1,429
|
23
|
1,298
|
1,563
|
20
|
Montréal
|
616
|
751
|
22
|
9,524
|
14,332
|
50
|
10,140
|
15,083
|
49
|
Nanaimo
|
94
|
49
|
-48
|
664
|
169
|
-75
|
758
|
218
|
-71
|
Oshawa
|
250
|
188
|
-25
|
879
|
236
|
-73
|
1,129
|
424
|
-62
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
946
|
947
|
0
|
4,665
|
6,938
|
49
|
5,611
|
7,885
|
41
|
Gatineau
|
207
|
236
|
14
|
1,654
|
1,335
|
-19
|
1,861
|
1,571
|
-16
|
Ottawa
|
739
|
711
|
-4
|
3,011
|
5,603
|
86
|
3,750
|
6,314
|
68
|
Peterborough
|
91
|
41
|
-55
|
40
|
17
|
-58
|
131
|
58
|
-56
|
Québec
|
330
|
402
|
22
|
3,890
|
5,097
|
31
|
4,220
|
5,499
|
30
|
Red Deer
|
47
|
78
|
66
|
247
|
219
|
-11
|
294
|
297
|
1
|
Regina
|
136
|
198
|
46
|
679
|
811
|
19
|
815
|
1,009
|
24
|
Saguenay
|
131
|
142
|
8
|
135
|
251
|
86
|
266
|
393
|
48
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
431
|
261
|
-39
|
602
|
972
|
61
|
1,033
|
1,233
|
19
|
Saint John
|
116
|
113
|
-3
|
339
|
160
|
-53
|
455
|
273
|
-40
|
St. John's
|
276
|
346
|
25
|
117
|
205
|
75
|
393
|
551
|
40
|
Saskatoon
|
469
|
685
|
46
|
788
|
1,364
|
73
|
1,257
|
2,049
|
63
|
Sherbrooke
|
154
|
153
|
-1
|
618
|
732
|
18
|
772
|
885
|
15
|
Thunder Bay
|
34
|
46
|
35
|
102
|
63
|
-38
|
136
|
109
|
-20
|
Toronto
|
2,291
|
1,724
|
-25
|
25,761
|
12,571
|
-51
|
28,052
|
14,295
|
-49
|
Trois-Rivières
|
93
|
102
|
10
|
524
|
683
|
30
|
617
|
785
|
27
|
Vancouver
|
1,244
|
1,138
|
-9
|
15,550
|
14,741
|
-5
|
16,794
|
15,879
|
-5
|
Victoria
|
167
|
158
|
-5
|
2,092
|
2,762
|
32
|
2,259
|
2,920
|
29
|
Windsor
|
219
|
188
|
-14
|
1,032
|
469
|
-55
|
1,251
|
657
|
-47
|
Winnipeg
|
771
|
1,178
|
53
|
2,152
|
1,859
|
-14
|
2,923
|
3,037
|
4
|
Total
|
19,269
|
19,772
|
3
|
101,193
|
103,448
|
2
|
120,462
|
123,220
|
2
|
1Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey
|
Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
July 2024
|
July 2025
|
%
|
July 2024
|
July 2025
|
%
|
July 2024
|
July 2025
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.-L.
|
69
|
102
|
48
|
32
|
38
|
19
|
101
|
140
|
39
|
P.E.I.
|
46
|
48
|
4
|
151
|
170
|
13
|
197
|
218
|
11
|
N.S.
|
180
|
181
|
1
|
333
|
1,259
|
278
|
513
|
1,440
|
181
|
N.B.
|
148
|
125
|
-16
|
226
|
609
|
169
|
374
|
734
|
96
|
Atlantic
|
443
|
456
|
3
|
742
|
2,076
|
180
|
1,185
|
2,532
|
114
|
Qc
|
395
|
526
|
33
|
2,532
|
4,139
|
63
|
2,927
|
4,665
|
59
|
Ont.
|
1,246
|
1,009
|
-19
|
7,705
|
5,444
|
-29
|
8,951
|
6,453
|
-28
|
Man.
|
162
|
225
|
39
|
611
|
223
|
-64
|
773
|
448
|
-42
|
Sask.
|
122
|
137
|
12
|
490
|
274
|
-44
|
612
|
411
|
-33
|
Alta.
|
1,461
|
1,413
|
-3
|
2,841
|
2,979
|
5
|
4,302
|
4,392
|
2
|
Prairies
|
1,745
|
1,775
|
2
|
3,942
|
3,476
|
-12
|
5,687
|
5,251
|
-8
|
B.C.
|
402
|
362
|
-10
|
3,458
|
4,201
|
21
|
3,860
|
4,563
|
18
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
4,231
|
4,128
|
-2
|
18,379
|
19,336
|
5
|
22,610
|
23,464
|
4
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
20
|
21
|
5
|
29
|
198
|
##
|
49
|
219
|
347
|
Barrie
|
36
|
17
|
-53
|
62
|
317
|
411
|
98
|
334
|
241
|
Belleville - Quinte West
|
14
|
21
|
50
|
10
|
87
|
##
|
24
|
108
|
350
|
Brantford
|
23
|
17
|
-26
|
2
|
0
|
-100
|
25
|
17
|
-32
|
Calgary
|
625
|
581
|
-7
|
1,846
|
1,308
|
-29
|
2,471
|
1,889
|
-24
|
Chilliwack
|
18
|
3
|
-83
|
9
|
16
|
78
|
27
|
19
|
-30
|
Drummondville
|
15
|
20
|
33
|
209
|
87
|
-58
|
224
|
107
|
-52
|
Edmonton
|
706
|
655
|
-7
|
902
|
1,536
|
70
|
1,608
|
2,191
|
36
|
Fredericton
|
53
|
49
|
-8
|
7
|
217
|
##
|
60
|
266
|
343
|
Greater/Grand Sudbury
|
2
|
27
|
##
|
13
|
23
|
77
|
15
|
50
|
233
|
Guelph
|
8
|
5
|
-38
|
107
|
42
|
-61
|
115
|
47
|
-59
|
Halifax
|
92
|
78
|
-15
|
237
|
1,115
|
370
|
329
|
1,193
|
263
|
Hamilton
|
16
|
33
|
106
|
299
|
893
|
199
|
315
|
926
|
194
|
Kamloops
|
3
|
7
|
133
|
21
|
174
|
##
|
24
|
181
|
##
|
Kelowna
|
36
|
27
|
-25
|
390
|
170
|
-56
|
426
|
197
|
-54
|
Kingston
|
14
|
22
|
57
|
11
|
15
|
36
|
25
|
37
|
48
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
27
|
56
|
107
|
212
|
330
|
56
|
239
|
386
|
62
|
Lethbridge
|
8
|
41
|
413
|
4
|
8
|
100
|
12
|
49
|
308
|
London
|
35
|
44
|
26
|
569
|
352
|
-38
|
604
|
396
|
-34
|
Moncton
|
46
|
27
|
-41
|
167
|
335
|
101
|
213
|
362
|
70
|
Montréal
|
98
|
134
|
37
|
669
|
2,257
|
237
|
767
|
2,391
|
212
|
Nanaimo
|
11
|
2
|
-82
|
36
|
6
|
-83
|
47
|
8
|
-83
|
Oshawa
|
28
|
41
|
46
|
43
|
64
|
49
|
71
|
105
|
48
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
162
|
171
|
6
|
1,098
|
1,295
|
18
|
1,260
|
1,466
|
16
|
Gatineau
|
42
|
82
|
95
|
301
|
220
|
-27
|
343
|
302
|
-12
|
Ottawa
|
120
|
89
|
-26
|
797
|
1,075
|
35
|
917
|
1,164
|
27
|
Peterborough
|
13
|
13
|
-
|
0
|
14
|
##
|
13
|
27
|
108
|
Québec
|
59
|
62
|
5
|
573
|
639
|
12
|
632
|
701
|
11
|
Red Deer
|
16
|
10
|
-38
|
0
|
3
|
##
|
16
|
13
|
-19
|
Regina
|
25
|
28
|
12
|
121
|
42
|
-65
|
146
|
70
|
-52
|
Saguenay
|
19
|
30
|
58
|
23
|
42
|
83
|
42
|
72
|
71
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
66
|
56
|
-15
|
85
|
232
|
173
|
151
|
288
|
91
|
Saint John
|
32
|
32
|
-
|
27
|
42
|
56
|
59
|
74
|
25
|
St. John's
|
58
|
90
|
55
|
23
|
33
|
43
|
81
|
123
|
52
|
Saskatoon
|
88
|
103
|
17
|
358
|
219
|
-39
|
446
|
322
|
-28
|
Sherbrooke
|
19
|
33
|
74
|
51
|
40
|
-22
|
70
|
73
|
4
|
Thunder Bay
|
11
|
17
|
55
|
64
|
26
|
-59
|
75
|
43
|
-43
|
Toronto
|
502
|
259
|
-48
|
5,021
|
1,461
|
-71
|
5,523
|
1,720
|
-69
|
Trois-Rivières
|
22
|
14
|
-36
|
38
|
51
|
34
|
60
|
65
|
8
|
Vancouver
|
187
|
194
|
4
|
2,329
|
2,914
|
25
|
2,516
|
3,108
|
24
|
Victoria
|
24
|
32
|
33
|
329
|
549
|
67
|
353
|
581
|
65
|
Windsor
|
56
|
38
|
-32
|
130
|
204
|
57
|
186
|
242
|
30
|
Winnipeg
|
121
|
200
|
65
|
432
|
196
|
-55
|
553
|
396
|
-28
|
Total
|
3,414
|
3,310
|
-3
|
16,556
|
17,552
|
6
|
19,970
|
20,862
|
4
|
Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey
|
## not calculable / extreme value
|
Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
June 2025
|
July 2025
|
%
|
June 2025
|
July 2025
|
%
|
June 2025
|
July 2025
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.L.
|
617
|
804
|
30
|
478
|
435
|
-9
|
1,095
|
1,239
|
13
|
P.E.I.
|
359
|
390
|
9
|
180
|
2,040
|
##
|
539
|
2,430
|
351
|
N.S.
|
1,992
|
1,671
|
-16
|
6,033
|
15,033
|
149
|
8,025
|
16,704
|
108
|
N.B.
|
833
|
1,006
|
21
|
6,300
|
7,236
|
15
|
7,133
|
8,242
|
16
|
Qc
|
4,745
|
5,099
|
7
|
46,014
|
51,242
|
11
|
50,759
|
56,341
|
11
|
Ont.
|
11,704
|
10,492
|
-10
|
46,652
|
63,856
|
37
|
58,356
|
74,348
|
27
|
Man.
|
2,124
|
2,355
|
11
|
2,964
|
2,676
|
-10
|
5,088
|
5,031
|
-1
|
Sask.
|
1,689
|
1,525
|
-10
|
2,844
|
3,288
|
16
|
4,533
|
4,813
|
6
|
Alta.
|
14,282
|
15,181
|
6
|
47,059
|
34,942
|
-26
|
61,341
|
50,123
|
-18
|
B.C.
|
3,929
|
3,953
|
1
|
60,373
|
50,394
|
-17
|
64,302
|
54,347
|
-15
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
42,274
|
42,476
|
0
|
218,897
|
231,142
|
6
|
261,171
|
273,618
|
5
|
Canada (All Areas)
|
56,110
|
55,740
|
-1
|
227,412
|
238,342
|
5
|
283,523
|
294,085
|
4
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
238
|
256
|
8
|
3,504
|
2,376
|
-32
|
3,742
|
2,632
|
-30
|
Barrie
|
242
|
187
|
-23
|
408
|
3,804
|
##
|
650
|
3,991
|
##
|
Belleville - Quinte West
|
211
|
223
|
6
|
228
|
1,044
|
358
|
439
|
1,267
|
189
|
Brantford
|
773
|
231
|
-70
|
1,452
|
0
|
-100
|
2,225
|
231
|
-90
|
Calgary
|
6,227
|
6,471
|
4
|
20,652
|
15,696
|
-24
|
26,879
|
22,167
|
-18
|
Chilliwack
|
176
|
52
|
-70
|
176
|
192
|
9
|
284
|
244
|
-14
|
Drummondville
|
289
|
200
|
-31
|
1,728
|
1,044
|
-40
|
2,017
|
1,244
|
-38
|
Edmonton
|
6,210
|
6,723
|
8
|
24,468
|
18,432
|
-25
|
30,678
|
25,155
|
-18
|
Fredericton
|
251
|
346
|
38
|
2,016
|
2,604
|
29
|
2,267
|
2,950
|
30
|
Greater/Grand Sudbury
|
177
|
191
|
8
|
168
|
276
|
64
|
345
|
467
|
35
|
Guelph
|
14
|
35
|
150
|
120
|
504
|
320
|
134
|
539
|
302
|
Halifax
|
709
|
704
|
-1
|
4,812
|
13,380
|
178
|
5,521
|
14,084
|
155
|
Hamilton
|
519
|
408
|
-21
|
888
|
10,716
|
##
|
1,407
|
11,124
|
##
|
Kamloops
|
55
|
90
|
64
|
192
|
2,088
|
##
|
247
|
2,178
|
##
|
Kelowna
|
260
|
308
|
18
|
7,584
|
2,040
|
-73
|
7,844
|
2,348
|
-70
|
Kingston
|
219
|
200
|
-9
|
5,964
|
180
|
-97
|
6,183
|
380
|
-94
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
295
|
694
|
135
|
288
|
3,960
|
##
|
583
|
4,654
|
##
|
Lethbridge
|
446
|
388
|
-13
|
120
|
96
|
-20
|
566
|
484
|
-14
|
London
|
629
|
523
|
-17
|
3,504
|
4,224
|
21
|
4,133
|
4,747
|
15
|
Moncton
|
298
|
194
|
-35
|
3,420
|
4,020
|
18
|
3,718
|
4,214
|
13
|
Montréal
|
1,180
|
1,302
|
10
|
30,859
|
26,935
|
-13
|
32,039
|
28,237
|
-12
|
Nanaimo
|
142
|
40
|
-72
|
480
|
72
|
-85
|
622
|
112
|
-82
|
Oshawa
|
418
|
414
|
-1
|
312
|
768
|
146
|
730
|
1,182
|
62
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
1,639
|
1,690
|
3
|
12,468
|
15,540
|
25
|
14,107
|
17,230
|
22
|
Gatineau
|
711
|
721
|
1
|
1,200
|
2,640
|
120
|
1,911
|
3,361
|
76
|
Ottawa
|
928
|
969
|
4
|
11,268
|
12,900
|
14
|
12,196
|
13,869
|
14
|
Peterborough
|
79
|
111
|
41
|
0
|
168
|
##
|
79
|
279
|
253
|
Québec
|
562
|
593
|
6
|
6,408
|
7,668
|
20
|
6,970
|
8,261
|
19
|
Red Deer
|
265
|
157
|
-41
|
228
|
36
|
-84
|
493
|
193
|
-61
|
Regina
|
362
|
280
|
-23
|
576
|
504
|
-13
|
938
|
784
|
-16
|
Saguenay
|
208
|
311
|
50
|
96
|
504
|
425
|
304
|
815
|
168
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
612
|
549
|
-10
|
3,264
|
2,784
|
-15
|
3,876
|
3,333
|
-14
|
Saint John
|
176
|
265
|
51
|
492
|
504
|
2
|
668
|
769
|
15
|
St. John's
|
542
|
792
|
46
|
444
|
396
|
-11
|
986
|
1,188
|
20
|
Saskatoon
|
1,155
|
1,239
|
7
|
2,124
|
2,628
|
24
|
3,279
|
3,867
|
18
|
Sherbrooke
|
255
|
350
|
37
|
3,084
|
480
|
-84
|
3,339
|
830
|
-75
|
Thunder Bay
|
114
|
113
|
-1
|
72
|
312
|
333
|
186
|
425
|
128
|
Toronto
|
4,655
|
2,590
|
-44
|
16,092
|
17,532
|
9
|
20,747
|
20,122
|
-3
|
Trois-Rivières
|
101
|
125
|
24
|
1,116
|
612
|
-45
|
1,217
|
737
|
-39
|
Vancouver
|
1,861
|
2,124
|
14
|
34,668
|
34,968
|
1
|
36,529
|
37,092
|
2
|
Victoria
|
569
|
332
|
-42
|
11,004
|
6,588
|
-40
|
11,573
|
6,920
|
-40
|
Windsor
|
364
|
366
|
1
|
1,512
|
2,448
|
62
|
1,876
|
2,814
|
50
|
Winnipeg
|
1,957
|
2,209
|
13
|
2,184
|
2,352
|
8
|
4,141
|
4,561
|
10
|
Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey
|
## not calculable / extreme value
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Information on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC
