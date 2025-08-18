Housing starts for July 2025 Français

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts increased (3.7%) in July (263,088 units), according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

Actual housing starts were up 4% year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, with 23,464 units recorded in July, compared to 22,610 units in July 2024. The year-to-date total was 137,875, up 4% from the same period in 2024.

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas
The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was up 4% in July (294,085 units) compared to June (283,523 units).

"Through the first seven months of the year, actual housing starts have remained above 2024 levels, primarily driven by increased multi-unit starts in the Prairie Provinces and Québec. These persistently elevated national results are reflective of investment decisions made months or even years ago, highlighting the influence of previous market conditions and builder sentiment on current construction trends," said Tania Bourassa-Ochoa, CMHC's Deputy Chief Economist.

Key Facts:

  • CMHC's Starts and Completions Survey provides Canadians with objective, accurate and timely information on actual new residential construction in Canada. Read more about why housing starts matter on CMHC's Housing Observer.
  • The monthly SAAR for Canada's centres with a population of 10,000 or greater was up 5% in July (273,618 units) compared to June (261,171 units).
  • The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 20,467 units.
  • Among Canada's big three cities, Vancouver recorded a 24% increase in starts this month, driven by higher multi-unit starts. Montreal posted a 212% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts, driven by significantly higher multi-unit starts. A decrease in multi-unit and single-detached starts drove the 69% year-over-year decrease in Toronto's housing starts compared to July 2024.
  • Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  • Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the August housing starts data on September 16 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • Read about our definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data CMHC collects as part of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating co-operation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

Table 2









Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over











January - July 2024 - 2025







Area

Single-Detached 

All Others

Total

Province











2024

2025

%

2024

2025

%

2024

2025

%

N.L.

323

376

16

136

217

60

459

593

29

P.E.I.    

119

172

45

667

614

-8

786

786

-

N.S.    

872

872

-

3,787

4,516

19

4,659

5,388

16

N.B.    

492

450

-9

1,844

2,356

28

2,336

2,806

20

Atlantic

1,806

1,870

4

6,434

7,703

20

8,240

9,573

16

Que.   

2,349

2,607

11

19,757

27,913

41

22,106

30,520

38

Ont.    

6,746

5,421

-20

38,576

28,400

-26

45,322

33,821

-25

Man.    

935

1,291

38

2,414

2,154

-11

3,349

3,445

3

Sask.    

646

926

43

1,482

2,276

54

2,128

3,202

50

Alta.    

8,410

9,205

9

17,402

23,089

33

25,812

32,294

25

Prairies

9,991

11,422

14

21,298

27,519

29

31,289

38,941

24

B.C.    

2,516

2,236

-11

23,630

22,784

-4

26,146

25,020

-4

Canada

23,408

23,556

1

109,695

114,319

4

133,103

137,875

4

Metropolitan Areas




















Abbotsford-Mission

103

99

-4

500

1,392

178

603

1,491

147

Barrie

234

92

-61

189

472

150

423

564

33

Belleville - Quinte West

101

89

-12

101

271

168

202

360

78

Brantford

114

188

65

19

1,054

##

133

1,242

##

Calgary

3,968

4,129

4

9,681

12,472

29

13,649

16,601

22

Chilliwack

87

71

-18

269

266

-1

356

337

-5

Drummondville

85

140

65

470

568

21

555

708

28

Edmonton

3,664

4,103

12

6,392

8,956

40

10,056

13,059

30

Fredericton

153

136

-11

121

619

412

274

755

176

Greater/Grand Sudbury

40

53

33

37

111

200

77

164

113

Guelph

33

16

-52

271

77

-72

304

93

-69

Halifax

465

443

-5

3,387

4,071

20

3,852

4,514

17

Hamilton

163

160

-2

1,187

1,658

40

1,350

1,818

35

Kamloops

63

57

-10

131

300

129

194

357

84

Kelowna

192

162

-16

2,948

1,849

-37

3,140

2,011

-36

Kingston

107

108

1

77

730

##

184

838

355

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

241

208

-14

1,639

1,409

-14

1,880

1,617

-14

Lethbridge

114

214

88

187

198

6

301

412

37

London

299

282

-6

2,026

895

-56

2,325

1,177

-49

Moncton

137

134

-2

1,161

1,429

23

1,298

1,563

20

Montréal

616

751

22

9,524

14,332

50

10,140

15,083

49

Nanaimo

94

49

-48

664

169

-75

758

218

-71

Oshawa

250

188

-25

879

236

-73

1,129

424

-62

Ottawa-Gatineau

946

947

0

4,665

6,938

49

5,611

7,885

41

  Gatineau

207

236

14

1,654

1,335

-19

1,861

1,571

-16

  Ottawa

739

711

-4

3,011

5,603

86

3,750

6,314

68

Peterborough

91

41

-55

40

17

-58

131

58

-56

Québec

330

402

22

3,890

5,097

31

4,220

5,499

30

Red Deer

47

78

66

247

219

-11

294

297

1

Regina

136

198

46

679

811

19

815

1,009

24

Saguenay

131

142

8

135

251

86

266

393

48

St. Catharines-Niagara

431

261

-39

602

972

61

1,033

1,233

19

Saint John

116

113

-3

339

160

-53

455

273

-40

St. John's

276

346

25

117

205

75

393

551

40

Saskatoon

469

685

46

788

1,364

73

1,257

2,049

63

Sherbrooke

154

153

-1

618

732

18

772

885

15

Thunder Bay

34

46

35

102

63

-38

136

109

-20

Toronto

2,291

1,724

-25

25,761

12,571

-51

28,052

14,295

-49

Trois-Rivières

93

102

10

524

683

30

617

785

27

Vancouver

1,244

1,138

-9

15,550

14,741

-5

16,794

15,879

-5

Victoria

167

158

-5

2,092

2,762

32

2,259

2,920

29

Windsor

219

188

-14

1,032

469

-55

1,251

657

-47

Winnipeg

771

1,178

53

2,152

1,859

-14

2,923

3,037

4

Total

19,269

19,772

3

101,193

103,448

2

120,462

123,220

2

1Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey







Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over 

Single-Detached 

All Others

Total


July 2024

July 2025

%

July 2024

July 2025

%

July 2024

July 2025

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

69

102

48

32

38

19

101

140

39

P.E.I.    

46

48

4

151

170

13

197

218

11

N.S.    

180

181

1

333

1,259

278

513

1,440

181

N.B.    

148

125

-16

226

609

169

374

734

96

Atlantic

443

456

3

742

2,076

180

1,185

2,532

114

Qc

395

526

33

2,532

4,139

63

2,927

4,665

59

Ont.    

1,246

1,009

-19

7,705

5,444

-29

8,951

6,453

-28

Man.    

162

225

39

611

223

-64

773

448

-42

Sask.    

122

137

12

490

274

-44

612

411

-33

Alta.    

1,461

1,413

-3

2,841

2,979

5

4,302

4,392

2

Prairies

1,745

1,775

2

3,942

3,476

-12

5,687

5,251

-8

B.C.    

402

362

-10

3,458

4,201

21

3,860

4,563

18

Canada (10,000+)

4,231

4,128

-2

18,379

19,336

5

22,610

23,464

4

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

20

21

5

29

198

##

49

219

347

Barrie

36

17

-53

62

317

411

98

334

241

Belleville - Quinte West

14

21

50

10

87

##

24

108

350

Brantford

23

17

-26

2

0

-100

25

17

-32

Calgary

625

581

-7

1,846

1,308

-29

2,471

1,889

-24

Chilliwack

18

3

-83

9

16

78

27

19

-30

Drummondville

15

20

33

209

87

-58

224

107

-52

Edmonton

706

655

-7

902

1,536

70

1,608

2,191

36

Fredericton

53

49

-8

7

217

##

60

266

343

Greater/Grand Sudbury

2

27

##

13

23

77

15

50

233

Guelph

8

5

-38

107

42

-61

115

47

-59

Halifax

92

78

-15

237

1,115

370

329

1,193

263

Hamilton

16

33

106

299

893

199

315

926

194

Kamloops

3

7

133

21

174

##

24

181

##

Kelowna

36

27

-25

390

170

-56

426

197

-54

Kingston

14

22

57

11

15

36

25

37

48

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

27

56

107

212

330

56

239

386

62

Lethbridge

8

41

413

4

8

100

12

49

308

London

35

44

26

569

352

-38

604

396

-34

Moncton

46

27

-41

167

335

101

213

362

70

Montréal

98

134

37

669

2,257

237

767

2,391

212

Nanaimo

11

2

-82

36

6

-83

47

8

-83

Oshawa

28

41

46

43

64

49

71

105

48

Ottawa-Gatineau

162

171

6

1,098

1,295

18

1,260

1,466

16

  Gatineau

42

82

95

301

220

-27

343

302

-12

  Ottawa

120

89

-26

797

1,075

35

917

1,164

27

Peterborough

13

13

-

0

14

##

13

27

108

Québec

59

62

5

573

639

12

632

701

11

Red Deer

16

10

-38

0

3

##

16

13

-19

Regina

25

28

12

121

42

-65

146

70

-52

Saguenay

19

30

58

23

42

83

42

72

71

St. Catharines-Niagara

66

56

-15

85

232

173

151

288

91

Saint John

32

32

-

27

42

56

59

74

25

St. John's

58

90

55

23

33

43

81

123

52

Saskatoon

88

103

17

358

219

-39

446

322

-28

Sherbrooke

19

33

74

51

40

-22

70

73

4

Thunder Bay

11

17

55

64

26

-59

75

43

-43

Toronto

502

259

-48

5,021

1,461

-71

5,523

1,720

-69

Trois-Rivières

22

14

-36

38

51

34

60

65

8

Vancouver

187

194

4

2,329

2,914

25

2,516

3,108

24

Victoria

24

32

33

329

549

67

353

581

65

Windsor

56

38

-32

130

204

57

186

242

30

Winnipeg

121

200

65

432

196

-55

553

396

-28

Total

3,414

3,310

-3

16,556

17,552

6

19,970

20,862

4

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

## not calculable / extreme value










Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)

Single-Detached 

All Others

Total


June 2025

July 2025

%

June 2025

July 2025

%

June 2025

July 2025

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

617

804

30

478

435

-9

1,095

1,239

13

P.E.I.    

359

390

9

180

2,040

##

539

2,430

351

N.S.    

1,992

1,671

-16

6,033

15,033

149

8,025

16,704

108

N.B.    

833

1,006

21

6,300

7,236

15

7,133

8,242

16

Qc   

4,745

5,099

7

46,014

51,242

11

50,759

56,341

11

Ont.    

11,704

10,492

-10

46,652

63,856

37

58,356

74,348

27

Man.    

2,124

2,355

11

2,964

2,676

-10

5,088

5,031

-1

Sask.    

1,689

1,525

-10

2,844

3,288

16

4,533

4,813

6

Alta.    

14,282

15,181

6

47,059

34,942

-26

61,341

50,123

-18

B.C.    

3,929

3,953

1

60,373

50,394

-17

64,302

54,347

-15

Canada (10,000+)

42,274

42,476

0

218,897

231,142

6

261,171

273,618

5

Canada (All Areas)

56,110

55,740

-1

227,412

238,342

5

283,523

294,085

4

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

238

256

8

3,504

2,376

-32

3,742

2,632

-30

Barrie

242

187

-23

408

3,804

##

650

3,991

##

Belleville - Quinte West

211

223

6

228

1,044

358

439

1,267

189

Brantford

773

231

-70

1,452

0

-100

2,225

231

-90

Calgary

6,227

6,471

4

20,652

15,696

-24

26,879

22,167

-18

Chilliwack

176

52

-70

176

192

9

284

244

-14

Drummondville

289

200

-31

1,728

1,044

-40

2,017

1,244

-38

Edmonton

6,210

6,723

8

24,468

18,432

-25

30,678

25,155

-18

Fredericton

251

346

38

2,016

2,604

29

2,267

2,950

30

Greater/Grand Sudbury

177

191

8

168

276

64

345

467

35

Guelph

14

35

150

120

504

320

134

539

302

Halifax

709

704

-1

4,812

13,380

178

5,521

14,084

155

Hamilton

519

408

-21

888

10,716

##

1,407

11,124

##

Kamloops

55

90

64

192

2,088

##

247

2,178

##

Kelowna

260

308

18

7,584

2,040

-73

7,844

2,348

-70

Kingston

219

200

-9

5,964

180

-97

6,183

380

-94

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

295

694

135

288

3,960

##

583

4,654

##

Lethbridge

446

388

-13

120

96

-20

566

484

-14

London

629

523

-17

3,504

4,224

21

4,133

4,747

15

Moncton

298

194

-35

3,420

4,020

18

3,718

4,214

13

Montréal

1,180

1,302

10

30,859

26,935

-13

32,039

28,237

-12

Nanaimo

142

40

-72

480

72

-85

622

112

-82

Oshawa

418

414

-1

312

768

146

730

1,182

62

Ottawa-Gatineau

1,639

1,690

3

12,468

15,540

25

14,107

17,230

22

  Gatineau

711

721

1

1,200

2,640

120

1,911

3,361

76

  Ottawa

928

969

4

11,268

12,900

14

12,196

13,869

14

Peterborough

79

111

41

0

168

##

79

279

253

Québec

562

593

6

6,408

7,668

20

6,970

8,261

19

Red Deer

265

157

-41

228

36

-84

493

193

-61

Regina

362

280

-23

576

504

-13

938

784

-16

Saguenay

208

311

50

96

504

425

304

815

168

St. Catharines-Niagara

612

549

-10

3,264

2,784

-15

3,876

3,333

-14

Saint John

176

265

51

492

504

2

668

769

15

St. John's

542

792

46

444

396

-11

986

1,188

20

Saskatoon

1,155

1,239

7

2,124

2,628

24

3,279

3,867

18

Sherbrooke

255

350

37

3,084

480

-84

3,339

830

-75

Thunder Bay

114

113

-1

72

312

333

186

425

128

Toronto

4,655

2,590

-44

16,092

17,532

9

20,747

20,122

-3

Trois-Rivières

101

125

24

1,116

612

-45

1,217

737

-39

Vancouver

1,861

2,124

14

34,668

34,968

1

36,529

37,092

2

Victoria

569

332

-42

11,004

6,588

-40

11,573

6,920

-40

Windsor

364

366

1

1,512

2,448

62

1,876

2,814

50

Winnipeg

1,957

2,209

13

2,184

2,352

8

4,141

4,561

10

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

## not calculable / extreme value










