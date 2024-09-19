Federal, provincial, and territorial ministers responsible for social services meet to discuss implementation of the Canada Disability Benefit

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Federal, Provincial, and Territorial Ministers Responsible for Social Services Forum met virtually on September 12, 2024, to discuss the federal government's implementation of its Canada Disability Benefit, which is intended to support the financial security of current and future generations of working-age Canadians with disabilities. The meeting was co-chaired by Canada's Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, the Honourable Kamal Khera, and the Northwest Territories' Minister of Health and Social Services, the Honourable Lesa Semmler.

The ministers welcomed the opportunity to engage in open discussions and to provide input on the proposed Canada Disability Benefit regulations, highlighting the importance of respecting PT programs and ensuring equitable and simple access for those most in need.

The ministers agreed that the social and financial inclusion of persons with disabilities are top priorities.

Finally, ministers in attendance agreed to meet again on the Canada Disability Benefit and to discuss further areas for collaboration.

Quotes

"I am pleased to have met with my provincial and territorial counterparts to strengthen our collaboration in supporting Canadians with disabilities. The federal government is making progress in preparing to deliver the new Canada Disability Benefit, which will provide extra financial support to working-age Canadians with disabilities, particularly at a time when every dollar counts. I was glad we discussed the importance of working in the best interest of Canadians with disabilities to improve their overall well-being. There is still much work to be done to build a fully inclusive and accessible country, and a collaborative approach is essential to achieving this goal."

– The Honourable Kamal Khera, Canada's Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

"I am pleased to have met as Ministers to discuss the federal Canada Disability Benefit and its nearing implementation. All Ministers share a desire to improve supports for Canadians with disabilities, and on September 12 we had an opportunity for collaborative discussion on how best to do so. Provinces and Territories emphasized the importance of supporting access to the benefit and are working with federal Ministers to better understand what adjustments are possible to ensure equity and accessibility of the benefit for all Canadians with disabilities. I look forward to continuing this work with my provincial, territorial, and federal colleagues to ensure that this benefit results in tangible improvements and additional security for persons with disabilities in all parts of Canada."

– The Honourable Caitlin Cleveland, Northwest Territories' Minister of Education, Culture and Employment

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Alisson Levesque, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]; Press Secretary, Government of the Northwest Territories, [email protected]