GATINEAU, QC, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a real and fair chance at success. Yet some Canadian workers still struggle financially while working part-time, temporary and low- or minimum-wage jobs.

To keep pace with inflation, the federal minimum wage will increase from $15.55 to $16.65 per hour on April 1, 2023. Based on the Consumer Price Index, which rose 6.8% in 2022, the increase will help make life more affordable for the approximately 26,000 Canadian workers who earn less than the current rate.

Federally regulated private-sector employers must adjust their payroll information with the new rate to ensure workers and interns are paid correctly as of April 1. Where the provincial or territorial minimum wage rate is higher than the federal minimum wage, employers must apply the higher rate.

The federal minimum wage applies to the federally regulated private sectors, including banks, postal and courier services, and interprovincial air, rail, road, and marine transportation.

For more information, consult Pay and minimum wage, deductions, and wage recovery or contact the Labour Program at 1-800-641-4049.

"The cost of living is rising, so we're making sure that wages keep going up too. We're looking after workers, because that's how you grow the economy and create more prosperity for everyone."

– Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Part III (Labour Standards) of the Canada Labour Code was amended to establish a federal minimum wage of $15 per hour rising with inflation. The measure came into force on December 29, 2021 . Every April 1 , the federal minimum wage is adjusted based on Canada's Consumer Price Index (previous calendar year). The first adjustment took place on April 1, 2022 .

In recent years, the Government has been working on many fronts to help ensure every Canadian has a fair and equal chance to reach their full potential and have decent working conditions. Measures taken include:

the coming into force of the Pay Equity Act and Pay Equity Regulations so that workers receive equal pay for work of equal value;

and so that workers receive equal pay for work of equal value;

the ongoing development of a right-to-disconnect policy to help improve work-life balance by setting clear expectations around the use of electronic devices after the work day; and



a commitment to advancing amendments to the Canada Labour Code that would:

that would:

include mental health as a specific element of occupational health and safety; and





entitle gig workers (including those employed by digital platforms) to labour protections.

