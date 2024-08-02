Federal government invests in more than 780 affordable homes in Saskatchewan Français

SASKATOON, SK, Aug. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government announced more than $36 million in contributions and low-cost loans through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) to help build and repair 788 affordable homes in Saskatchewan.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))
It took place at 727 Hart Road in Saskatoon which received $23.6 million to build 73 new homes and will be operated by Camponi Housing Corp. and SaskNative Rental Inc. The project will create a self-contained community specifically tailored for Métis and First Nations Peoples. These affordable, energy-efficient townhouses will have 1 to 4-bedroom units. They will offer on-site social, medical, and financial support services. Additionally, the location provides quick access to major highways, urban areas with amenities, and is near public transit.

Also announced today were agreements between the federal government and Buffalo River Dene Nation, the City of Humboldt, the Town of Moosomin, and the Town of Outlook to fast track a combined total of over 140 housing units over the next three years through the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF). This work will help spur the construction of more than 560 homes over the next decade.

These agreements will provide a combined total of nearly $5.5 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster across these four communities.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which communities estimate will lead to the creation of over 750,000 permitted new homes for people across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

In Budget 2024, the federal government committed an additional $400 million to incentivize more local governments to fast-track home construction, resulting in an additional 12,000 new homes permitted over the next four years.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

A detailed list of all the projects that received funding under the AHF and HAF is provided in an appendix to this release.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a place to call their own and through the National Housing Strategy's Affordable Housing Fund and Housing Accelerator Fund, we're helping make that a reality for Canadians. We will keep investing in housing projects like the ones announced today, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Here in Saskatchewan and across the country, we're tackling the housing crisis by investing in affordable housing and partnering with local communities to make construction easier. By working together, we're making sure every Canadian has an affordable place they can call home." – The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor

Quick facts:

  • The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) investment announced today are helping create a total of 73 new homes and is leading to the repairs of 715 homes.
  • AHF provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to help build new affordable homes and renovate and repair existing, affordable and community housing.
  • Through the 2023 Fall Economic Statement, the government announced an additional $1 billion for the Affordable Housing Fund, bringing the total funding to over $14 billion. To further support non-profit, co-operative, and public housing providers and respond to the needs of those most impacted by the housing crisis, Budget 2024 committed an additional $1 billion to the fund.
  • This program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.
  • NHS is an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed..
  • As of March 2024, the federal government has committed $50.97 billion through the NHS to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units.
  • Launched in March 2023, the Housing Accelerator Fund is a $4.4 billion initiative under the NHS that will run until 2027-28. The first round of funding totalled $4 billion, and Budget 2024 added an additional $ 400 million to this program.
  • Please visit the Housing Accelerator Fund website for more details.
  • In the process to allocate the additional funding received through Budget 2024, the Government of Canada will negotiate an agreement with Quebec that will further accelerate housing and provide more funding for affordable housing in the province.
  • On April 12, 2024, the federal government released Solving the housing crisis: Canada's Housing Plan, supported by new investments proposed in Budget 2024.
  • To support the Government's work to grow housing supply and address the need for more affordable and rental homes, CMHC is implementing the Frequent Builder framework.
  • The Frequent Builder framework will help expedite applications for the Affordable Housing Fund and the Apartment Construction Loan Program. The Frequent Builder status is given to existing housing providers with a proven track record of building multi-residential units. Different criteria apply to Governments, non-profit and for-profit organizations to qualify for Frequent Builder status.
  • Frequent Builders may receive benefits such as priority treatment, a streamlined process through intake, underwriting and approval stages, underwriting and advancing flexibilities, as well as the possibility of funding commitments for future years which will allow funding predictability and better planning for their pipeline of projects.

Additional Information:

  • Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.
  • CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.
  • To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca

Appendix 1: Projects receiving funding under AHF

Project

Region/City

Funding

Units

UI560 Affordable
Renovations

Prince Albert

$2,583,408

50

Hart Road Affordable
Housing

Saskatoon

$23,600,322

73

Regina Transition 
House

Regina

$40,052

27

CTK Revitalization
Project

Sintaluta

$930,000

5

Shelter

Melfort

$371,420

21

Ahtahkakoop Cree
Nation Repairs

Shell Lake

$150,000

10

Makwa Sahgaiehcan
First Nation Repairs

Loon Lake 235

$150,000

10

Montreal Lake Repairs

Montreal Lake 106

$150,000

10

Red Earth Cree Nation
Repairs

Red Earth 29

$30,000

10

Flying Dust First Nation
Repairs 2

Meadow Lake 105A

$150,000

10

Cumberland House Cree
Nation Repairs 2

Cumberland House Cree Nation 20

$150,000

10

Lac La Ronge Repairs

La Ronge

$150,000

10

One Arrow First Nation
Repairs

One Arrow 95

$225,000

15

Cowessess First Nation
Repairs 2

Cowessess 73

$360,000

24

Yellow Quill First Nation
Repairs

Yellow Quill 90-9

$150,000

10

Saulteaux First Nation
Repairs

Cochin

$150,000

10

Pelican Lake First
Nation Repairs

Leoville

$150,000

10

Ministikwan Lake Cree
Nation Repairs 2

Island Lake

$150,000

10

Muskoday First Nation
Repairs

Muskoday First Nation

$150,000

10

Mosquito, Grizzly Bear's
Head, Lean Man First
Nations Repairs

Rosemount No. 378

$150,000

15

Standing Buffalo First
Nation Repairs

Fort Qu'Appelle

$300,000

20

Mistawasis Nêhiyawak
Repairs 2

Leask

$150,000

10

Zagime Anishinabek
First Nation repairs

Grenfell

$150,000

10

Onion Lake Cree Nation
Repairs 2

Onion Lake 119-1

$150,000

10

Whitecap Dakota First
Nation repairs

Whitecap

$210,000

14

White Bear repairs

White Bear 70

$300,000

20

Canoe Lake Cree First
Nation Repairs 2

Canoe Lake 165

$150,000

10

Red Pheasant repairs

Red Pheasant 108

$600,000

40

Sturgeon Lake First
Nation repairs

Sturgeon Lake 101

$495,000

47

Kawacatoose First
Nation Repairs

Raymore

$165,000

11

Star Blanket Cree Nation
Repairs

Balcarres

$165,000

11

Muskeg Lake Cree
Nation #102 Repair

Muskeg Lake Cree Nation 102

$150,000

10

Red Pheasant Repairs

Red Pheasant 108

$75,000

5

Poundmaker Cree
Nation Repairs

Cut Knife

$105,000

7

Keeseekoose Repairs

Kamsack

$105,000

7

Ochapowace First
Nation repairs

Ochapowace 71

$150,000

10

White Bear First
Nation Repairs

Carlyle

$165,000

11

Peter Ballantyne Cree
Nation Repairs

Prince Albert

$255,000

17

Piapot First Nation
Repairs

Piapot 75

$105,000

7

Cote First Nation
Repairs

Kamsack

$105,000

7

Fond du Lac Repairs

Fond du Lac 227

$75,000

5

Flying Dust First Nation
Repairs

Meadow Lake 105A

$105,000

7

Cowessess Repairs

Cowessess 73

$120,000

8

Big Island Lake Cree
Nation Repair

Big Island Lake Cree Territory

$120,000

8

Ahtahkakoop Repair

Ahtahkakoop 104

$120,000

8

Cumberland House Cree
Nation Repairs

Cumberland House Cree Nation 20

$120,000

8

Canoe Lake Cree First
Nation Repairs

Canoe Lake 165

$120,000

8

Waterhen Lake First
Nation repairs

Waterhen 130

$135,000

9

Ministikwan Lake Cree
Nation Repairs

Ministikwan 161

$225,000

15

Mistawasis Nehiyawak
Repairs

Leask

$180,000

12

George Gordon First
Nation Repairs

Punnichy

$300,000

20

Onion Lake Cree Nation
- Indigenous Repair

Onion Lake 119-1

$255,000

17

Thunderchild First
Nation Repairs - 29 units

Thunderchild First Nation

$435,000

29

Total

$36,300,201.80

788

Appendix 2: Communities receiving funding under HAF

Community

Funding

Expected units
over 3 years

Expected units
over 10 years

Buffalo River Dene Nation,
SK

$1,298,000

22

35

City of Humboldt, SK

$2,298,000

63

340

Town of Moosomin, SK

$992,000

36

124

Town of Outlook, SK

$907,000

23

69

Total:

$5,495,000.00

144

568

