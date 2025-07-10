SAINT-PAMPHILE, QC, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ -Today, the governments of Quebec and Canada, the City of Saint-Pamphile and Les Habitations Saint-Pamphile marked the launch of Les Habitations Saint-Pamphile Phase III, which will add 20 new social and affordable housing units for semi-independent seniors in Saint-Pamphile. This project represents an investment of more than $9.4 million.

The event was attended by Mathieu Rivest, Member of the National Assembly for Côte-du-Sud and Temporary Chair, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; Mario Leblanc, Mayor of Saint-Pamphile; and Clermont Gagnon, President of Les Habitations Saint-Pamphile.

The Government of Quebec is contributing nearly $4.3 million to the project through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), which is also securing the organization's mortgage loan. The Government of Canada is contributing more than $3.4 million to the project through the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The City of Saint-Pamphile is giving $125,000 and is granting a 30-year tax credit to the organization.

Quotes:

"Our government is sparing no effort to ensure that more Quebecers are able to enjoy a quality living environment. Our financial contribution to this project will enable 20 households to remain in their community. Once more, it is proof that our investments in the creation of affordable housing reach all regions of Quebec and all demographics"

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Our government is committed to creating more affordable housing by working jointly with provincial and municipal governments as well as with non-profit partners that are doing excellent work in their community. As a result of this announcement, 20 more seniors in Saint-Pamphile will soon have the dignity of an affordable place to call home."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"I applaud the determination of the partners and the entire community of Saint-Pamphile who contributed to this housing project. The initiative is fully in line with our commitment to support aging at home, as expressed in our policy on aging with pride, La fierté de veillir. It allows seniors to remain in their own home, in their community, and live in accessible housing units adapted to their needs. The project is a fine example of collective success and a great source of pride for the entire L'Islet region."

Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister Responsible for Seniors, Minister for Health and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides region

"This investment by our government through the Société d'habitation du Québec shows our firm commitment to meeting the needs of different client groups in all regions of Quebec. I congratulate Les Habitations Saint-Pamphile for taking the initiative on this third phase, as well as the many partners and collaborators involved."

Mathieu Rivest, Member of the National Assembly for Côte-du-Sud and Temporary Chair

"The Municipality is proud to accompany and support Les Habitations Saint-Pamphile in this expansion project. It is extremely satisfying for us to see it become reality in front of our eyes. On behalf of the Municipality, I want to warmly thank everyone who contributed to the project in any way. Your dedication and your work are the key to this success. I would also like to thank the valuable partners who believed in this project and supported it with conviction. As mayor, I can't think of a better wish than to see projects of this scale come to fruition, to the benefit of our citizens."

Mario Leblanc, Mayor of Saint-Pamphile

"As chair of the board of directors, I'm very pleased and relieved to see construction start. Each added unit is a promise for the future of families and workers, but also a safety for seniors in the community. My team and I are proud, excited and also grateful for the participation of each of our partners. The addition of these units will allow us to create a sustainable community in our beautiful region."

Clermont Gagnon, President of Les Habitations Saint-Pamphile

Highlights:

Up to 16 eligible households could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on rent. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the Municipality of Saint-Pamphile (10%).

(10%). With the addition of this third phase, the Habitations Saint-Pamphile housing complex will provide 49 social and affordable housing units for seniors.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Its mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, it contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly at Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC). The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

