VAL-MORIN, QC, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Quebec and Canada, the Municipality of Val-Morin and Les Habitations La Capucine officially opened La Capucine Phase II, a building with 40 social and affordable housing units for semi-independent seniors in Val-Morin. This project required a total investment of over $18.3 million.

The event was attended by France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Member of the National Assembly for Bertrand; Tim Watchorn, Member of Parliament for Les Pays-d'en-Haut; Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister Responsible for Seniors and Minister for Health and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides region; Donna Salvati, Mayor of Val-Morin; and Raymond Prud'homme, President of Les Habitations La Capucine.

The Government of Quebec contributed a total of over $9.7 million to the project through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), which is also securing the organization's mortgage loan. The Government of Canada contributed more than $5.3 million through the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The Municipality of Val-Morin donated the land and gave $597,600 to the organization.

"Our government is sparing no effort to ensure that more Quebecers are able to enjoy a quality living environment. Our financial contribution to this project enables 40 households to remain in their community in Val-Morin, in the Bertrand riding that I have the honour to represent. This project demonstrates once again that our investments in the creation of affordable housing reach all regions of Quebec and benefit all people."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Member of the National Assembly for Bertrand

"Our government is presenting the most ambitious housing plan in Canada since World War II. We will be implementing a series of measures to help double the rate of residential construction across the country. Working with the government of Quebec, the Municipality of Val-Morin and Les Habitations La Capucine allows us to get closer to our goal of providing more affordable housing for Quebecers."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"This project is a perfect example of our vision for a Quebec where seniors can age with dignity, in a safe, affordable living environment adapted to their needs. La Capucine II is an inspiring example of what we can achieve when community and government partners join forces to concretely address the needs of seniors. This collective success is a great source of pride for the entire Laurentides region."

Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister Responsible for Seniors, Minister for Health and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides region

"I'm very proud that the federal government, in collaboration with the Government of Quebec, the Municipality of Val-Morin and Les Habitations La Capucine, is investing in the well-being of Quebec seniors. Thanks to this project, 40 households will be able to live in a place adapted to their needs within their community, close to their loved ones."

Tim Watchorn, Member of Parliament for Les Pays-d'en-Haut

"The completion of this affordable housing project for seniors represents much more than a recently finished construction site. It is the culmination of years of hard work and sustained collaboration between the Municipality, its partners, and the community. United by a common goal, our main wish was to offer our seniors an environment that is not only affordable and safe, but also warm and welcoming, nestled in the heart of Val-Morin. Through this accomplishment, we are not only responding to an urgent need for housing—we are also breathing new life into the heart of our village. This project creates jobs, stimulates local businesses, and directly contributes to the economic vitality of our municipality. It also strengthens our citizens' sense of belonging and pride, while reaffirming our commitment to building an inclusive and dynamic living environment for all generations."

Donna Salvati, Mayor of Val-Morin

"This affordable housing project in Val-Morin was being planned by the directors of this NPO since the end of Phase I construction in 2008. We owe it to these visionaries in our community who worked under the leadership and governance of Serge Saint-Hilaire, a committed citizen of Val-Morin, and then the 2019 city council that helped make this project a reality. The current team was able to pursue this dream and rise to the challenge brilliantly—on schedule and on budget—in close collaboration with municipal and government organizations and the professionals associated with the project."

Raymond Prud'homme, President of Les Habitations La Capucine

Up to 32 eligible households could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on rent. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the Municipality of Val-Morin (10%).

(10%). The building is located in the heart of Val-Morin , Within walking distance are City Hall, the post office, the library, a food drop-in, a thrift store, the Coopérative de solidarité et santé de Val-Morin , an automotive repair shop, a supermarket, a park and a theatre.

, Within walking distance are City Hall, the post office, the library, a food drop-in, a thrift store, the Coopérative de solidarité et santé de , an automotive repair shop, a supermarket, a park and a theatre. La Capucine II is near La Capucine, which opened in 2008. That building is also managed by Les Habitations La Capucine and has 20 units for independent seniors.

