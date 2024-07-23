Federal government invests in 4257 affordable homes in Alberta
Jul 23, 2024, 11:30 ET
EDMONTON, AB, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government announced more than $172 million in contributions and low-cost loans through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) to help build and repair 4257 affordable homes in Alberta.
The announcement was made by the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Alberta and Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.
It took place at 9320 152 A Ave. NW, Edmonton which received $500,000 to build 20 homes operated by the Homes for Heroes Foundation. The completed building consists of 300 square-foot rooms and includes a central resource centre, an office for an onsite councillor, and a community garden for veterans of the Canadian Forces.
A detailed list of all the projects that received funding is provided in an appendix to this release.
Quotes:
"Everyone deserves a place to call their own and the Affordable Housing Fund is one way we're helping make that a reality for Canadians. We will keep investing in affordable housing projects like the ones announced today, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
"We need smart solutions to solve the affordable housing crisis. Through the Affordable Housing Fund, we are building and repairing over 4000 homes in Alberta. By working with our communities, we are investing $172 million to support those who need social and affordable housing the most." – The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Alberta and Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages
"We are grateful for the investment in affordable housing in Edmonton. Our city is growing quickly as people come from across the province, country and around the world. As we welcome more residents, all levels of government must continue to work together to ensure everyone has access to safe, adequate and affordable housing." – Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor of Edmonton
"Hosting the Minister for a tour of our Edmonton Veterans Village was a privilege, as it allowed us to showcase the critical work we do. We provide not just housing, but comprehensive support programs for our unhoused Veteran clients. Our charity's mission is deeply important, which is why we are grateful that all three levels of government have come together to support the construction of our Veteran villages. CMHC's partnership has been instrumental in enabling us to build facilities in Calgary, Edmonton, and Kingston, and we look forward to continuing this collaborative effort as we expand our reach across Canada." – Brad Field, President of Homes for Heroes Foundation
Quick facts:
Additional Information:
Appendix: Projects receiving funding under AHF
|
Project Name
|
Region/City
|
Funding
|
Units
|
Rosenthal Flats
|
Edmonton
|
$64,124,963
|
213
|
GEF Seniors Housing Repairs
|
Edmonton
|
$7,830,000
|
783
|
Grande Spirit Foundation Repairs
|
Grande Prairie
|
$4,270,000
|
427
|
Civida Repairs
|
Edmonton
|
$7,000,000
|
1079
|
Right at Home Housing Society Repairs
|
Edmonton
|
$2,940,000
|
294
|
Villa Beausejour - Seniors Enhanced Living Addition
|
Falher
|
$8,969,000
|
20
|
Brittany Lane Extension renovation project
|
Strathcona County
|
$870,000
|
58
|
Shelter
|
Lac la Biche County
|
$307,015
|
26
|
Shelter
|
Edmonton
|
$584,320
|
50
|
Shelter
|
Whitecourt
|
$806,820
|
22
|
Homes For Heroes Edmonton Veterans' Village
|
Edmonton
|
$500,000
|
20
|
Pleasantview Seniors Housing Project
|
High Prairie
|
$6,074,208
|
50
|
Pine Valley
|
Hinton
|
$12,565,398
|
206
|
Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation Repairs
|
Alexis 133
|
$330,000
|
22
|
Saddle Lake Cree Nation Repairs 2
|
Saddle Lake 125
|
$75,000
|
5
|
Paul First Nation Repairs
|
Wabamun 133A
|
$600,000
|
40
|
Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation Repairs
|
Valleyview
|
$150,000
|
10
|
Cold Lake First Nations Repairs
|
Cold Lake 149
|
$150,000
|
10
|
Piikani Nation - Repairs
|
Piikani 147
|
$225,000
|
15
|
Horse Lake First Nation Repairs
|
Grande Prairie County No. 1
|
$225,000
|
15
|
Swan River First Nation Repairs
|
Big Lakes County
|
$150,000
|
10
|
Driftpile Cree Nation Repairs
|
Drift Pile River 150
|
$150,000
|
10
|
Siksika Nation Repairs
|
Siksika 146
|
$150,000
|
10
|
Duncan's First Nation Repairs
|
Peace No. 135
|
$750,000
|
50
|
Elizabeth Metis Settlement Repairs 2
|
Cold Lake
|
$765,000
|
51
|
Beaver First Nation Repairs
|
High Level
|
$150,000
|
10
|
Ermineskin Tribe Repairs
|
Ermineskin 138
|
$150,000
|
10
|
Siksika Nation Repairs
|
Siksika 146
|
$150,000
|
10
|
Sucker Creek First Nation Repair
|
Sucker Creek 150A
|
$150,000
|
10
|
Gift Lake Metis Settlement Repairs
|
Big Lakes County
|
$150,000
|
10
|
Elizabeth Metis Settlement - IGO
|
Bonnyville No. 87
|
$150,000
|
10
|
Dene Tha' Repairs
|
Grande Prairie
|
$450,000
|
30
|
Enoch Cree Nation Repairs
|
Edmonton
|
$300,000
|
20
|
O'Chiese First Nation Repairs
|
O'Chiese 203
|
$300,000
|
20
|
Saddle Lake Cree Nation repairs
|
Saint-Paul
|
$1,170,000
|
78
|
Little Red River Cree Nation Repairs
|
John d'Or Prairie 215
|
$1,500,000
|
100
|
Blood Tribe Repairs
|
Fort Macleod
|
3,000,000
|
200
|
Alexander First Nation Repairs
|
Morinville
|
$600,000
|
40
|
Iinii'toyis
|
Lethbridge
|
$34,997,000
|
138
|
AFCC Indigenous Seniors Lodge
|
Calgary
|
$2,760,949
|
12
|
#17 Folkstone Place
|
Stony Plain 135
|
$6,361,000
|
63
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
