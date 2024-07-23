Federal government invests in 4257 affordable homes in Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government announced more than $172 million in contributions and low-cost loans through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) to help build and repair 4257 affordable homes in Alberta.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Alberta and Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

It took place at 9320 152 A Ave. NW, Edmonton which received $500,000 to build 20 homes operated by the Homes for Heroes Foundation. The completed building consists of 300 square-foot rooms and includes a central resource centre, an office for an onsite councillor, and a community garden for veterans of the Canadian Forces.

A detailed list of all the projects that received funding is provided in an appendix to this release.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a place to call their own and the Affordable Housing Fund is one way we're helping make that a reality for Canadians. We will keep investing in affordable housing projects like the ones announced today, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We need smart solutions to solve the affordable housing crisis. Through the Affordable Housing Fund, we are building and repairing over 4000 homes in Alberta. By working with our communities, we are investing $172 million to support those who need social and affordable housing the most." – The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Alberta and Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"We are grateful for the investment in affordable housing in Edmonton. Our city is growing quickly as people come from across the province, country and around the world. As we welcome more residents, all levels of government must continue to work together to ensure everyone has access to safe, adequate and affordable housing." – Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor of Edmonton

"Hosting the Minister for a tour of our Edmonton Veterans Village was a privilege, as it allowed us to showcase the critical work we do. We provide not just housing, but comprehensive support programs for our unhoused Veteran clients. Our charity's mission is deeply important, which is why we are grateful that all three levels of government have come together to support the construction of our Veteran villages. CMHC's partnership has been instrumental in enabling us to build facilities in Calgary, Edmonton, and Kingston, and we look forward to continuing this collaborative effort as we expand our reach across Canada." – Brad Field, President of Homes for Heroes Foundation

Quick facts:

The federal funding announced today is helping create a total of 772 new homes and is leading to the repairs of 3485 homes.

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to help build new affordable homes and renovate and repair existing, affordable and community housing.

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to help build new affordable homes and renovate and repair existing, affordable and community housing. Through the 2023 Fall Economic Statement, the government announced an additional $1 billion for the Affordable Housing Fund, bringing the total funding to over $14 billion . To further support non-profit, co-operative, and public housing providers and respond to the needs of those most impacted by the housing crisis, Budget 2024 committed an additional $1 billion to the fund.

for the Affordable Housing Fund, bringing the total funding to over . To further support non-profit, co-operative, and public housing providers and respond to the needs of those most impacted by the housing crisis, Budget 2024 committed an additional to the fund. This program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

As of March 2024 , the federal government has committed $50.97 billion through the NHS to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units.

Additional Information:

Appendix: Projects receiving funding under AHF

Project Name Region/City Funding Units Rosenthal Flats Edmonton $64,124,963 213 GEF Seniors Housing Repairs Edmonton $7,830,000 783 Grande Spirit Foundation Repairs Grande Prairie $4,270,000 427 Civida Repairs Edmonton $7,000,000 1079 Right at Home Housing Society Repairs Edmonton $2,940,000 294 Villa Beausejour - Seniors Enhanced Living Addition Falher $8,969,000 20 Brittany Lane Extension renovation project Strathcona County $870,000 58 Shelter Lac la Biche County $307,015 26 Shelter Edmonton $584,320 50 Shelter Whitecourt $806,820 22 Homes For Heroes Edmonton Veterans' Village Edmonton $500,000 20 Pleasantview Seniors Housing Project High Prairie $6,074,208 50 Pine Valley Hinton $12,565,398 206 Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation Repairs Alexis 133 $330,000 22 Saddle Lake Cree Nation Repairs 2 Saddle Lake 125 $75,000 5 Paul First Nation Repairs Wabamun 133A $600,000 40 Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation Repairs Valleyview $150,000 10 Cold Lake First Nations Repairs Cold Lake 149 $150,000 10 Piikani Nation - Repairs Piikani 147 $225,000 15 Horse Lake First Nation Repairs Grande Prairie County No. 1 $225,000 15 Swan River First Nation Repairs Big Lakes County $150,000 10 Driftpile Cree Nation Repairs Drift Pile River 150 $150,000 10 Siksika Nation Repairs Siksika 146 $150,000 10 Duncan's First Nation Repairs Peace No. 135 $750,000 50 Elizabeth Metis Settlement Repairs 2 Cold Lake $765,000 51 Beaver First Nation Repairs High Level $150,000 10 Ermineskin Tribe Repairs Ermineskin 138 $150,000 10 Siksika Nation Repairs Siksika 146 $150,000 10 Sucker Creek First Nation Repair Sucker Creek 150A $150,000 10 Gift Lake Metis Settlement Repairs Big Lakes County $150,000 10 Elizabeth Metis Settlement - IGO Bonnyville No. 87 $150,000 10 Dene Tha' Repairs Grande Prairie $450,000 30 Enoch Cree Nation Repairs Edmonton $300,000 20 O'Chiese First Nation Repairs O'Chiese 203 $300,000 20 Saddle Lake Cree Nation repairs Saint-Paul $1,170,000 78 Little Red River Cree Nation Repairs John d'Or Prairie 215 $1,500,000 100 Blood Tribe Repairs Fort Macleod 3,000,000 200 Alexander First Nation Repairs Morinville $600,000 40 Iinii'toyis Lethbridge $34,997,000 138 AFCC Indigenous Seniors Lodge Calgary $2,760,949 12 #17 Folkstone Place Stony Plain 135 $6,361,000 63

