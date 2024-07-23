Federal government invests in 4257 affordable homes in Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government announced more than $172 million in contributions and low-cost loans through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) to help build and repair 4257 affordable homes in Alberta.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Alberta and Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

It took place at 9320 152 A Ave. NW, Edmonton which received $500,000 to build 20 homes operated by the Homes for Heroes Foundation. The completed building consists of 300 square-foot rooms and includes a central resource centre, an office for an onsite councillor, and a community garden for veterans of the Canadian Forces.

A detailed list of all the projects that received funding is provided in an appendix to this release.

"Everyone deserves a place to call their own and the Affordable Housing Fund is one way we're helping make that a reality for Canadians. We will keep investing in affordable housing projects like the ones announced today, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We need smart solutions to solve the affordable housing crisis. Through the Affordable Housing Fund, we are building and repairing over 4000 homes in Alberta. By working with our communities, we are investing $172 million to support those who need social and affordable housing the most." – The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Alberta and Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"We are grateful for the investment in affordable housing in Edmonton. Our city is growing quickly as people come from across the province, country and around the world. As we welcome more residents, all levels of government must continue to work together to ensure everyone has access to safe, adequate and affordable housing." – Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor of Edmonton

"Hosting the Minister for a tour of our Edmonton Veterans Village was a privilege, as it allowed us to showcase the critical work we do. We provide not just housing, but comprehensive support programs for our unhoused Veteran clients. Our charity's mission is deeply important, which is why we are grateful that all three levels of government have come together to support the construction of our Veteran villages. CMHC's partnership has been instrumental in enabling us to build facilities in Calgary, Edmonton, and Kingston, and we look forward to continuing this collaborative effort as we expand our reach across Canada." – Brad Field, President of Homes for Heroes Foundation

  • The federal funding announced today is helping create a total of 772 new homes and is leading to the repairs of 3485 homes.
  • The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to help build new affordable homes and renovate and repair existing, affordable and community housing.
  • Through the 2023 Fall Economic Statement, the government announced an additional $1 billion for the Affordable Housing Fund, bringing the total funding to over $14 billion. To further support non-profit, co-operative, and public housing providers and respond to the needs of those most impacted by the housing crisis, Budget 2024 committed an additional $1 billion to the fund.
  • This program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.
  • As of March 2024, the federal government has committed $50.97 billion through the NHS to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units.

  • Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.
  • CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.
  • To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

Rosenthal Flats

Edmonton

$64,124,963

213

GEF Seniors Housing Repairs

Edmonton

$7,830,000

783

Grande Spirit Foundation Repairs

Grande Prairie

$4,270,000

427

Civida Repairs

Edmonton

$7,000,000

1079

Right at Home Housing Society Repairs

Edmonton

$2,940,000

294

Villa Beausejour - Seniors Enhanced Living Addition

Falher

$8,969,000

20

Brittany Lane Extension renovation project

Strathcona County

$870,000

58

Shelter

Lac la Biche County

$307,015

26

Shelter

Edmonton

$584,320

50

Shelter

Whitecourt

$806,820

22

Homes For Heroes Edmonton Veterans' Village

Edmonton

$500,000

20

Pleasantview Seniors Housing Project

High Prairie

$6,074,208

50

Pine Valley

Hinton

$12,565,398

206

Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation Repairs

Alexis 133

$330,000

22

Saddle Lake Cree Nation Repairs 2

Saddle Lake 125

$75,000

5

Paul First Nation Repairs

Wabamun 133A

$600,000

40

Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation Repairs

Valleyview

$150,000

10

Cold Lake First Nations Repairs

Cold Lake 149

$150,000

10

Piikani Nation - Repairs

Piikani 147

$225,000

15

Horse Lake First Nation Repairs

Grande Prairie County No. 1

$225,000

15

Swan River First Nation Repairs

Big Lakes County

$150,000

10

Driftpile Cree Nation Repairs

Drift Pile River 150

$150,000

10

Siksika Nation Repairs

Siksika 146

$150,000

10

Duncan's First Nation Repairs

Peace No. 135

$750,000

50

Elizabeth Metis Settlement Repairs 2

Cold Lake

$765,000

51

Beaver First Nation Repairs

High Level

$150,000

10

Ermineskin Tribe Repairs

Ermineskin 138

$150,000

10

Siksika Nation Repairs

Siksika 146

$150,000

10

Sucker Creek First Nation Repair

Sucker Creek 150A

$150,000

10

Gift Lake Metis Settlement Repairs

Big Lakes County

$150,000

10

Elizabeth Metis Settlement - IGO

Bonnyville No. 87

$150,000

10

Dene Tha' Repairs

Grande Prairie

$450,000

30

Enoch Cree Nation Repairs

Edmonton

$300,000

20

O'Chiese First Nation Repairs

O'Chiese 203

$300,000

20

Saddle Lake Cree Nation repairs

Saint-Paul

$1,170,000

78

Little Red River Cree Nation Repairs

John d'Or Prairie 215

$1,500,000

100

Blood Tribe Repairs

Fort Macleod

3,000,000

200

Alexander First Nation Repairs

Morinville

$600,000

40

Iinii'toyis

Lethbridge

$34,997,000

138

AFCC Indigenous Seniors Lodge

Calgary

$2,760,949

12

#17 Folkstone Place

Stony Plain 135

$6,361,000

63

