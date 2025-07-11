LONGUEUIL, QC, July 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The governments of Quebec and Canada, the City of Longueuil, the Office d'habitation de Longueuil and the Coopérative de solidarité en habitation Laure-Gaudreault today marked the start of construction of two projects totalling 90 social and affordable housing units for seniors in Longueuil. These two projects represent an investment of just over $36 million.

SUMMARY OF THE SAINT-ROCH PHASE II PROJECT

Project developer: Office d'habitation de Longueuil

Number of housing units: 36

Clientele: Seniors

Total cost: $12.7 million

Investment breakdown:

Government of Quebec (through the Société d'habitation du Québec [SHQ]): $2.8 million The SHQ is also securing the organization's mortgage loan.

Government of Canada: $3,8 million

City of Longueuil: $1.6 million

Rent supplement: Twenty-eight of the 36 households could potentially benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on rent. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Longueuil (10%).

SUMMARY OF THE LAURE-GAUDREAULT PROJECT

Project developer: Coopérative de solidarité en habitation Laure-Gaudreault

Number of housing units: 54

Clientele: Seniors

Total cost: $24 million

Investment breakdown:

Government of Quebec (through the SHQ): $13.6 million. An $8.8-million tripartite agreement signed by the Ministère des Affaires Municipales et de l'Habitation, the SHQ and the City of Longueuil is included in the funding. The SHQ is also securing the organization's mortgage loan.

Government of Canada: $4.8 million

City of Longueuil: $1.6 million

Rent supplement: Up to 43 of the 54 households could potentially benefit from the Rent Supplement Program of the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) to ensure they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Longueuil (10%).

Quotes:

"Our government is sparing no effort to ensure that all Quebecers have access to a home that meets their needs. Quebec's financial contribution to these projects for seniors is essential. This is proof once again that our investments benefit all regions of Quebec and all those in search of social and affordable housing."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Our government is presenting the most ambitious housing plan in Canada since World War II. The measures we are working on will help double the rate of residential construction across the country. Working with our partners allows us to get closer to our goal of providing more affordable housing for Quebecers."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"I am very proud to see these two projects take shape in Longueuil, as they demonstrate our commitment to providing seniors with safe and adapted living environments. Whether through social and affordable housing or other solutions, our government is taking action to provide seniors with environments that are respectful, safe and in keeping with their expectations, by prioritizing their well-being and independence."

Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister Responsible for Seniors, Minister for Health, Minister Responsible for the Laurentides region and Member of the National Assembly for Prévost

"Through partnership projects like the ones announced today, we are innovating to improve the life of our communities. With the construction of 90 new units in Longueuil, we are providing more seniors with a safe, welcoming and affordable place to call home where they can age better. Together, with the Government of Quebec, the City of Longueuil, the Office d'habitation de Longueuil and the Coopérative de solidarité en habitation Laure-Gaudreault, we are helping to build a stronger community and a stronger Canada for everyone."

Sherry Romanado, Member of Parliament for Longueuil–Charles-LeMoyne

"I'm particularly pleased to see these two projects get off the ground in Longueuil, right here in my riding. They illustrate our commitment to our seniors to create safe and affordable living environments. I would like to recognize the work of the Office d'habitation de Longueuil, the Coopérative de solidarité en habitation Laure-Gaudreault, and all the other collaborators."

Shirley Dorismond, Member of the National Assembly for Marie-Victorin and Parliamentary Assistant to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Services

"I would like to underline the strength of the collaboration between the various levels of government, the Office d'habitation de Longueuil, the Coopérative de solidarité en habitation Laure-Gaudreault and all the partners involved in making these projects a success. It's thanks to these concerted efforts that we've been able to transform them into concrete actions for Longueuil residents. These two social and community housing projects illustrate our shared desire to improve the quality of life of our seniors by promoting an inclusive, supportive and caring community."

Catherine Fournier, Mayor of Longueuil

"This project is the result of a long-standing collaboration between our valuable municipal, provincial and federal partners, supported by our team of professionals. It demonstrates our commitment to building inclusive and sustainable living environments for seniors. We're very proud of this structure, which will welcome new tenants in the summer of 2026."

Catherine Carré, General Manager, Office municipal d'habitation de Longueuil

"It's a great day for us. Since 2016, we have persisted in believing in this project and working to make it a reality, supported by the Technical Resource Group of the Fédération des coopératives d'habitation de la Montérégie. On behalf of myself and the members of the Board of Directors of the Coopérative de solidarité en habitation Laure-Gaudreault, I would like to thank the Government of Canada (Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation), the Government of Quebec (Ministère des Affaires Municipales et de l'Habitation and the SHQ) and the City of Longueuil for making it possible for us to believe that we will soon be able to live in quality, affordable and safe housing in a living environment that will enable us to forge ties, acquire services, carry out projects and offer them to the community. "

Jeannine Marcotte, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Coopérative de solidarité en habitation Laure-Gaudreault



