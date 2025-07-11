EDMONTON, AB, July 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs. To provide Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing, the governments of Canada and Alberta today announced funding of $203 million to help build over 2,300 affordable housing units across the province. This investment is cost-matched by both governments thanks to the Canada – Alberta Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy. This funding is delivered through Alberta's Affordable Housing Partnership Program (AHPP).

The announcement was made by the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, and the Honourable Jason Nixon, Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services.

All of the project proposals were assessed based on the local community needs and ability to achieve outcomes for Albertans with low income, as well as value for taxpayer money. Types of projects can include building new housing, mixed-income developments with an affordable and/or social housing component or specialised housing, an addition or renovation of existing housing resulting in a minimum of five net new affordable housing units, conversion of non-rental housing, re-development of an existing site involving demolition and new construction.

As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working hand-in-hand with the non-profit sector to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and speed not seen since the Second World War.

Quotes:

"We're building a new generation of housing, using every tool available to build homes at a scale not seen since the Second World War. Partnerships are necessary for building homes that Canadians need. These funds will ensure that Albertans have an affordable place to call home in the years ahead." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"Our government's bilateral agreement with the government of Alberta has allowed us to work together to build a new and better generation of community and social housing across the province. Complex issues demand innovative solutions, and this strong partnership is necessary for quickly building homes that Canadians need now." – The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre

"Alberta's government is focused on results. We're getting shovels in the ground and roofs over Albertans' heads. With this record investment, thousands more low-income Albertans will have a safe, affordable home they can count on, so they can move forward with dignity and stability." – Jason Nixon, Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of March 2025 , the federal government has committed $65.84 billion to support the creation of over 166,000 units and the repair of over 322,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence

, the federal government has committed to support the creation of over 166,000 units and the repair of over 322,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities

Projects funded in today's announcement include: Edmonton $6 million for 12621665 Canada Association to build affordable housing. $20 million for Civida to build mixed-use, mixed-income affordable housing. $4.05 million for Williams Hall to build mixed-use affordable housing with a focus to support young adults, students, and individuals facing rental barriers. $6.69 million for Brentwood Family Housing Society to build affordable housing for families. $4.67 million for The Mustard Seed Foundation to build supportive housing. Calgary $28.6 million for Calhome Properties to build mixed-income affordable housing. $30.5 million for Onward Homes Society to build three affordable housing projects. $13 million for 800 GP Corporation to convert a vacant office tower into affordable housing. $22 million for Calgary Heritage Housing to build three buildings for seniors self-contained units. $3.5 million for Attainable Homes Calgary to build mixed-use, mixed-income affordable housing. $7.54 million for Liberty Housing Organization to build mixed-use affordable housing. $3.08 million for Victory Outreach Foundation to convert a hotel to affordable housing. $6.2 million for Homespace Society to build affordable housing. $2.7 million for the City of Calgary to build mixed-income, mixed-use affordable housing. Other $14.5 million for Homeland Housing to build affordable housing in St. Albert . $8.84 million for Heartland Housing Foundation to build affordable housing in Sherwood Park . $6.43 million for the Town of Banff to build affordable housing. $5.53 million for the Municipality of Jasper to build phase two of its affordable housing project. $3.3 million for Westwinds Communities to build affordable housing in Okotoks . $3.5 million for Truth North Society to build affordable housing in Strathmore. $2.5 million for Canadian Rockies School Division to build affordable housing in Canmore . Land transfer for Heartland Housing Foundation to build affordable housing in Fort Saskatchewan .



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We also actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility.

Affordable Housing Partnership Program Guidelines

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

