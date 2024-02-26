Feb 26, 2024, 17:14 ET
PRINCE ALBERT, SK, Feb. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal and provincial governments provided $65,000 to ensure that a family in Prince Albert has an affordable home.
The announcement was made today at 1315 6th Ave. West, a home being built by Habitat for Humanity. This single-family, five-bedroom bungalow will be 1104 square feet with a finished basement and is expected to complete by this summer.
Funding for this project is as follows:
"We are committed to working with partners across the country to ensure that every Canadian has a safe place to call their own. Today's announcement is an example of what strong partnerships can do to help build more affordable homesin Canada. I wish this family all the best as they prepare to start an exciting new chapter."- The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
"The Government of Saskatchewan works closely with our federal partners, local communities and community-based organizations such as Habitat for Humanity to meet housing needs in local communities. We will continue this work to better support people and families in greatest housing need in our province." - The Honourable Gene Makowsky, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC)
"As we break ground on a new home in Prince Albert, we're not just turning soil, or in this case, snow; we're turning dreams into reality. This event symbolizes our unwavering commitment to building hope, homes, and communities. It marks the beginning of a journey towards a brighter future for families, fueled by the support and partnership of our community. I am honored to be part of this next chapter for our affiliate, where our collective actions demonstrate our commitment to making affordable housing accessible to everyone." - Kelsey Stewart, Interim Executive Director, Habitat Saskatchewan
