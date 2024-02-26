PRINCE ALBERT, SK, Feb. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal and provincial governments provided $65,000 to ensure that a family in Prince Albert has an affordable home.

The announcement was made today at 1315 6th Ave. West, a home being built by Habitat for Humanity. This single-family, five-bedroom bungalow will be 1104 square feet with a finished basement and is expected to complete by this summer.

Funding for this project is as follows:

$65,000 of joint funding through the Canada - Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy (NHS),

$15,000 from the City of Prince Albert provided upon occupancy,

Quotes:

"We are committed to working with partners across the country to ensure that every Canadian has a safe place to call their own. Today's announcement is an example of what strong partnerships can do to help build more affordable homesin Canada. I wish this family all the best as they prepare to start an exciting new chapter."- The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Saskatchewan works closely with our federal partners, local communities and community-based organizations such as Habitat for Humanity to meet housing needs in local communities. We will continue this work to better support people and families in greatest housing need in our province." - The Honourable Gene Makowsky, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC)

"As we break ground on a new home in Prince Albert, we're not just turning soil, or in this case, snow; we're turning dreams into reality. This event symbolizes our unwavering commitment to building hope, homes, and communities. It marks the beginning of a journey towards a brighter future for families, fueled by the support and partnership of our community. I am honored to be part of this next chapter for our affiliate, where our collective actions demonstrate our commitment to making affordable housing accessible to everyone." - Kelsey Stewart, Interim Executive Director, Habitat Saskatchewan

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. It was created after consultations with Canadians all walks of life, including those who have experienced housing need.



All NHS investments from delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

In 2019, the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan entered into an agreement through the National Housing Strategy. The Canada - Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $449.9 million over 10 years, which is cost-shared between the federal and provincial governments.

Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan is a local nonprofit housing organization with a vision where everyone has a safe and decent place to live. Since 2009, Habitat for Humanity has completed over 200 homes in 14 communities across Saskatchewan.

. To find out more about Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan, please visit: habitatsaskatchewan.ca.



Additional Information:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

