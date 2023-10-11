Additional capacity will strengthen travel and business ties to grow our economy and create good jobs for Canadians

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Whether visiting family and friends, taking a trip, or shipping goods to markets around the world, Canadians need an air sector that works for them.

Today, the Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, announced the conclusion of an expanded air transport agreement between Canada and Panama. With this expanded agreement, airlines can introduce more flight options and routings. This means more choice and more convenience for Canadians. Each country's airlines are now able to operate a total of 14 passenger flights per week, and an unlimited number of all-cargo flights. This is up from nine flights per week for passenger and/or all-cargo services.

This new agreement will better accommodate the growing Canada-Panama market, improve Canada's global connectivity, and support tourism and trade activity between the two countries.

The new rights under the expanded agreement are available for use by airlines immediately.

"This important development in our air transport agreement with Panama will improve connectivity for passengers, deepen our cultural and commercial ties, and strengthen our supply chains. As we continue to support the recovery of our air industry, it's great news when we see more options for travellers and businesses alike."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport

"In today's global landscape, creating opportunities and opening doors for Canadians to conduct business around the world is of utmost importance. The expanded Canada-Panama Air Transport Agreement demonstrates the importance Canada places on our already well-established and strong trade and investment relationship and offers Canadian and Panamanian businesses greater opportunities. This is also in step with our commitment to supporting Canadian exporters as they continue to respond to the growing demand for Canadian products and services in the Latin American market."

The Honourable Mary Ng

Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development

Quick Facts

Canada's air transport agreement with Panama was concluded in 2008 and was previously expanded in 2013.

air transport agreement with was concluded in 2008 and was previously expanded in 2013. Expansion of the agreement with Panama was guided by Canada's Blue Sky policy, which encourages long-term, sustainable competition and the development of international air services.

