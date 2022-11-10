Popular festival celebrating winter receives over $3 million in financial assistance from CED to enhance its activities and position itself for the future.

QUÉBEC, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting tourism through festivals and events contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. In addition to drawing in large numbers of tourists, which is a significant boost for the economy, these cultural activities enable Canadians to renew ties in person with their fellow citizens and celebrate together once again.

That is why the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, accompanied by the Honourable Jean‑Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec and Minister of Health, and Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis‑Hébert, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non‑repayable contribution of $3,058,000 for Carnaval de Québec inc. This CED assistance, granted under the Major Festivals and Events Support Initiative (MFESI), will enable the organization to position itself for the future by adapting and enhancing its products and experiences in line with the current context. Among other things, the organization will acquire a heated stage, installed under a new dome, and other essential facilities to ensure the festival runs smoothly, in addition to developing immersive experiences. The support being granted will also make it possible to create an "oasis of cold," a multi‑sensory winter village where visitors will be able to experience the Québec Winter Carnival at the peak of summer, while encouraging them to return in the winter to experience the real thing!

The Government of Canada is aware of the economic impacts the pandemic has had on festivals and events, the workers who rely on them for their livelihood, and the regional economies that depend on them right across the country. By supporting them, the Government of Canada is helping to position our regions as top tourism destinations, diversify and dynamize their respective economies, and promote investment in Canada's tourism assets and products.

"Through tourism, we tell our story to the entire world, from the Bonhomme Carnaval to the Hôtel de Glace and a thousand and one other winter delights. Despite the pandemic, this sector is moving forward with audacity and ambition, continuing to provide opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises and boosting economic growth. Through the MFESI, it is possible to help festivals and major events resume their operations after the pandemic and grow."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre,

Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"Cultural festivals and events stimulate creation and generate undeniable economic spin‑offs in Quebec and across the country. The Québec Winter Carnival is an excellent example of this, as an event not to be missed among winter festivals in the region. Despite its longevity and international reputation, the Carnival was hit hard by the pandemic. Our government is here to boost the burgeoning recovery, and residents and tourists from around the world are delighted. I salute the work done by all the craftspeople behind the celebrations of this major winter carnival, which enable us to share beautiful moments together once again and celebrate the cultural vitality of the beautiful city of Québec."

The Honourable Jean‑Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec and Minister of Health

"Celebrated now for 69 years, the Québec Winter Carnival has a diverse program to celebrate winter while attracting many tourists to the Québec region and stimulating the local economy. Along with several stakeholders in the event ecosystem, it has had to face several challenges during the pandemic. But the current recovery represents a wonderful opportunity to renew our efforts. Thanks to our government's investments in tourism experiences such as the Carnival, we are ready to welcome tourists from home and across the globe."

Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis‑Hébert

"The CED investments announced today enable us not only to come back in full force this winter with an enhanced site for the Québec Winter Carnival, but also to develop an exciting project to create an "oasis of cold." This initiative will enable us to offer the Carnival experience to tourists visiting Québec…in the summer! We are also very proud to have a dome and heated stage fully developed here in Quebec thanks to our partner Unisson."

Marie-Ève Jacob, Executive Director, Québec Winter Carnival

The funds have been granted under the following programs:

Major Festivals and Events Support Initiative (MFESI)

The MFESI helps major festivals and events remain operational and adapt and enhance their activities with an eye to the future. This initiative has a budget of $200 million over two years, with $100 million allocated to Quebec , where it is being implemented by CED.

Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP)

The QEDP aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

The QEDP aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

