WARSAW, Poland, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, in Warsaw, Poland.

The Prime Minister and the President discussed the strong relationship between Canada and Poland, enriched by the nearly one million Canadians of Polish heritage.

Prime Minister Carney and President Nawrocki discussed their countries' efforts to deepen trade, defence, and security ties through the enhanced Canada-Poland strategic partnership, announced earlier today in Warsaw. The leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to regional security and welcomed ongoing co-operation on defence, including through NATO.

The leaders reiterated their ongoing support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's invasion and welcomed the United States' openness to providing security guarantees that would help support long-term peace and security for Ukraine and Europe.

They agreed to remain in contact.

