CED grants over $2.4 million to five MRC de La Vallée-de-l'Or businesses working in the mining sector.

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

VAL-D'OR, QC, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Supporting businesses so they can seize economic growth and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions.

Today, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, Carlos Leitão, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, announced, during his visit to Arkys Web Software, CED funding totalling $2,448,570 to assist five promising projects in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region.

The recipients are Techni-Lab S.G.B. Abitibi, Arkys Web Software, ASDR Canada, Usinage Marcotte and HydroTech Mining.

These CED investments will foster the growth and expansion of businesses working in the mining sector. Of note, they will make it possible to acquire new equipment, support increased production, stimulate innovation and enhance competitiveness. The CED funding will also make it possible to support the development of new markets, improve technological performance, and help improve specialized services offered to businesses. Further information on each of the projects is available in the related backgrounder.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"SMEs are at the heart of community development and are part of our economic growth plan. Thanks to CED's support, we are not only helping these businesses improve their productivity and competitiveness but also creating positive economic spin-offs for their communities. The contribution these five businesses working in the mining sector make to the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region's economic vitality is significant, and our entire economy will benefit from the success and impacts of their projects."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"The mining sector plays a key role in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue economy and in the vitality of our communities. By supporting businesses such as Techni-Lab S.G.B. Abitibi, Arkys Web Software, ASDR Canada, Usinage Marcotte and HydroTech Mining, CED is leveraging their know-how, their capacity for innovation and their willingness to grow. These investments will help strengthen the mining sector's competitiveness and generate lasting impacts for the entire region."

Carlos Leitão, Member of Parliament for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

Funding has been provided under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated link

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations: Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Gabrielle Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]